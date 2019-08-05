Jersey Shore Report for Monday, August 5, 2019
At the Shore
Current conditions and forecast as of Monday morning
|Air Temperature
|77° - 81°
|Winds
|From the Northeast
7 - 15 mph (Gust 20 mph)
6 - 13 knots (Gust 17 knots)
|Waves
|1 - 3 feet
|Rip Current Risk
|Low
|Ocean Temperature
|69° - 81°
(Normal 72° - 82°)
|Sunrise/Sunset
|6:06am - 8:11pm
|UV Index
|7 (High)
Live from the Shore
Tide Times
|SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay
|Low
Mon 6:00a
|High
Mon 12:16p
|Low
Mon 6:22p
|High
Tue 12:30a
|LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Mon 5:24a
|High
Mon 11:50a
|Low
Mon 5:46p
|High
Tue 12:04a
|MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Mon 5:36a
|High
Mon 12:04p
|Low
Mon 5:58p
|High
Tue 12:18a
|SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Mon 5:28a
|High
Mon 11:46a
|Low
Mon 5:50p
|High
Tue 12:00a
|SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay
|Low
Mon 10:05a
|High
Mon 3:56p
|Low
Mon 10:27p
|High
Tue 4:10a
|BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay
|Low
Mon 6:06a
|High
Mon 12:06p
|Low
Mon 6:24p
|High
Tue 12:22a
|MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay
|Low
Mon 9:39a
|High
Mon 3:03p
|Low
Mon 10:01p
|High
Tue 3:17a
|LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay
|Low
Mon 6:30a
|High
Mon 12:48p
|Low
Mon 6:49p
|High
Tue 1:05a
|ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Mon 5:35a
|High
Mon 11:48a
|Low
Mon 5:55p
|High
Tue 12:03a
|OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet
|Low
Mon 6:00a
|High
Mon 12:22p
|Low
Mon 6:21p
|High
Tue 12:38a
|WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Mon 5:38a
|High
Mon 11:53a
|Low
Mon 5:59p
|High
Tue 12:13a
|CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay
|Low
Mon 6:35a
|High
Mon 12:53p
|Low
Mon 6:58p
|High
Tue 1:13a
Marine Forecast
From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly
TODAY: NE winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 7 seconds.
TONIGHT: E winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming S in the late evening and overnight. Seas around 3 ft in the evening, then 2 ft or less. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 7 seconds. Areas of fog after midnight.
TUE: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 ft or less, then around 3 ft late. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 9 seconds. A chance of showers and tstms.
TUE NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 9 seconds. A chance of showers and tstms until early morning.
WED: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming S 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt in the afternoon. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of showers and tstms in the afternoon.
WED NIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Showers and tstms likely.
THU: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft. A chance of showers and tstms.
THU NIGHT: W winds around 10 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft. A chance of showers and tstms in the evening.
FRI: W winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft.
FRI NIGHT: W winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming NW after midnight. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.
Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).