Jersey Shore Report for Monday, August 12, 2019

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Monday morning

Air Temperature 78° - 86° Winds From the Southwest

10 - 18 mph (Gust 25 mph)

9 - 16 knots (Gust 22 knots) Waves 1 - 3 feet Rip Current Risk Low Ocean Temperature 70° - 78°

(Normal 72° - 82°) Sunrise/Sunset 6:12am - 8:03pm UV Index 8 (Very High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK

Sandy Hook Bay High

Mon 6:19a Low

Mon 12:27p High

Mon 6:41p Low

Tue 1:10a LONG BRANCH

Atlantic Ocean High

Mon 5:53a Low

Mon 11:51a High

Mon 6:15p Low

Tue 12:34a MANASQUAN INLET

Atlantic Ocean High

Mon 6:07a Low

Mon 12:03p High

Mon 6:29p Low

Tue 12:46a SEASIDE HEIGHTS

Atlantic Ocean High

Mon 5:49a Low

Mon 11:55a High

Mon 6:11p Low

Tue 12:38a SEASIDE PARK

Barnegat Bay High

Mon 9:59a Low

Mon 4:32p High

Mon 10:21p Low

Tue 5:15a BARNEGAT INLET

Barnegat Bay High

Mon 6:10a Low

Mon 12:18p High

Mon 6:31p Low

Tue 1:11a MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE

Manahawkin Bay High

Mon 9:06a Low

Mon 4:06p High

Mon 9:28p Low

Tue 4:49a LITTLE EGG INLET

Great Bay High

Mon 6:50a Low

Mon 12:42p High

Mon 7:14p Low

Tue 1:39a ATLANTIC CITY

Atlantic Ocean High

Mon 6:07a Low

Mon 12:02p High

Mon 6:28p Low

Tue 12:54a OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE

Townsends Inlet High

Mon 6:21a Low

Mon 12:14p High

Mon 6:53p Low

Tue 1:15a WILDWOOD CREST

Atlantic Ocean High

Mon 6:21a Low

Mon 12:08p High

Mon 6:43p Low

Tue 1:10a CAPE MAY

Delaware Bay High

Mon 7:12a Low

Mon 1:02p High

Mon 7:34p Low

Tue 1:58a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

TODAY: W winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming SW early this afternoon, then becoming S around 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt late. Seas 2 ft or less, then around 3 ft late. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 9 seconds.

TONIGHT: SW winds around 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 8 seconds.

TUE: SW winds 15 to 20 kt. Gusts up to 25 kt, increasing to 30 kt late. Seas 3 to 5 ft. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 8 seconds. A chance of showers late in the morning. Showers and tstms likely in the afternoon with vsby 1 to 3 NM.

TUE NIGHT: SW winds 15 to 20 kt, becoming NW 10 to 15 kt late. Gusts up to 30 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 7 seconds. Showers likely. Tstms likely. Vsby 1 to 3 NM.

WED: N winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, becoming NE 5 to 10 kt in the afternoon. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of showers and tstms.

WED NIGHT: NE winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of showers and tstms.

THU: E winds around 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of showers. A chance of tstms in the afternoon.

THU NIGHT: E winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of showers and tstms in the evening.

FRI: NE winds around 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft.

FRI NIGHT: E winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).