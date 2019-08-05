Jersey Shore Report for Monday, August 5, 2019

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Monday morning

Air Temperature 77° - 81° Winds From the Northeast

7 - 15 mph (Gust 20 mph)

6 - 13 knots (Gust 17 knots) Waves 1 - 3 feet Rip Current Risk Low Ocean Temperature 69° - 81°

(Normal 72° - 82°) Sunrise/Sunset 6:06am - 8:11pm UV Index 7 (High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK

Sandy Hook Bay Low

Mon 6:00a High

Mon 12:16p Low

Mon 6:22p High

Tue 12:30a LONG BRANCH

Atlantic Ocean Low

Mon 5:24a High

Mon 11:50a Low

Mon 5:46p High

Tue 12:04a MANASQUAN INLET

Atlantic Ocean Low

Mon 5:36a High

Mon 12:04p Low

Mon 5:58p High

Tue 12:18a SEASIDE HEIGHTS

Atlantic Ocean Low

Mon 5:28a High

Mon 11:46a Low

Mon 5:50p High

Tue 12:00a SEASIDE PARK

Barnegat Bay Low

Mon 10:05a High

Mon 3:56p Low

Mon 10:27p High

Tue 4:10a BARNEGAT INLET

Barnegat Bay Low

Mon 6:06a High

Mon 12:06p Low

Mon 6:24p High

Tue 12:22a MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE

Manahawkin Bay Low

Mon 9:39a High

Mon 3:03p Low

Mon 10:01p High

Tue 3:17a LITTLE EGG INLET

Great Bay Low

Mon 6:30a High

Mon 12:48p Low

Mon 6:49p High

Tue 1:05a ATLANTIC CITY

Atlantic Ocean Low

Mon 5:35a High

Mon 11:48a Low

Mon 5:55p High

Tue 12:03a OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE

Townsends Inlet Low

Mon 6:00a High

Mon 12:22p Low

Mon 6:21p High

Tue 12:38a WILDWOOD CREST

Atlantic Ocean Low

Mon 5:38a High

Mon 11:53a Low

Mon 5:59p High

Tue 12:13a CAPE MAY

Delaware Bay Low

Mon 6:35a High

Mon 12:53p Low

Mon 6:58p High

Tue 1:13a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

TODAY: NE winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 7 seconds.

TONIGHT: E winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming S in the late evening and overnight. Seas around 3 ft in the evening, then 2 ft or less. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 7 seconds. Areas of fog after midnight.

TUE: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 ft or less, then around 3 ft late. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 9 seconds. A chance of showers and tstms.

TUE NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 9 seconds. A chance of showers and tstms until early morning.

WED: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming S 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt in the afternoon. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of showers and tstms in the afternoon.

WED NIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Showers and tstms likely.

THU: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft. A chance of showers and tstms.

THU NIGHT: W winds around 10 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft. A chance of showers and tstms in the evening.

FRI: W winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft.

FRI NIGHT: W winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming NW after midnight. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).