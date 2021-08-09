Jersey Shore Report for Monday, August 9, 2021

Advisories

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Monday morning

Air Temperature 76° - 84° Winds From the South

6 - 15 mph (Gust 18 mph)

5 - 13 knots (Gust 16 knots) Waves 1 - 3 feet Rip Current Risk Low Ocean Temperature 72° - 74°

(Normal 72° - 74°) Sunrise/Sunset 6:01am - 8:02pm UV Index 8 (Very High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK

Sandy Hook Bay High

Mon 9:12a Low

Mon 3:18p High

Mon 9:15p Low

Tue 3:59a LONG BRANCH

Atlantic Ocean High

Mon 8:46a Low

Mon 2:42p High

Mon 8:49p Low

Tue 3:23a MANASQUAN INLET

Atlantic Ocean High

Mon 9:00a Low

Mon 2:54p High

Mon 9:03p Low

Tue 3:35a SEASIDE HEIGHTS

Atlantic Ocean High

Mon 8:42a Low

Mon 2:46p High

Mon 8:45p Low

Tue 3:27a SEASIDE PARK

Barnegat Bay Low

Mon 7:25a High

Mon 12:52p Low

Mon 7:23p High

Tue 12:55a BARNEGAT INLET

Barnegat Bay High

Mon 9:02a Low

Mon 3:06p High

Mon 9:09p Low

Tue 3:56a MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE

Manahawkin Bay Low

Mon 6:59a High

Mon 11:59a Low

Mon 6:57p High

Tue 12:02a LITTLE EGG INLET

Great Bay High

Mon 9:51a Low

Mon 3:35p High

Mon 10:02p Low

Tue 4:29a ATLANTIC CITY

Atlantic Ocean High

Mon 8:49a Low

Mon 2:38p High

Mon 8:59p Low

Tue 3:27a OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE

Townsends Inlet High

Mon 9:23a Low

Mon 3:05p High

Mon 9:40p Low

Tue 3:54a WILDWOOD CREST

Atlantic Ocean High

Mon 8:50a Low

Mon 2:47p High

Mon 9:09p Low

Tue 3:32a CAPE MAY

Delaware Bay High

Mon 9:53a Low

Mon 3:43p High

Mon 10:10p Low

Tue 4:26a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

TODAY...N winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming NE this afternoon. Seas around 3 ft. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 9 seconds.

TONIGHT...S winds around 5 kt, increasing to 5 to 10 kt after midnight. Seas 2 ft or less. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 4 seconds.

TUE...S winds 5 to 10 kt, increasing to 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 25 kt in the afternoon. Seas 2 ft or less, then around 3 ft in the afternoon. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 4 seconds.

TUE NIGHT...S winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 4 seconds.

WED...S winds 10 to 15 kt. Gusts up to 20 kt in the afternoon. Seas 3 to 4 ft.

WED NIGHT...SW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft.

THU...SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming S 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt in the afternoon. Seas around 3 ft.

THU NIGHT...S winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, becoming SW 5 to 10 kt after midnight. Seas around 3 ft. A chance of showers.

FRI...SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming S 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt in the afternoon. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of tstms in the afternoon.

FRI NIGHT...SW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, diminishing to 5 to 10 kt after midnight. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of tstms in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight.

