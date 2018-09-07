Jersey Shore Report for Friday, September 7, 2018

Bradley Beach (Bud McCormick)

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Friday morning

Air Temperature 76° - 80° Winds From the Northeast

10 - 15 mph (Gust 17 mph)

8 - 13 knots (Gust 15 knots) Waves 1 - 3 feet Rip Current Risk Moderate Ocean Temperature 79° - 83°

(Normal 72° - 76°) Sunrise/Sunset 6:37am - 7:24pm UV Index 7 (High)

SANDY HOOK

Sandy Hook Bay High

Fri 6:16a Low

Fri 12:28p High

Fri 6:37p Low

Sat 1:14a LONG BRANCH

Atlantic Ocean High

Fri 5:50a Low

Fri 11:52a High

Fri 6:11p Low

Sat 12:38a MANASQUAN INLET

Atlantic Ocean High

Fri 6:04a Low

Fri 12:04p High

Fri 6:25p Low

Sat 12:50a SEASIDE HEIGHTS

Atlantic Ocean High

Fri 5:46a Low

Fri 11:56a High

Fri 6:07p Low

Sat 12:42a SEASIDE PARK

Barnegat Bay High

Fri 9:56a Low

Fri 4:33p High

Fri 10:17p Low

Sat 5:19a BARNEGAT INLET

Barnegat Bay High

Fri 6:06a Low

Fri 12:19p High

Fri 6:27p Low

Sat 1:12a MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE

Manahawkin Bay High

Fri 9:03a Low

Fri 4:07p High

Fri 9:24p Low

Sat 4:53a LITTLE EGG INLET

Great Bay High

Fri 6:51a Low

Fri 12:44p High

Fri 7:16p Low

Sat 1:38a ATLANTIC CITY

Atlantic Ocean High

Fri 5:55a Low

Fri 11:52a High

Fri 6:17p Low

Sat 12:44a OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE

Townsends Inlet High

Fri 6:20a Low

Fri 12:14p High

Fri 6:51p Low

Sat 1:09a WILDWOOD CREST

Atlantic Ocean High

Fri 6:01a Low

Fri 12:01p High

Fri 6:29p Low

Sat 12:53a CAPE MAY

Delaware Bay High

Fri 6:58a Low

Fri 12:53p High

Fri 7:24p Low

Sat 1:43a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

MODERATE RISK OF RIP CURRENTS. Individuals planning to enter the surf should check with local beach patrols first. Be sure to swim within sight of a life guard, and never swim alone or at night.

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY MORNING THROUGH LATE SATURDAY NIGHT

TODAY : N winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming NE 10 to 15 kt. Seas 2 ft or less, then 3 to 4 ft late this morning and afternoon. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 10 seconds. A slight chance of showers early this morning, then a chance of showers late this morning and afternoon. A chance of tstms this afternoon. Vsby 1 to 3 NM early.

TONIGHT : NE winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 12 seconds. A chance of tstms early in the evening. A chance of showers until early morning. Showers likely late.

SAT : NE winds 10 to 15 kt, increasing to 15 to 20 kt in the late morning and afternoon. Gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft. Swell mainly from the NE with a dominant period of 11 seconds. Showers likely with a chance of tstms in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon.

SAT NIGHT : E winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 4 to 7 ft. Swell mainly from the NE with a dominant period of 7 seconds. A chance of rain.

SUN : E winds 20 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt. Seas 6 to 9 ft. A chance of rain.

SUN NIGHT : E winds 20 to 25 kt with gusts up to 35 kt. Seas 7 to 10 ft. Rain likely.

MON : E winds 20 to 25 kt, becoming SE 15 to 20 kt in the afternoon. Seas 7 to 10 ft. A chance of showers. A chance of tstms in the afternoon.

MON NIGHT : S winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 6 to 9 ft, subsiding to 5 to 7 ft after midnight. A chance of showers and tstms.

TUE : S winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 4 to 6 ft.

TUE NIGHT : S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 4 to 7 ft. A chance of showers after midnight. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).