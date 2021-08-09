Jersey Shore Report for Monday, August 9, 2021

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Monday morning

Air Temperature76° - 84°
WindsFrom the South
6 - 15 mph (Gust 18 mph)
5 - 13 knots (Gust 16 knots)
Waves1 - 3 feet
Rip Current RiskLow
Ocean Temperature72° - 74°
(Normal 72° - 74°)
Sunrise/Sunset6:01am - 8:02pm
UV Index8 (Very High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay		High
Mon 9:12a		Low
Mon 3:18p		High
Mon 9:15p		Low
Tue 3:59a
LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean		High
Mon 8:46a		Low
Mon 2:42p		High
Mon 8:49p		Low
Tue 3:23a
MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean		High
Mon 9:00a		Low
Mon 2:54p		High
Mon 9:03p		Low
Tue 3:35a
SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean		High
Mon 8:42a		Low
Mon 2:46p		High
Mon 8:45p		Low
Tue 3:27a
SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay		Low
Mon 7:25a		High
Mon 12:52p		Low
Mon 7:23p		High
Tue 12:55a
BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay		High
Mon 9:02a		Low
Mon 3:06p		High
Mon 9:09p		Low
Tue 3:56a
MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay		Low
Mon 6:59a		High
Mon 11:59a		Low
Mon 6:57p		High
Tue 12:02a
LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay		High
Mon 9:51a		Low
Mon 3:35p		High
Mon 10:02p		Low
Tue 4:29a
ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean		High
Mon 8:49a		Low
Mon 2:38p		High
Mon 8:59p		Low
Tue 3:27a
OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet		High
Mon 9:23a		Low
Mon 3:05p		High
Mon 9:40p		Low
Tue 3:54a
WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean		High
Mon 8:50a		Low
Mon 2:47p		High
Mon 9:09p		Low
Tue 3:32a
CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay		High
Mon 9:53a		Low
Mon 3:43p		High
Mon 10:10p		Low
Tue 4:26a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

TODAY...N winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming NE this afternoon. Seas around 3 ft. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 9 seconds.

TONIGHT...S winds around 5 kt, increasing to 5 to 10 kt after midnight. Seas 2 ft or less. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 4 seconds.

TUE...S winds 5 to 10 kt, increasing to 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 25 kt in the afternoon. Seas 2 ft or less, then around 3 ft in the afternoon. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 4 seconds.

TUE NIGHT...S winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 4 seconds.

WED...S winds 10 to 15 kt. Gusts up to 20 kt in the afternoon. Seas 3 to 4 ft.

WED NIGHT...SW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft.

THU...SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming S 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt in the afternoon. Seas around 3 ft.

THU NIGHT...S winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, becoming SW 5 to 10 kt after midnight. Seas around 3 ft. A chance of showers.

FRI...SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming S 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt in the afternoon. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of tstms in the afternoon.

FRI NIGHT...SW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, diminishing to 5 to 10 kt after midnight. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of tstms in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

