Jersey Shore Report for Monday, August 19, 2019
At the Shore
Current conditions and forecast as of Monday morning
|Air Temperature
|80° - 90°
|Winds
|From the South
7 - 15 mph (Gust 21 mph)
6 - 13 knots (Gust 18 knots)
|Waves
|1 - 3 feet
|Rip Current Risk
|Low
|Ocean Temperature
|74° - 80°
(Normal 73° - 79°)
|Sunrise/Sunset
|6:19am - 7:53pm
|UV Index
|8 (Very High)
Live from the Shore
Belmar Beach Cam powered by NJBeachCams.com
Tide Times
|SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay
|High
Mon 11:05a
|Low
Mon 5:13p
|High
Mon 11:17p
|Low
Tue 5:27a
|LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Mon 10:39a
|Low
Mon 4:37p
|High
Mon 10:51p
|Low
Tue 4:51a
|MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Mon 10:53a
|Low
Mon 4:49p
|High
Mon 11:05p
|Low
Tue 5:03a
|SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Mon 10:35a
|Low
Mon 4:41p
|High
Mon 10:47p
|Low
Tue 4:55a
|SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay
|Low
Mon 9:02a
|High
Mon 2:45p
|Low
Mon 9:18p
|High
Tue 2:57a
|BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay
|High
Mon 10:54a
|Low
Mon 5:04p
|High
Mon 11:05p
|Low
Tue 5:26a
|MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay
|Low
Mon 8:36a
|High
Mon 1:52p
|Low
Mon 8:52p
|High
Tue 2:04a
|LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay
|Low
Mon 5:30a
|High
Mon 11:46a
|Low
Mon 5:39p
|High
Mon 11:52p
|ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Mon 10:38a
|Low
Mon 4:43p
|High
Mon 10:50p
|Low
Tue 5:05a
|OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet
|High
Mon 11:09a
|Low
Mon 5:02p
|High
Mon 11:23p
|Low
Tue 5:29a
|WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Mon 10:41a
|Low
Mon 4:43p
|High
Mon 10:55p
|Low
Tue 5:10a
|CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay
|Low
Mon 5:32a
|High
Mon 11:44a
|Low
Mon 5:45p
|High
Tue 12:01a
Marine Forecast
From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly
TODAY: S winds 5 to 10 kt, increasing to 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt late. Seas around 3 ft. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 8 seconds. Patchy fog early this morning. A slight chance of showers and tstms late this morning. A chance of showers and tstms this afternoon.
TONIGHT: S winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, becoming SW 5 to 10 kt in the late evening and early morning, then becoming W late. Seas around 3 ft until early morning, then 2 ft or less. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 7 seconds. A chance of showers and tstms early in the evening.
TUE: N winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming SE in the late morning and afternoon. Seas 2 ft or less. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 6 seconds. A chance of showers and tstms in the afternoon with vsby 1 to 3 NM.
TUE NIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 ft or less. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 10 seconds. A chance of showers and tstms. Vsby 1 to 3 NM until early morning.
WED: S winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas around 3 ft. A chance of showers and tstms.
WED NIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft. A chance of showers and tstms.
THU: SW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft. A chance of showers and tstms in the morning, then showers likely with a chance of tstms in the afternoon.
THU NIGHT: W winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming N after midnight. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Showers likely with a chance of tstms.
FRI: N winds 10 to 15 kt, diminishing to 5 to 10 kt in the afternoon. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of showers in the morning.
FRI NIGHT: W winds around 5 kt, becoming N after midnight. Seas around 3 ft. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.
Plan Your Trip
Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).