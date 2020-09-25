Jersey Shore Report for Friday, September 25, 2020
Some beaches, boardwalks and facilities may be closed under local or state orders due to the novel coronavirus pandemic. Check with your destination's local authorities before traveling.
Advisories
--None at this time.
At the Shore
Current conditions and forecast as of Friday morning
|Air Temperature
|70° - 78°
|Winds
|From the Southwest
7 - 15 mph (Gust 17 mph)
6 - 13 knots (Gust 15 knots)
|Waves
|1 - 2 feet
|Rip Current Risk
|Low
|Ocean Temperature
|65° - 68°
(Normal 67° - 70°)
|Sunrise/Sunset
|6:18am - 7:38pm
|UV Index
|5 (Moderate)
Tide Times
|SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay
|Low
Fri 9:30a
|High
Fri 3:34p
|Low
Fri 10:23p
|High
Sat 4:10a
|LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Fri 8:54a
|High
Fri 3:08p
|Low
Fri 9:47p
|High
Sat 3:44a
|MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Fri 9:06a
|High
Fri 3:22p
|Low
Fri 9:59p
|High
Sat 3:58a
|SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Fri 8:58a
|High
Fri 3:04p
|Low
Fri 9:51p
|High
Sat 3:40a
|SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay
|High
Fri 6:46a
|Low
Fri 1:35p
|High
Fri 7:14p
|Low
Sat 2:28a
|BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay
|Low
Fri 9:22a
|High
Fri 3:30p
|Low
Fri 10:19p
|High
Sat 4:10a
|MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay
|High
Fri 5:53a
|Low
Fri 1:09p
|High
Fri 6:21p
|Low
Sat 2:02a
|LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay
|Low
Fri 9:41a
|High
Fri 4:11p
|Low
Fri 10:42p
|High
Sat 4:45a
|ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Fri 8:57a
|High
Fri 3:29p
|Low
Fri 9:58p
|High
Sat 4:09a
|OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet
|Low
Fri 9:10a
|High
Fri 3:59p
|Low
Fri 10:19p
|High
Sat 4:26a
|WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Fri 8:58a
|High
Fri 3:43p
|Low
Fri 10:13p
|High
Sat 4:26a
|CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay
|Low
Fri 9:56a
|High
Fri 4:29p
|Low
Fri 11:01p
|High
Sat 5:07a
Marine Forecast
From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly
FRI: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 ft or less. Patchy fog early in the morning with vsby 1 to 3 NM. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 11 seconds.
FRI NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 ft or less. A chance of showers late. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 10 seconds.
SAT: SE winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 ft or less. A chance of showers until late afternoon. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 10 seconds.
SAT NIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 ft or less. Patchy drizzle after midnight with vsby 1 to 3 NM.
SUN: S winds 5 to 10 kt, increasing to 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt in the afternoon. Seas 2 ft or less, then around 3 ft in the afternoon. Patchy drizzle in the morning with vsby 1 to 3 NM.
SUN NIGHT: S winds 10 to 15 kt. Gusts up to 20 kt in the evening. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of showers.
MON: S winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft. A chance of showers.
MON NIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of showers.
TUE: S winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 4 to 5 ft. A chance of showers.
TUE NIGHT: SW winds around 15 kt. Seas 4 to 6 ft. A chance of showers.
Plan Your Trip
Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).