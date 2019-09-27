Jersey Shore Report for Friday, September 27, 2019

Spring Lake (Bud McCormick)

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Friday morning

Air Temperature70° - 76°
WindsFrom the South
8 - 13 mph (Gust 17 mph)
6 - 11 knots (Gust 15 knots)
Waves1 - 3 feet
Rip Current RiskLow
Ocean Temperature71° - 75°
(Normal 67° - 72°)
Sunrise/Sunset6:55am - 6:52pm
UV Index6 (High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay		High
Fri 7:09a		Low
Fri 1:23p		High
Fri 7:26p		Low
Sat 1:58a
LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean		High
Fri 6:43a		Low
Fri 12:47p		High
Fri 7:00p		Low
Sat 1:22a
MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean		High
Fri 6:57a		Low
Fri 12:59p		High
Fri 7:14p		Low
Sat 1:34a
SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean		High
Fri 6:39a		Low
Fri 12:51p		High
Fri 6:56p		Low
Sat 1:26a
SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay		Low
Fri 5:14a		High
Fri 10:49a		Low
Fri 5:28p		High
Fri 11:06p
BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay		High
Fri 6:59a		Low
Fri 1:18p		High
Fri 7:18p		Low
Sat 1:56a
MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay		High
Fri 9:56a		Low
Fri 5:02p		High
Fri 10:13p		Low
Sat 5:37a
LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay		High
Fri 7:44a		Low
Fri 1:41p		High
Fri 8:05p		Low
Sat 2:21a
ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean		High
Fri 6:45a		Low
Fri 12:48p		High
Fri 7:05p		Low
Sat 1:25a
OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet		High
Fri 7:13a		Low
Fri 1:13p		High
Fri 7:40p		Low
Sat 1:52a
WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean		High
Fri 6:51a		Low
Fri 12:58p		High
Fri 7:16p		Low
Sat 1:34a
CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay		High
Fri 7:50a		Low
Fri 1:50p		High
Fri 8:14p		Low
Sat 2:26a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

TODAY: NE winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming E this afternoon. Seas around 3 ft early this morning, then 2 ft or less. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 8 seconds.

TONIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 ft or less, then around 3 ft in the late evening and overnight. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 8 seconds.

SAT: S winds 10 to 15 kt. Gusts up to 20 kt in the afternoon. Seas around 3 ft early in the morning, then 2 ft or less, then around 3 ft in the late morning and afternoon. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 8 seconds.

SAT NIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, becoming W 5 to 10 kt after midnight. Seas around 3 ft. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 9 seconds.

SUN: N winds 10 to 15 kt, becoming NE in the afternoon. Gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft.

SUN NIGHT: E winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft.

MON: E winds around 10 kt. Gusts up to 20 kt in the morning. Seas 3 to 5 ft.

MON NIGHT: SE winds around 10 kt, becoming S after midnight. Seas 3 to 5 ft.

TUE: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming S 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt in the afternoon. Seas 3 to 5 ft.

TUE NIGHT: SW winds around 15 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft.

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

