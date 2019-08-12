Jersey Shore Report for Monday, August 12, 2019

Manahawkin Bay (Dennis Symons)

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Monday morning

Air Temperature78° - 86°
WindsFrom the Southwest
10 - 18 mph (Gust 25 mph)
9 - 16 knots (Gust 22 knots)
Waves1 - 3 feet
Rip Current RiskLow
Ocean Temperature70° - 78°
(Normal 72° - 82°)
Sunrise/Sunset6:12am - 8:03pm
UV Index8 (Very High)

Live from the Shore

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay		High
Mon 6:19a		Low
Mon 12:27p		High
Mon 6:41p		Low
Tue 1:10a
LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean		High
Mon 5:53a		Low
Mon 11:51a		High
Mon 6:15p		Low
Tue 12:34a
MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean		High
Mon 6:07a		Low
Mon 12:03p		High
Mon 6:29p		Low
Tue 12:46a
SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean		High
Mon 5:49a		Low
Mon 11:55a		High
Mon 6:11p		Low
Tue 12:38a
SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay		High
Mon 9:59a		Low
Mon 4:32p		High
Mon 10:21p		Low
Tue 5:15a
BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay		High
Mon 6:10a		Low
Mon 12:18p		High
Mon 6:31p		Low
Tue 1:11a
MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay		High
Mon 9:06a		Low
Mon 4:06p		High
Mon 9:28p		Low
Tue 4:49a
LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay		High
Mon 6:50a		Low
Mon 12:42p		High
Mon 7:14p		Low
Tue 1:39a
ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean		High
Mon 6:07a		Low
Mon 12:02p		High
Mon 6:28p		Low
Tue 12:54a
OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet		High
Mon 6:21a		Low
Mon 12:14p		High
Mon 6:53p		Low
Tue 1:15a
WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean		High
Mon 6:21a		Low
Mon 12:08p		High
Mon 6:43p		Low
Tue 1:10a
CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay		High
Mon 7:12a		Low
Mon 1:02p		High
Mon 7:34p		Low
Tue 1:58a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

TODAY: W winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming SW early this afternoon, then becoming S around 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt late. Seas 2 ft or less, then around 3 ft late. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 9 seconds.

TONIGHT: SW winds around 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 8 seconds.

TUE: SW winds 15 to 20 kt. Gusts up to 25 kt, increasing to 30 kt late. Seas 3 to 5 ft. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 8 seconds. A chance of showers late in the morning. Showers and tstms likely in the afternoon with vsby 1 to 3 NM.

TUE NIGHT: SW winds 15 to 20 kt, becoming NW 10 to 15 kt late. Gusts up to 30 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 7 seconds. Showers likely. Tstms likely. Vsby 1 to 3 NM.

WED: N winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, becoming NE 5 to 10 kt in the afternoon. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of showers and tstms.

WED NIGHT: NE winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of showers and tstms.

THU: E winds around 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of showers. A chance of tstms in the afternoon.

THU NIGHT: E winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of showers and tstms in the evening.

FRI: NE winds around 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft.

FRI NIGHT: E winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.

