Jersey Shore Report for Friday, September 4, 2020

Island Beach State Park (DEP)

Some beaches, boardwalks and facilities may be closed under local or state orders due to the novel coronavirus pandemic. Check with your destination's local authorities before traveling.

Advisories

--None at this time.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Friday morning

Air Temperature81° - 87°
WindsFrom the West
9 - 14 mph (Gust 18 mph)
7 - 12 knots (Gust 16 knots)
Waves1 - 3 feet
Rip Current RiskLow
Ocean Temperature75° - 80°
(Normal 72° - 73°)
Sunrise/Sunset6:18am - 7:38pm
UV Index8 (Very High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay		High
Fri 9:59a		Low
Fri 4:13p		High
Fri 10:13p		Low
Sat 4:28a
LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean		High
Fri 9:33a		Low
Fri 3:37p		High
Fri 9:47p		Low
Sat 3:52a
MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean		High
Fri 9:47a		Low
Fri 3:49p		High
Fri 10:01p		Low
Sat 4:04a
SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean		High
Fri 9:29a		Low
Fri 3:41p		High
Fri 9:43p		Low
Sat 3:56a
SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay		Low
Fri 8:00a		High
Fri 1:39p		Low
Fri 8:18p		High
Sat 1:53a
BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay		High
Fri 9:50a		Low
Fri 4:06p		High
Fri 10:05p		Low
Sat 4:24a
MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay		Low
Fri 7:34a		High
Fri 12:46p		Low
Fri 7:52p		High
Sat 1:00a
LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay		High
Fri 10:34a		Low
Fri 4:32p		High
Fri 10:44p		Low
Sat 4:55a
ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean		High
Fri 9:35a		Low
Fri 3:43p		High
Fri 9:49p		Low
Sat 4:03a
OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet		High
Fri 10:01a		Low
Fri 4:00p		High
Fri 10:19p		Low
Sat 4:24a
WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean		High
Fri 9:40a		Low
Fri 3:41p		High
Fri 9:55p		Low
Sat 4:04a
CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay		High
Fri 10:40a		Low
Fri 4:43p		High
Fri 10:57p		Low
Sat 5:02a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

TODAY: NW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming SW this afternoon. Seas around 3 ft. Patchy fog early this morning with vsby 1 to 3 NM. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 10 seconds, becoming mainly from the S with a dominant period of 6 seconds this afternoon.

TONIGHT: W winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming NW in the late evening and early morning, then becoming N 10 to 15 kt late. Seas around 3 ft. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 10 seconds, becoming mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 10 seconds after midnight.

SAT: N winds 10 to 15 kt, diminishing to 5 to 10 kt late in the morning, then becoming W early in the afternoon, becoming SW late. Seas around 3 ft. Swell mainly from the NE with a dominant period of 4 seconds.

SAT NIGHT: W winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 ft or less. Swell mainly from the NE with a dominant period of 5 seconds, becoming mainly from the E with a dominant period of 9 seconds after midnight.

SUN: SW winds around 5 kt, becoming S 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt in the afternoon. Seas 2 ft or less, then around 3 ft in the afternoon.

SUN NIGHT: S winds 10 to 15 kt. Gusts up to 20 kt in the evening. Seas around 3 ft.

MON: S winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas around 3 ft.

MON NIGHT: SE winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas around 3 ft.

TUE: SE winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft.

TUE NIGHT: E winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft.

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

