Jersey Shore Report for Monday, August 24, 2020

Seaside Park (Jane Williams)

Advisories

--None at this time.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Monday morning

Air Temperature79° - 89°
WindsFrom the Southwest
7 - 14 mph (Gust 15 mph)
6 - 12 knots (Gust 13 knots)
Waves1 - 3 feet
Rip Current RiskLow
Ocean Temperature74° - 77°
(Normal 73° - 79°)
Sunrise/Sunset5:40am - 8:05pm
UV Index7 (High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay		Low
Mon 6:36a		High
Mon 1:00p		Low
Mon 7:18p		High
Tue 1:19a
LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Mon 6:00a		High
Mon 12:34p		Low
Mon 6:42p		High
Tue 12:53a
MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Mon 6:12a		High
Mon 12:48p		Low
Mon 6:54p		High
Tue 1:07a
SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Mon 6:04a		High
Mon 12:30p		Low
Mon 6:46p		High
Tue 12:49a
SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay		Low
Mon 10:41a		High
Mon 4:40p		Low
Mon 11:23p		High
Tue 4:59a
BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay		Low
Mon 6:43a		High
Mon 12:50p		Low
Mon 7:22p		High
Tue 1:12a
MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay		Low
Mon 10:15a		High
Mon 3:47p		Low
Mon 10:57p		High
Tue 4:06a
LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay		Low
Mon 7:08a		High
Mon 1:35p		Low
Mon 7:49p		High
Tue 1:56a
ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Mon 6:11a		High
Mon 12:33p		Low
Mon 6:52p		High
Tue 12:51a
OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet		Low
Mon 6:36a		High
Mon 1:06p		Low
Mon 7:17p		High
Tue 1:21a
WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Mon 6:15a		High
Mon 12:37p		Low
Mon 6:58p		High
Tue 1:00a
CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay		Low
Mon 7:12a		High
Mon 1:38p		Low
Mon 7:53p		High
Tue 2:01a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

MON: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 ft or less, then around 3 ft in the afternoon. Patchy fog early in the morning with vsby 1 to 3 NM. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 9 seconds.

MON NIGHT: SW winds around 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft. A chance of showers early in the evening. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 8 seconds.

TUE: W winds 10 to 15 kt. Gusts up to 20 kt in the afternoon. Seas around 3 ft. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 9 seconds.

TUE NIGHT: NW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas around 3 ft.

WED: NW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft in the morning, then 2 ft or less.

WED NIGHT: W winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming N after midnight. Seas 2 ft or less.

THU: SE winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming SW in the afternoon. Seas 2 ft or less, then around 3 ft in the afternoon.

THU NIGHT: W winds around 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft.

FRI: W winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming SW in the afternoon. Seas 2 ft or less, then around 3 ft in the afternoon. A chance of tstms in the afternoon.

FRI NIGHT: W winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft. A chance of tstms. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.

