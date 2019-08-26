Jersey Shore Report for Monday, August 26, 2019
At the Shore
Current conditions and forecast as of Monday morning
|Air Temperature
|71° - 75°
|Winds
|From the Northeast
14 - 23 mph (Gust 32 mph)
12 - 20 knots (Gust 28 knots)
|Waves
|3 - 8 feet
|Rip Current Risk
|High
|Ocean Temperature
|71° - 77°
(Normal 73° - 79°)
|Sunrise/Sunset
|6:25am - 7:43pm
|UV Index
|6 (High)
Live from the Shore
Manasquan Beach Cam powered by NJBeachCams.com
Tide Times
|SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay
|Low
Mon 10:47a
|High
Mon 4:50p
|Low
Mon 11:49p
|High
Tue 5:35a
|LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Mon 10:11a
|High
Mon 4:24p
|Low
Mon 11:13p
|High
Tue 5:09a
|MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Mon 10:23a
|High
Mon 4:38p
|Low
Mon 11:25p
|High
Tue 5:23a
|SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Mon 10:15a
|High
Mon 4:20p
|Low
Mon 11:17p
|High
Tue 5:05a
|SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay
|High
Mon 8:10a
|Low
Mon 2:52p
|High
Mon 8:30p
|Low
Tue 3:54a
|BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay
|Low
Mon 10:33a
|High
Mon 4:50p
|Low
Mon 11:42p
|High
Tue 5:28a
|MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay
|High
Mon 7:17a
|Low
Mon 2:26p
|High
Mon 7:37p
|Low
Tue 3:28a
|LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay
|High
Mon 5:14a
|Low
Mon 11:03a
|High
Mon 5:44p
|Low
Tue 12:14a
|ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Mon 10:04a
|High
Mon 4:39p
|Low
Mon 11:15p
|High
Tue 5:12a
|OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet
|Low
Mon 10:25a
|High
Mon 5:13p
|Low
Mon 11:39p
|High
Tue 5:35a
|WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Mon 10:16a
|High
Mon 4:53p
|Low
Mon 11:21p
|High
Tue 5:19a
|CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay
|High
Mon 5:14a
|Low
Mon 11:08a
|High
Mon 5:45p
|Low
Tue 12:09a
Marine Forecast
From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly
SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE TONIGHT
HIGH RISK OF RIP CURRENTS. Dangerous and potentially life threatening conditions exist for all people entering the surf.
TODAY: NE winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 30 kt. Seas 6 to 10 ft, subsiding to 4 to 6 ft. Swell mainly from the N with a dominant period of 6 seconds. A slight chance of showers this morning.
TONIGHT: E winds 10 to 15 kt. Gusts up to 25 kt until early morning. Seas 4 to 6 ft. Swell mainly from the N with a dominant period of 6 seconds, becoming mainly from the E with a dominant period of 8 seconds after midnight.
TUE: E winds 10 to 15 kt. Gusts up to 20 kt in the morning. Seas 3 to 5 ft. Swell mainly from the E with a dominant period of 9 seconds.
TUE NIGHT: E winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Swell mainly from the E with a dominant period of 9 seconds.
WED: E winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft.
WED NIGHT: S winds around 5 kt, becoming NW after midnight. Seas around 3 ft. A chance of showers.
THU: NW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft. A chance of showers in the morning.
THU NIGHT: NW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft.
FRI: NW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming SW in the afternoon. Seas 2 ft or less, then around 3 ft in the afternoon.
FRI NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft in the evening, then 2 ft or less.
Plan Your Trip
Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).