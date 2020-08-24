Jersey Shore Report for Monday, August 24, 2020

Some beaches, boardwalks and facilities may be closed under local or state orders due to the novel coronavirus pandemic. Check with your destination's local authorities before traveling.

Advisories

--None at this time.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Monday morning

Air Temperature 79° - 89° Winds From the Southwest

7 - 14 mph (Gust 15 mph)

6 - 12 knots (Gust 13 knots) Waves 1 - 3 feet Rip Current Risk Low Ocean Temperature 74° - 77°

(Normal 73° - 79°) Sunrise/Sunset 5:40am - 8:05pm UV Index 7 (High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK

Sandy Hook Bay Low

Mon 6:36a High

Mon 1:00p Low

Mon 7:18p High

Tue 1:19a LONG BRANCH

Atlantic Ocean Low

Mon 6:00a High

Mon 12:34p Low

Mon 6:42p High

Tue 12:53a MANASQUAN INLET

Atlantic Ocean Low

Mon 6:12a High

Mon 12:48p Low

Mon 6:54p High

Tue 1:07a SEASIDE HEIGHTS

Atlantic Ocean Low

Mon 6:04a High

Mon 12:30p Low

Mon 6:46p High

Tue 12:49a SEASIDE PARK

Barnegat Bay Low

Mon 10:41a High

Mon 4:40p Low

Mon 11:23p High

Tue 4:59a BARNEGAT INLET

Barnegat Bay Low

Mon 6:43a High

Mon 12:50p Low

Mon 7:22p High

Tue 1:12a MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE

Manahawkin Bay Low

Mon 10:15a High

Mon 3:47p Low

Mon 10:57p High

Tue 4:06a LITTLE EGG INLET

Great Bay Low

Mon 7:08a High

Mon 1:35p Low

Mon 7:49p High

Tue 1:56a ATLANTIC CITY

Atlantic Ocean Low

Mon 6:11a High

Mon 12:33p Low

Mon 6:52p High

Tue 12:51a OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE

Townsends Inlet Low

Mon 6:36a High

Mon 1:06p Low

Mon 7:17p High

Tue 1:21a WILDWOOD CREST

Atlantic Ocean Low

Mon 6:15a High

Mon 12:37p Low

Mon 6:58p High

Tue 1:00a CAPE MAY

Delaware Bay Low

Mon 7:12a High

Mon 1:38p Low

Mon 7:53p High

Tue 2:01a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

MON: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 ft or less, then around 3 ft in the afternoon. Patchy fog early in the morning with vsby 1 to 3 NM. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 9 seconds.

MON NIGHT: SW winds around 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft. A chance of showers early in the evening. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 8 seconds.

TUE: W winds 10 to 15 kt. Gusts up to 20 kt in the afternoon. Seas around 3 ft. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 9 seconds.

TUE NIGHT: NW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas around 3 ft.

WED: NW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft in the morning, then 2 ft or less.

WED NIGHT: W winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming N after midnight. Seas 2 ft or less.

THU: SE winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming SW in the afternoon. Seas 2 ft or less, then around 3 ft in the afternoon.

THU NIGHT: W winds around 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft.

FRI: W winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming SW in the afternoon. Seas 2 ft or less, then around 3 ft in the afternoon. A chance of tstms in the afternoon.

FRI NIGHT: W winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft. A chance of tstms. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).