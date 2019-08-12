Jersey Shore Report for Monday, August 12, 2019
At the Shore
Current conditions and forecast as of Monday morning
|Air Temperature
|78° - 86°
|Winds
|From the Southwest
10 - 18 mph (Gust 25 mph)
9 - 16 knots (Gust 22 knots)
|Waves
|1 - 3 feet
|Rip Current Risk
|Low
|Ocean Temperature
|70° - 78°
(Normal 72° - 82°)
|Sunrise/Sunset
|6:12am - 8:03pm
|UV Index
|8 (Very High)
Live from the Shore
Tide Times
|SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay
|High
Mon 6:19a
|Low
Mon 12:27p
|High
Mon 6:41p
|Low
Tue 1:10a
|LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Mon 5:53a
|Low
Mon 11:51a
|High
Mon 6:15p
|Low
Tue 12:34a
|MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Mon 6:07a
|Low
Mon 12:03p
|High
Mon 6:29p
|Low
Tue 12:46a
|SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Mon 5:49a
|Low
Mon 11:55a
|High
Mon 6:11p
|Low
Tue 12:38a
|SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay
|High
Mon 9:59a
|Low
Mon 4:32p
|High
Mon 10:21p
|Low
Tue 5:15a
|BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay
|High
Mon 6:10a
|Low
Mon 12:18p
|High
Mon 6:31p
|Low
Tue 1:11a
|MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay
|High
Mon 9:06a
|Low
Mon 4:06p
|High
Mon 9:28p
|Low
Tue 4:49a
|LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay
|High
Mon 6:50a
|Low
Mon 12:42p
|High
Mon 7:14p
|Low
Tue 1:39a
|ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Mon 6:07a
|Low
Mon 12:02p
|High
Mon 6:28p
|Low
Tue 12:54a
|OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet
|High
Mon 6:21a
|Low
Mon 12:14p
|High
Mon 6:53p
|Low
Tue 1:15a
|WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Mon 6:21a
|Low
Mon 12:08p
|High
Mon 6:43p
|Low
Tue 1:10a
|CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay
|High
Mon 7:12a
|Low
Mon 1:02p
|High
Mon 7:34p
|Low
Tue 1:58a
Marine Forecast
From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly
TODAY: W winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming SW early this afternoon, then becoming S around 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt late. Seas 2 ft or less, then around 3 ft late. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 9 seconds.
TONIGHT: SW winds around 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 8 seconds.
TUE: SW winds 15 to 20 kt. Gusts up to 25 kt, increasing to 30 kt late. Seas 3 to 5 ft. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 8 seconds. A chance of showers late in the morning. Showers and tstms likely in the afternoon with vsby 1 to 3 NM.
TUE NIGHT: SW winds 15 to 20 kt, becoming NW 10 to 15 kt late. Gusts up to 30 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 7 seconds. Showers likely. Tstms likely. Vsby 1 to 3 NM.
WED: N winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, becoming NE 5 to 10 kt in the afternoon. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of showers and tstms.
WED NIGHT: NE winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of showers and tstms.
THU: E winds around 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of showers. A chance of tstms in the afternoon.
THU NIGHT: E winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of showers and tstms in the evening.
FRI: NE winds around 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft.
FRI NIGHT: E winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.
Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).