Jersey Shore Report for Friday, September 20, 2019
At the Shore
Current conditions and forecast as of Friday morning
|Air Temperature
|74° - 81°
|Winds
|From the West
9 - 14 mph (Gust 18 mph)
8 - 12 knots (Gust 16 knots)
|Waves
|2 - 6 feet
|Rip Current Risk
|High
|Ocean Temperature
|70° - 72°
(Normal 67° - 72°)
|Sunrise/Sunset
|6:48am - 7:03pm
|UV Index
|6 (High)
Live from the Shore
Sea Bright Beach Cam powered by NJBeachCams.com
Tide Times
|SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay
|Low
Fri 5:57a
|High
Fri 12:18p
|Low
Fri 6:54p
|High
Sat 1:01a
|LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Fri 5:21a
|High
Fri 11:52a
|Low
Fri 6:18p
|High
Sat 12:35a
|MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Fri 5:33a
|High
Fri 12:06p
|Low
Fri 6:30p
|High
Sat 12:49a
|SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Fri 5:25a
|High
Fri 11:48a
|Low
Fri 6:22p
|High
Sat 12:31a
|SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay
|Low
Fri 10:02a
|High
Fri 3:58p
|Low
Fri 10:59p
|High
Sat 4:41a
|BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay
|Low
Fri 5:59a
|High
Fri 12:17p
|Low
Fri 7:06p
|High
Sat 12:52a
|MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay
|Low
Fri 9:36a
|High
Fri 3:05p
|Low
Fri 10:33p
|High
Sat 3:48a
|LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay
|Low
Fri 6:38a
|High
Fri 1:18p
|Low
Fri 7:46p
|High
Sat 1:43a
|ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Fri 5:38a
|High
Fri 11:57a
|Low
Fri 6:35p
|High
Sat 12:23a
|OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet
|Low
Fri 6:03a
|High
Fri 12:36p
|Low
Fri 7:02p
|High
Sat 12:56a
|WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Fri 5:51a
|High
Fri 12:10p
|Low
Fri 6:42p
|High
Sat 12:34a
|CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay
|Low
Fri 6:49a
|High
Fri 1:17p
|Low
Fri 7:36p
|High
Sat 1:44a
Marine Forecast
From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly
SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT THROUGH SATURDAY MORNING
HIGH RISK OF RIP CURRENTS. Dangerous and potentially life threatening conditions exist for all people entering the surf. People visiting the beaches should stay out of the high surf.
TODAY: W winds increasing to 10 to 15 kt. Seas 4 to 6 ft. Swell mainly from the E with a dominant period of 13 seconds.
TONIGHT: W winds 10 to 15 kt. Gusts up to 20 kt until early morning. Seas 4 to 6 ft. Swell mainly from the E with a dominant period of 13 seconds.
SAT: W winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming SW in the afternoon. Seas 3 to 5 ft. Swell mainly from the E with a dominant period of 12 seconds.
SAT NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft until early morning, then 2 ft or less. Swell mainly from the E with a dominant period of 11 seconds.
SUN: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming S 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt in the afternoon. Seas 2 ft or less, then around 3 ft in the afternoon.
SUN NIGHT: SW winds around 15 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft.
MON: SW winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft.
MON NIGHT: W winds 10 to 15 kt. Gusts up to 25 kt in the evening. Seas 3 to 5 ft. A chance of showers.
TUE: NW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft.
TUE NIGHT: NW winds around 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft.
Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).