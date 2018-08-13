Jersey Shore Report for Monday, August 13, 2018

Harvey Cedars (Harvey Cedars Beach Patrol)

Current conditions and forecast as of Monday morning

Air Temperature 78° - 82°
Winds From the Northeast
7 - 12 mph (Gust 17 mph)
6 - 10 knots (Gust 15 knots)
Waves 1 - 3 feet
Rip Current Risk Low
Ocean Temperature 69° - 80°
(Normal 72° - 82°)
Sunrise/Sunset 6:13am - 8:01pm
UV Index 8 (Very High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay		 High
Mon 10:07a		 Low
Mon 4:19p		 High
Mon 10:22p		 Low
Tue 4:53a
LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean		 High
Mon 9:41a		 Low
Mon 3:43p		 High
Mon 9:56p		 Low
Tue 4:17a
MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean		 High
Mon 9:55a		 Low
Mon 3:55p		 High
Mon 10:10p		 Low
Tue 4:29a
SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean		 High
Mon 9:37a		 Low
Mon 3:47p		 High
Mon 9:52p		 Low
Tue 4:21a
SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay		 Low
Mon 8:11a		 High
Mon 1:47p		 Low
Mon 8:24p		 High
Tue 2:02a
BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay		 High
Mon 9:56a		 Low
Mon 4:13p		 High
Mon 10:14p		 Low
Tue 4:53a
MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay		 Low
Mon 7:45a		 High
Mon 12:54p		 Low
Mon 7:58p		 High
Tue 1:09a
LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay		 High
Mon 10:40a		 Low
Mon 4:37p		 High
Mon 10:59p		 Low
Tue 5:18a
ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean		 High
Mon 9:43a		 Low
Mon 3:45p		 High
Mon 10:00p		 Low
Tue 4:25a
OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet		 High
Mon 10:17a		 Low
Mon 4:09p		 High
Mon 10:38p		 Low
Tue 4:48a
WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean		 High
Mon 9:49a		 Low
Mon 3:49p		 High
Mon 10:11p		 Low
Tue 4:27a
CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay		 High
Mon 10:49a		 Low
Mon 4:48p		 High
Mon 11:10p		 Low
Tue 5:26a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

TODAY: E winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 8 seconds. A slight chance of showers and tstms early this morning, then a chance of showers and tstms late this morning and afternoon. Vsby 1 to 3 NM.

TONIGHT: SE winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming SW after midnight. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 7 seconds. A chance of tstms in the evening. A chance of showers. Vsby 1 to 3 NM.

TUE: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, increasing to 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt late. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 7 seconds. A chance of showers early in the morning. A chance of showers late in the morning, then a chance of showers and tstms late. Vsby 1 to 3 NM early in the morning.

TUE NIGHT: W winds 10 to 15 kt. Gusts up to 20 kt in the evening. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 7 seconds. A chance of showers and tstms in the evening.

WED: W winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft.

WED NIGHT: W winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft.

THU: W winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming SW in the afternoon. Seas 2 ft or less, then around 3 ft in the afternoon.

THU NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft.

FRI: SW winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 2 ft or less, then around 3 ft in the afternoon. A chance of showers and tstms in the afternoon.

FRI NIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of tstms in the evening. A chance of showers. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

