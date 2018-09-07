Jersey Shore Report for Friday, September 7, 2018

Bradley Beach (Bud McCormick)

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Friday morning

Air Temperature 76° - 80°
Winds From the Northeast
10 - 15 mph (Gust 17 mph)
8 - 13 knots (Gust 15 knots)
Waves 1 - 3 feet
Rip Current Risk Moderate
Ocean Temperature 79° - 83°
(Normal 72° - 76°)
Sunrise/Sunset 6:37am - 7:24pm
UV Index 7 (High)

Maps

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay		 High
Fri 6:16a		 Low
Fri 12:28p		 High
Fri 6:37p		 Low
Sat 1:14a
LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean		 High
Fri 5:50a		 Low
Fri 11:52a		 High
Fri 6:11p		 Low
Sat 12:38a
MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean		 High
Fri 6:04a		 Low
Fri 12:04p		 High
Fri 6:25p		 Low
Sat 12:50a
SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean		 High
Fri 5:46a		 Low
Fri 11:56a		 High
Fri 6:07p		 Low
Sat 12:42a
SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay		 High
Fri 9:56a		 Low
Fri 4:33p		 High
Fri 10:17p		 Low
Sat 5:19a
BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay		 High
Fri 6:06a		 Low
Fri 12:19p		 High
Fri 6:27p		 Low
Sat 1:12a
MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay		 High
Fri 9:03a		 Low
Fri 4:07p		 High
Fri 9:24p		 Low
Sat 4:53a
LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay		 High
Fri 6:51a		 Low
Fri 12:44p		 High
Fri 7:16p		 Low
Sat 1:38a
ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean		 High
Fri 5:55a		 Low
Fri 11:52a		 High
Fri 6:17p		 Low
Sat 12:44a
OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet		 High
Fri 6:20a		 Low
Fri 12:14p		 High
Fri 6:51p		 Low
Sat 1:09a
WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean		 High
Fri 6:01a		 Low
Fri 12:01p		 High
Fri 6:29p		 Low
Sat 12:53a
CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay		 High
Fri 6:58a		 Low
Fri 12:53p		 High
Fri 7:24p		 Low
Sat 1:43a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

MODERATE RISK OF RIP CURRENTS. Individuals planning to enter the surf should check with local beach patrols first. Be sure to swim within sight of a life guard, and never swim alone or at night.

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY MORNING THROUGH LATE SATURDAY NIGHT

TODAY: N winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming NE 10 to 15 kt. Seas 2 ft or less, then 3 to 4 ft late this morning and afternoon. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 10 seconds. A slight chance of showers early this morning, then a chance of showers late this morning and afternoon. A chance of tstms this afternoon. Vsby 1 to 3 NM early.

TONIGHT: NE winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 12 seconds. A chance of tstms early in the evening. A chance of showers until early morning. Showers likely late.

SAT: NE winds 10 to 15 kt, increasing to 15 to 20 kt in the late morning and afternoon. Gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft. Swell mainly from the NE with a dominant period of 11 seconds. Showers likely with a chance of tstms in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon.

SAT NIGHT: E winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 4 to 7 ft. Swell mainly from the NE with a dominant period of 7 seconds. A chance of rain.

SUN: E winds 20 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt. Seas 6 to 9 ft. A chance of rain.

SUN NIGHT: E winds 20 to 25 kt with gusts up to 35 kt. Seas 7 to 10 ft. Rain likely.

MON: E winds 20 to 25 kt, becoming SE 15 to 20 kt in the afternoon. Seas 7 to 10 ft. A chance of showers. A chance of tstms in the afternoon.

MON NIGHT: S winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 6 to 9 ft, subsiding to 5 to 7 ft after midnight. A chance of showers and tstms.

TUE: S winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 4 to 6 ft.

TUE NIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 4 to 7 ft. A chance of showers after midnight. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

