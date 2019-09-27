Jersey Shore Report for Friday, September 27, 2019

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Friday morning

Air Temperature 70° - 76° Winds From the South

8 - 13 mph (Gust 17 mph)

6 - 11 knots (Gust 15 knots) Waves 1 - 3 feet Rip Current Risk Low Ocean Temperature 71° - 75°

(Normal 67° - 72°) Sunrise/Sunset 6:55am - 6:52pm UV Index 6 (High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK

Sandy Hook Bay High

Fri 7:09a Low

Fri 1:23p High

Fri 7:26p Low

Sat 1:58a LONG BRANCH

Atlantic Ocean High

Fri 6:43a Low

Fri 12:47p High

Fri 7:00p Low

Sat 1:22a MANASQUAN INLET

Atlantic Ocean High

Fri 6:57a Low

Fri 12:59p High

Fri 7:14p Low

Sat 1:34a SEASIDE HEIGHTS

Atlantic Ocean High

Fri 6:39a Low

Fri 12:51p High

Fri 6:56p Low

Sat 1:26a SEASIDE PARK

Barnegat Bay Low

Fri 5:14a High

Fri 10:49a Low

Fri 5:28p High

Fri 11:06p BARNEGAT INLET

Barnegat Bay High

Fri 6:59a Low

Fri 1:18p High

Fri 7:18p Low

Sat 1:56a MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE

Manahawkin Bay High

Fri 9:56a Low

Fri 5:02p High

Fri 10:13p Low

Sat 5:37a LITTLE EGG INLET

Great Bay High

Fri 7:44a Low

Fri 1:41p High

Fri 8:05p Low

Sat 2:21a ATLANTIC CITY

Atlantic Ocean High

Fri 6:45a Low

Fri 12:48p High

Fri 7:05p Low

Sat 1:25a OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE

Townsends Inlet High

Fri 7:13a Low

Fri 1:13p High

Fri 7:40p Low

Sat 1:52a WILDWOOD CREST

Atlantic Ocean High

Fri 6:51a Low

Fri 12:58p High

Fri 7:16p Low

Sat 1:34a CAPE MAY

Delaware Bay High

Fri 7:50a Low

Fri 1:50p High

Fri 8:14p Low

Sat 2:26a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

TODAY: NE winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming E this afternoon. Seas around 3 ft early this morning, then 2 ft or less. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 8 seconds.

TONIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 ft or less, then around 3 ft in the late evening and overnight. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 8 seconds.

SAT: S winds 10 to 15 kt. Gusts up to 20 kt in the afternoon. Seas around 3 ft early in the morning, then 2 ft or less, then around 3 ft in the late morning and afternoon. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 8 seconds.

SAT NIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, becoming W 5 to 10 kt after midnight. Seas around 3 ft. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 9 seconds.

SUN: N winds 10 to 15 kt, becoming NE in the afternoon. Gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft.

SUN NIGHT: E winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft.

MON: E winds around 10 kt. Gusts up to 20 kt in the morning. Seas 3 to 5 ft.

MON NIGHT: SE winds around 10 kt, becoming S after midnight. Seas 3 to 5 ft.

TUE: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming S 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt in the afternoon. Seas 3 to 5 ft.

TUE NIGHT: SW winds around 15 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft.

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).