Jersey Shore Report for Monday, August 5, 2019

Atlantic City (Ken Spaulding)

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Monday morning

Air Temperature77° - 81°
WindsFrom the Northeast
7 - 15 mph (Gust 20 mph)
6 - 13 knots (Gust 17 knots)
Waves1 - 3 feet
Rip Current RiskLow
Ocean Temperature69° - 81°
(Normal 72° - 82°)
Sunrise/Sunset6:06am - 8:11pm
UV Index7 (High)

Live from the Shore

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay		Low
Mon 6:00a		High
Mon 12:16p		Low
Mon 6:22p		High
Tue 12:30a
LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Mon 5:24a		High
Mon 11:50a		Low
Mon 5:46p		High
Tue 12:04a
MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Mon 5:36a		High
Mon 12:04p		Low
Mon 5:58p		High
Tue 12:18a
SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Mon 5:28a		High
Mon 11:46a		Low
Mon 5:50p		High
Tue 12:00a
SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay		Low
Mon 10:05a		High
Mon 3:56p		Low
Mon 10:27p		High
Tue 4:10a
BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay		Low
Mon 6:06a		High
Mon 12:06p		Low
Mon 6:24p		High
Tue 12:22a
MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay		Low
Mon 9:39a		High
Mon 3:03p		Low
Mon 10:01p		High
Tue 3:17a
LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay		Low
Mon 6:30a		High
Mon 12:48p		Low
Mon 6:49p		High
Tue 1:05a
ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Mon 5:35a		High
Mon 11:48a		Low
Mon 5:55p		High
Tue 12:03a
OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet		Low
Mon 6:00a		High
Mon 12:22p		Low
Mon 6:21p		High
Tue 12:38a
WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Mon 5:38a		High
Mon 11:53a		Low
Mon 5:59p		High
Tue 12:13a
CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay		Low
Mon 6:35a		High
Mon 12:53p		Low
Mon 6:58p		High
Tue 1:13a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

TODAY: NE winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 7 seconds.

TONIGHT: E winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming S in the late evening and overnight. Seas around 3 ft in the evening, then 2 ft or less. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 7 seconds. Areas of fog after midnight.

TUE: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 ft or less, then around 3 ft late. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 9 seconds. A chance of showers and tstms.

TUE NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 9 seconds. A chance of showers and tstms until early morning.

WED: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming S 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt in the afternoon. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of showers and tstms in the afternoon.

WED NIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Showers and tstms likely.

THU: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft. A chance of showers and tstms.

THU NIGHT: W winds around 10 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft. A chance of showers and tstms in the evening.

FRI: W winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft.

FRI NIGHT: W winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming NW after midnight. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

Filed Under: Dan Zarrow's Shore Report
Categories: New Jersey News
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top