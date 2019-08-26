Jersey Shore Report for Monday, August 26, 2019

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Monday morning

Air Temperature 71° - 75° Winds From the Northeast

14 - 23 mph (Gust 32 mph)

12 - 20 knots (Gust 28 knots) Waves 3 - 8 feet Rip Current Risk High Ocean Temperature 71° - 77°

(Normal 73° - 79°) Sunrise/Sunset 6:25am - 7:43pm UV Index 6 (High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK

Sandy Hook Bay Low

Mon 10:47a High

Mon 4:50p Low

Mon 11:49p High

Tue 5:35a LONG BRANCH

Atlantic Ocean Low

Mon 10:11a High

Mon 4:24p Low

Mon 11:13p High

Tue 5:09a MANASQUAN INLET

Atlantic Ocean Low

Mon 10:23a High

Mon 4:38p Low

Mon 11:25p High

Tue 5:23a SEASIDE HEIGHTS

Atlantic Ocean Low

Mon 10:15a High

Mon 4:20p Low

Mon 11:17p High

Tue 5:05a SEASIDE PARK

Barnegat Bay High

Mon 8:10a Low

Mon 2:52p High

Mon 8:30p Low

Tue 3:54a BARNEGAT INLET

Barnegat Bay Low

Mon 10:33a High

Mon 4:50p Low

Mon 11:42p High

Tue 5:28a MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE

Manahawkin Bay High

Mon 7:17a Low

Mon 2:26p High

Mon 7:37p Low

Tue 3:28a LITTLE EGG INLET

Great Bay High

Mon 5:14a Low

Mon 11:03a High

Mon 5:44p Low

Tue 12:14a ATLANTIC CITY

Atlantic Ocean Low

Mon 10:04a High

Mon 4:39p Low

Mon 11:15p High

Tue 5:12a OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE

Townsends Inlet Low

Mon 10:25a High

Mon 5:13p Low

Mon 11:39p High

Tue 5:35a WILDWOOD CREST

Atlantic Ocean Low

Mon 10:16a High

Mon 4:53p Low

Mon 11:21p High

Tue 5:19a CAPE MAY

Delaware Bay High

Mon 5:14a Low

Mon 11:08a High

Mon 5:45p Low

Tue 12:09a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE TONIGHT

HIGH RISK OF RIP CURRENTS. Dangerous and potentially life threatening conditions exist for all people entering the surf.

TODAY: NE winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 30 kt. Seas 6 to 10 ft, subsiding to 4 to 6 ft. Swell mainly from the N with a dominant period of 6 seconds. A slight chance of showers this morning.

TONIGHT: E winds 10 to 15 kt. Gusts up to 25 kt until early morning. Seas 4 to 6 ft. Swell mainly from the N with a dominant period of 6 seconds, becoming mainly from the E with a dominant period of 8 seconds after midnight.

TUE: E winds 10 to 15 kt. Gusts up to 20 kt in the morning. Seas 3 to 5 ft. Swell mainly from the E with a dominant period of 9 seconds.

TUE NIGHT: E winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Swell mainly from the E with a dominant period of 9 seconds.

WED: E winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft.

WED NIGHT: S winds around 5 kt, becoming NW after midnight. Seas around 3 ft. A chance of showers.

THU: NW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft. A chance of showers in the morning.

THU NIGHT: NW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft.

FRI: NW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming SW in the afternoon. Seas 2 ft or less, then around 3 ft in the afternoon.

FRI NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft in the evening, then 2 ft or less.

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).