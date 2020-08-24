Jersey Shore Report for Monday, August 24, 2020
Some beaches, boardwalks and facilities may be closed under local or state orders due to the novel coronavirus pandemic. Check with your destination's local authorities before traveling.
Advisories
--None at this time.
At the Shore
Current conditions and forecast as of Monday morning
|Air Temperature
|79° - 89°
|Winds
|From the Southwest
7 - 14 mph (Gust 15 mph)
6 - 12 knots (Gust 13 knots)
|Waves
|1 - 3 feet
|Rip Current Risk
|Low
|Ocean Temperature
|74° - 77°
(Normal 73° - 79°)
|Sunrise/Sunset
|5:40am - 8:05pm
|UV Index
|7 (High)
Tide Times
|SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay
|Low
Mon 6:36a
|High
Mon 1:00p
|Low
Mon 7:18p
|High
Tue 1:19a
|LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Mon 6:00a
|High
Mon 12:34p
|Low
Mon 6:42p
|High
Tue 12:53a
|MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Mon 6:12a
|High
Mon 12:48p
|Low
Mon 6:54p
|High
Tue 1:07a
|SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Mon 6:04a
|High
Mon 12:30p
|Low
Mon 6:46p
|High
Tue 12:49a
|SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay
|Low
Mon 10:41a
|High
Mon 4:40p
|Low
Mon 11:23p
|High
Tue 4:59a
|BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay
|Low
Mon 6:43a
|High
Mon 12:50p
|Low
Mon 7:22p
|High
Tue 1:12a
|MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay
|Low
Mon 10:15a
|High
Mon 3:47p
|Low
Mon 10:57p
|High
Tue 4:06a
|LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay
|Low
Mon 7:08a
|High
Mon 1:35p
|Low
Mon 7:49p
|High
Tue 1:56a
|ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Mon 6:11a
|High
Mon 12:33p
|Low
Mon 6:52p
|High
Tue 12:51a
|OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet
|Low
Mon 6:36a
|High
Mon 1:06p
|Low
Mon 7:17p
|High
Tue 1:21a
|WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Mon 6:15a
|High
Mon 12:37p
|Low
Mon 6:58p
|High
Tue 1:00a
|CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay
|Low
Mon 7:12a
|High
Mon 1:38p
|Low
Mon 7:53p
|High
Tue 2:01a
Marine Forecast
From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly
MON: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 ft or less, then around 3 ft in the afternoon. Patchy fog early in the morning with vsby 1 to 3 NM. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 9 seconds.
MON NIGHT: SW winds around 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft. A chance of showers early in the evening. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 8 seconds.
TUE: W winds 10 to 15 kt. Gusts up to 20 kt in the afternoon. Seas around 3 ft. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 9 seconds.
TUE NIGHT: NW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas around 3 ft.
WED: NW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft in the morning, then 2 ft or less.
WED NIGHT: W winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming N after midnight. Seas 2 ft or less.
THU: SE winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming SW in the afternoon. Seas 2 ft or less, then around 3 ft in the afternoon.
THU NIGHT: W winds around 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft.
FRI: W winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming SW in the afternoon. Seas 2 ft or less, then around 3 ft in the afternoon. A chance of tstms in the afternoon.
FRI NIGHT: W winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft. A chance of tstms. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.
Plan Your Trip
Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).