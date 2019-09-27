Jersey Shore Report for Friday, September 27, 2019
At the Shore
Current conditions and forecast as of Friday morning
|Air Temperature
|70° - 76°
|Winds
|From the South
8 - 13 mph (Gust 17 mph)
6 - 11 knots (Gust 15 knots)
|Waves
|1 - 3 feet
|Rip Current Risk
|Low
|Ocean Temperature
|71° - 75°
(Normal 67° - 72°)
|Sunrise/Sunset
|6:55am - 6:52pm
|UV Index
|6 (High)
Live from the Shore
Brigantine Beach Cam powered by NJBeachCams.com
Tide Times
|SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay
|High
Fri 7:09a
|Low
Fri 1:23p
|High
Fri 7:26p
|Low
Sat 1:58a
|LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Fri 6:43a
|Low
Fri 12:47p
|High
Fri 7:00p
|Low
Sat 1:22a
|MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Fri 6:57a
|Low
Fri 12:59p
|High
Fri 7:14p
|Low
Sat 1:34a
|SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Fri 6:39a
|Low
Fri 12:51p
|High
Fri 6:56p
|Low
Sat 1:26a
|SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay
|Low
Fri 5:14a
|High
Fri 10:49a
|Low
Fri 5:28p
|High
Fri 11:06p
|BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay
|High
Fri 6:59a
|Low
Fri 1:18p
|High
Fri 7:18p
|Low
Sat 1:56a
|MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay
|High
Fri 9:56a
|Low
Fri 5:02p
|High
Fri 10:13p
|Low
Sat 5:37a
|LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay
|High
Fri 7:44a
|Low
Fri 1:41p
|High
Fri 8:05p
|Low
Sat 2:21a
|ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Fri 6:45a
|Low
Fri 12:48p
|High
Fri 7:05p
|Low
Sat 1:25a
|OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet
|High
Fri 7:13a
|Low
Fri 1:13p
|High
Fri 7:40p
|Low
Sat 1:52a
|WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Fri 6:51a
|Low
Fri 12:58p
|High
Fri 7:16p
|Low
Sat 1:34a
|CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay
|High
Fri 7:50a
|Low
Fri 1:50p
|High
Fri 8:14p
|Low
Sat 2:26a
Marine Forecast
From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly
TODAY: NE winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming E this afternoon. Seas around 3 ft early this morning, then 2 ft or less. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 8 seconds.
TONIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 ft or less, then around 3 ft in the late evening and overnight. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 8 seconds.
SAT: S winds 10 to 15 kt. Gusts up to 20 kt in the afternoon. Seas around 3 ft early in the morning, then 2 ft or less, then around 3 ft in the late morning and afternoon. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 8 seconds.
SAT NIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, becoming W 5 to 10 kt after midnight. Seas around 3 ft. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 9 seconds.
SUN: N winds 10 to 15 kt, becoming NE in the afternoon. Gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft.
SUN NIGHT: E winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft.
MON: E winds around 10 kt. Gusts up to 20 kt in the morning. Seas 3 to 5 ft.
MON NIGHT: SE winds around 10 kt, becoming S after midnight. Seas 3 to 5 ft.
TUE: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming S 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt in the afternoon. Seas 3 to 5 ft.
TUE NIGHT: SW winds around 15 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft.
Plan Your Trip
Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).