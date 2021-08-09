Jersey Shore Report for Monday, August 9, 2021
Advisories
--None at this time.
At the Shore
Current conditions and forecast as of Monday morning
|Air Temperature
|76° - 84°
|Winds
|From the South
6 - 15 mph (Gust 18 mph)
5 - 13 knots (Gust 16 knots)
|Waves
|1 - 3 feet
|Rip Current Risk
|Low
|Ocean Temperature
|72° - 74°
(Normal 72° - 74°)
|Sunrise/Sunset
|6:01am - 8:02pm
|UV Index
|8 (Very High)
Tide Times
|SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay
|High
Mon 9:12a
|Low
Mon 3:18p
|High
Mon 9:15p
|Low
Tue 3:59a
|LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Mon 8:46a
|Low
Mon 2:42p
|High
Mon 8:49p
|Low
Tue 3:23a
|MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Mon 9:00a
|Low
Mon 2:54p
|High
Mon 9:03p
|Low
Tue 3:35a
|SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Mon 8:42a
|Low
Mon 2:46p
|High
Mon 8:45p
|Low
Tue 3:27a
|SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay
|Low
Mon 7:25a
|High
Mon 12:52p
|Low
Mon 7:23p
|High
Tue 12:55a
|BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay
|High
Mon 9:02a
|Low
Mon 3:06p
|High
Mon 9:09p
|Low
Tue 3:56a
|MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay
|Low
Mon 6:59a
|High
Mon 11:59a
|Low
Mon 6:57p
|High
Tue 12:02a
|LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay
|High
Mon 9:51a
|Low
Mon 3:35p
|High
Mon 10:02p
|Low
Tue 4:29a
|ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Mon 8:49a
|Low
Mon 2:38p
|High
Mon 8:59p
|Low
Tue 3:27a
|OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet
|High
Mon 9:23a
|Low
Mon 3:05p
|High
Mon 9:40p
|Low
Tue 3:54a
|WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Mon 8:50a
|Low
Mon 2:47p
|High
Mon 9:09p
|Low
Tue 3:32a
|CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay
|High
Mon 9:53a
|Low
Mon 3:43p
|High
Mon 10:10p
|Low
Tue 4:26a
Marine Forecast
From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly
TODAY...N winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming NE this afternoon. Seas around 3 ft. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 9 seconds.
TONIGHT...S winds around 5 kt, increasing to 5 to 10 kt after midnight. Seas 2 ft or less. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 4 seconds.
TUE...S winds 5 to 10 kt, increasing to 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 25 kt in the afternoon. Seas 2 ft or less, then around 3 ft in the afternoon. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 4 seconds.
TUE NIGHT...S winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 4 seconds.
WED...S winds 10 to 15 kt. Gusts up to 20 kt in the afternoon. Seas 3 to 4 ft.
WED NIGHT...SW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft.
THU...SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming S 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt in the afternoon. Seas around 3 ft.
THU NIGHT...S winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, becoming SW 5 to 10 kt after midnight. Seas around 3 ft. A chance of showers.
FRI...SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming S 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt in the afternoon. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of tstms in the afternoon.
FRI NIGHT...SW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, diminishing to 5 to 10 kt after midnight. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of tstms in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight.
Plan Your Trip
Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).