Jersey Shore Report for Monday, August 19, 2019

Seaside Park (George W. Foreman, Townquare Media NJ)

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Monday morning

Air Temperature80° - 90°
WindsFrom the South
7 - 15 mph (Gust 21 mph)
6 - 13 knots (Gust 18 knots)
Waves1 - 3 feet
Rip Current RiskLow
Ocean Temperature74° - 80°
(Normal 73° - 79°)
Sunrise/Sunset6:19am - 7:53pm
UV Index8 (Very High)

Live from the Shore

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay		High
Mon 11:05a		Low
Mon 5:13p		High
Mon 11:17p		Low
Tue 5:27a
LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean		High
Mon 10:39a		Low
Mon 4:37p		High
Mon 10:51p		Low
Tue 4:51a
MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean		High
Mon 10:53a		Low
Mon 4:49p		High
Mon 11:05p		Low
Tue 5:03a
SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean		High
Mon 10:35a		Low
Mon 4:41p		High
Mon 10:47p		Low
Tue 4:55a
SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay		Low
Mon 9:02a		High
Mon 2:45p		Low
Mon 9:18p		High
Tue 2:57a
BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay		High
Mon 10:54a		Low
Mon 5:04p		High
Mon 11:05p		Low
Tue 5:26a
MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay		Low
Mon 8:36a		High
Mon 1:52p		Low
Mon 8:52p		High
Tue 2:04a
LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay		Low
Mon 5:30a		High
Mon 11:46a		Low
Mon 5:39p		High
Mon 11:52p
ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean		High
Mon 10:38a		Low
Mon 4:43p		High
Mon 10:50p		Low
Tue 5:05a
OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet		High
Mon 11:09a		Low
Mon 5:02p		High
Mon 11:23p		Low
Tue 5:29a
WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean		High
Mon 10:41a		Low
Mon 4:43p		High
Mon 10:55p		Low
Tue 5:10a
CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay		Low
Mon 5:32a		High
Mon 11:44a		Low
Mon 5:45p		High
Tue 12:01a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

TODAY: S winds 5 to 10 kt, increasing to 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt late. Seas around 3 ft. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 8 seconds. Patchy fog early this morning. A slight chance of showers and tstms late this morning. A chance of showers and tstms this afternoon.

TONIGHT: S winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, becoming SW 5 to 10 kt in the late evening and early morning, then becoming W late. Seas around 3 ft until early morning, then 2 ft or less. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 7 seconds. A chance of showers and tstms early in the evening.

TUE: N winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming SE in the late morning and afternoon. Seas 2 ft or less. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 6 seconds. A chance of showers and tstms in the afternoon with vsby 1 to 3 NM.

TUE NIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 ft or less. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 10 seconds. A chance of showers and tstms. Vsby 1 to 3 NM until early morning.

WED: S winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas around 3 ft. A chance of showers and tstms.

WED NIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft. A chance of showers and tstms.

THU: SW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft. A chance of showers and tstms in the morning, then showers likely with a chance of tstms in the afternoon.

THU NIGHT: W winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming N after midnight. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Showers likely with a chance of tstms.

FRI: N winds 10 to 15 kt, diminishing to 5 to 10 kt in the afternoon. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of showers in the morning.

FRI NIGHT: W winds around 5 kt, becoming N after midnight. Seas around 3 ft. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

