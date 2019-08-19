Jersey Shore Report for Monday, August 19, 2019

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Monday morning

Air Temperature 80° - 90° Winds From the South

7 - 15 mph (Gust 21 mph)

6 - 13 knots (Gust 18 knots) Waves 1 - 3 feet Rip Current Risk Low Ocean Temperature 74° - 80°

(Normal 73° - 79°) Sunrise/Sunset 6:19am - 7:53pm UV Index 8 (Very High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK

Sandy Hook Bay High

Mon 11:05a Low

Mon 5:13p High

Mon 11:17p Low

Tue 5:27a LONG BRANCH

Atlantic Ocean High

Mon 10:39a Low

Mon 4:37p High

Mon 10:51p Low

Tue 4:51a MANASQUAN INLET

Atlantic Ocean High

Mon 10:53a Low

Mon 4:49p High

Mon 11:05p Low

Tue 5:03a SEASIDE HEIGHTS

Atlantic Ocean High

Mon 10:35a Low

Mon 4:41p High

Mon 10:47p Low

Tue 4:55a SEASIDE PARK

Barnegat Bay Low

Mon 9:02a High

Mon 2:45p Low

Mon 9:18p High

Tue 2:57a BARNEGAT INLET

Barnegat Bay High

Mon 10:54a Low

Mon 5:04p High

Mon 11:05p Low

Tue 5:26a MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE

Manahawkin Bay Low

Mon 8:36a High

Mon 1:52p Low

Mon 8:52p High

Tue 2:04a LITTLE EGG INLET

Great Bay Low

Mon 5:30a High

Mon 11:46a Low

Mon 5:39p High

Mon 11:52p ATLANTIC CITY

Atlantic Ocean High

Mon 10:38a Low

Mon 4:43p High

Mon 10:50p Low

Tue 5:05a OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE

Townsends Inlet High

Mon 11:09a Low

Mon 5:02p High

Mon 11:23p Low

Tue 5:29a WILDWOOD CREST

Atlantic Ocean High

Mon 10:41a Low

Mon 4:43p High

Mon 10:55p Low

Tue 5:10a CAPE MAY

Delaware Bay Low

Mon 5:32a High

Mon 11:44a Low

Mon 5:45p High

Tue 12:01a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

TODAY: S winds 5 to 10 kt, increasing to 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt late. Seas around 3 ft. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 8 seconds. Patchy fog early this morning. A slight chance of showers and tstms late this morning. A chance of showers and tstms this afternoon.

TONIGHT: S winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, becoming SW 5 to 10 kt in the late evening and early morning, then becoming W late. Seas around 3 ft until early morning, then 2 ft or less. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 7 seconds. A chance of showers and tstms early in the evening.

TUE: N winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming SE in the late morning and afternoon. Seas 2 ft or less. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 6 seconds. A chance of showers and tstms in the afternoon with vsby 1 to 3 NM.

TUE NIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 ft or less. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 10 seconds. A chance of showers and tstms. Vsby 1 to 3 NM until early morning.

WED: S winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas around 3 ft. A chance of showers and tstms.

WED NIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft. A chance of showers and tstms.

THU: SW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft. A chance of showers and tstms in the morning, then showers likely with a chance of tstms in the afternoon.

THU NIGHT: W winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming N after midnight. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Showers likely with a chance of tstms.

FRI: N winds 10 to 15 kt, diminishing to 5 to 10 kt in the afternoon. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of showers in the morning.

FRI NIGHT: W winds around 5 kt, becoming N after midnight. Seas around 3 ft. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.

