Jersey Shore Report for Monday, August 26, 2019

Island Beach State Park (NJ DEP)

Current conditions and forecast as of Monday morning

Air Temperature71° - 75°
WindsFrom the Northeast
14 - 23 mph (Gust 32 mph)
12 - 20 knots (Gust 28 knots)
Waves3 - 8 feet
Rip Current RiskHigh
Ocean Temperature71° - 77°
(Normal 73° - 79°)
Sunrise/Sunset6:25am - 7:43pm
UV Index6 (High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay		Low
Mon 10:47a		High
Mon 4:50p		Low
Mon 11:49p		High
Tue 5:35a
LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Mon 10:11a		High
Mon 4:24p		Low
Mon 11:13p		High
Tue 5:09a
MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Mon 10:23a		High
Mon 4:38p		Low
Mon 11:25p		High
Tue 5:23a
SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Mon 10:15a		High
Mon 4:20p		Low
Mon 11:17p		High
Tue 5:05a
SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay		High
Mon 8:10a		Low
Mon 2:52p		High
Mon 8:30p		Low
Tue 3:54a
BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay		Low
Mon 10:33a		High
Mon 4:50p		Low
Mon 11:42p		High
Tue 5:28a
MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay		High
Mon 7:17a		Low
Mon 2:26p		High
Mon 7:37p		Low
Tue 3:28a
LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay		High
Mon 5:14a		Low
Mon 11:03a		High
Mon 5:44p		Low
Tue 12:14a
ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Mon 10:04a		High
Mon 4:39p		Low
Mon 11:15p		High
Tue 5:12a
OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet		Low
Mon 10:25a		High
Mon 5:13p		Low
Mon 11:39p		High
Tue 5:35a
WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Mon 10:16a		High
Mon 4:53p		Low
Mon 11:21p		High
Tue 5:19a
CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay		High
Mon 5:14a		Low
Mon 11:08a		High
Mon 5:45p		Low
Tue 12:09a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE TONIGHT

HIGH RISK OF RIP CURRENTS. Dangerous and potentially life threatening conditions exist for all people entering the surf.

TODAY: NE winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 30 kt. Seas 6 to 10 ft, subsiding to 4 to 6 ft. Swell mainly from the N with a dominant period of 6 seconds. A slight chance of showers this morning.

TONIGHT: E winds 10 to 15 kt. Gusts up to 25 kt until early morning. Seas 4 to 6 ft. Swell mainly from the N with a dominant period of 6 seconds, becoming mainly from the E with a dominant period of 8 seconds after midnight.

TUE: E winds 10 to 15 kt. Gusts up to 20 kt in the morning. Seas 3 to 5 ft. Swell mainly from the E with a dominant period of 9 seconds.

TUE NIGHT: E winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Swell mainly from the E with a dominant period of 9 seconds.

WED: E winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft.

WED NIGHT: S winds around 5 kt, becoming NW after midnight. Seas around 3 ft. A chance of showers.

THU: NW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft. A chance of showers in the morning.

THU NIGHT: NW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft.

FRI: NW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming SW in the afternoon. Seas 2 ft or less, then around 3 ft in the afternoon.

FRI NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft in the evening, then 2 ft or less.

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

