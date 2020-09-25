Jersey Shore Report for Friday, September 25, 2020

Some beaches, boardwalks and facilities may be closed under local or state orders due to the novel coronavirus pandemic. Check with your destination's local authorities before traveling.

Advisories

--None at this time.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Friday morning

Air Temperature 70° - 78° Winds From the Southwest

7 - 15 mph (Gust 17 mph)

6 - 13 knots (Gust 15 knots) Waves 1 - 2 feet Rip Current Risk Low Ocean Temperature 65° - 68°

(Normal 67° - 70°) Sunrise/Sunset 6:18am - 7:38pm UV Index 5 (Moderate)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK

Sandy Hook Bay Low

Fri 9:30a High

Fri 3:34p Low

Fri 10:23p High

Sat 4:10a LONG BRANCH

Atlantic Ocean Low

Fri 8:54a High

Fri 3:08p Low

Fri 9:47p High

Sat 3:44a MANASQUAN INLET

Atlantic Ocean Low

Fri 9:06a High

Fri 3:22p Low

Fri 9:59p High

Sat 3:58a SEASIDE HEIGHTS

Atlantic Ocean Low

Fri 8:58a High

Fri 3:04p Low

Fri 9:51p High

Sat 3:40a SEASIDE PARK

Barnegat Bay High

Fri 6:46a Low

Fri 1:35p High

Fri 7:14p Low

Sat 2:28a BARNEGAT INLET

Barnegat Bay Low

Fri 9:22a High

Fri 3:30p Low

Fri 10:19p High

Sat 4:10a MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE

Manahawkin Bay High

Fri 5:53a Low

Fri 1:09p High

Fri 6:21p Low

Sat 2:02a LITTLE EGG INLET

Great Bay Low

Fri 9:41a High

Fri 4:11p Low

Fri 10:42p High

Sat 4:45a ATLANTIC CITY

Atlantic Ocean Low

Fri 8:57a High

Fri 3:29p Low

Fri 9:58p High

Sat 4:09a OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE

Townsends Inlet Low

Fri 9:10a High

Fri 3:59p Low

Fri 10:19p High

Sat 4:26a WILDWOOD CREST

Atlantic Ocean Low

Fri 8:58a High

Fri 3:43p Low

Fri 10:13p High

Sat 4:26a CAPE MAY

Delaware Bay Low

Fri 9:56a High

Fri 4:29p Low

Fri 11:01p High

Sat 5:07a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

FRI: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 ft or less. Patchy fog early in the morning with vsby 1 to 3 NM. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 11 seconds.

FRI NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 ft or less. A chance of showers late. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 10 seconds.

SAT: SE winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 ft or less. A chance of showers until late afternoon. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 10 seconds.

SAT NIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 ft or less. Patchy drizzle after midnight with vsby 1 to 3 NM.

SUN: S winds 5 to 10 kt, increasing to 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt in the afternoon. Seas 2 ft or less, then around 3 ft in the afternoon. Patchy drizzle in the morning with vsby 1 to 3 NM.

SUN NIGHT: S winds 10 to 15 kt. Gusts up to 20 kt in the evening. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of showers.

MON: S winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft. A chance of showers.

MON NIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of showers.

TUE: S winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 4 to 5 ft. A chance of showers.

TUE NIGHT: SW winds around 15 kt. Seas 4 to 6 ft. A chance of showers.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).