Jersey Shore Report for Friday, September 20, 2019

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Friday morning

Air Temperature 74° - 81° Winds From the West

9 - 14 mph (Gust 18 mph)

8 - 12 knots (Gust 16 knots) Waves 2 - 6 feet Rip Current Risk High Ocean Temperature 70° - 72°

(Normal 67° - 72°) Sunrise/Sunset 6:48am - 7:03pm UV Index 6 (High)

Live from the Shore

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK

Sandy Hook Bay Low

Fri 5:57a High

Fri 12:18p Low

Fri 6:54p High

Sat 1:01a LONG BRANCH

Atlantic Ocean Low

Fri 5:21a High

Fri 11:52a Low

Fri 6:18p High

Sat 12:35a MANASQUAN INLET

Atlantic Ocean Low

Fri 5:33a High

Fri 12:06p Low

Fri 6:30p High

Sat 12:49a SEASIDE HEIGHTS

Atlantic Ocean Low

Fri 5:25a High

Fri 11:48a Low

Fri 6:22p High

Sat 12:31a SEASIDE PARK

Barnegat Bay Low

Fri 10:02a High

Fri 3:58p Low

Fri 10:59p High

Sat 4:41a BARNEGAT INLET

Barnegat Bay Low

Fri 5:59a High

Fri 12:17p Low

Fri 7:06p High

Sat 12:52a MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE

Manahawkin Bay Low

Fri 9:36a High

Fri 3:05p Low

Fri 10:33p High

Sat 3:48a LITTLE EGG INLET

Great Bay Low

Fri 6:38a High

Fri 1:18p Low

Fri 7:46p High

Sat 1:43a ATLANTIC CITY

Atlantic Ocean Low

Fri 5:38a High

Fri 11:57a Low

Fri 6:35p High

Sat 12:23a OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE

Townsends Inlet Low

Fri 6:03a High

Fri 12:36p Low

Fri 7:02p High

Sat 12:56a WILDWOOD CREST

Atlantic Ocean Low

Fri 5:51a High

Fri 12:10p Low

Fri 6:42p High

Sat 12:34a CAPE MAY

Delaware Bay Low

Fri 6:49a High

Fri 1:17p Low

Fri 7:36p High

Sat 1:44a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT THROUGH SATURDAY MORNING

HIGH RISK OF RIP CURRENTS. Dangerous and potentially life threatening conditions exist for all people entering the surf. People visiting the beaches should stay out of the high surf.

TODAY: W winds increasing to 10 to 15 kt. Seas 4 to 6 ft. Swell mainly from the E with a dominant period of 13 seconds.

TONIGHT: W winds 10 to 15 kt. Gusts up to 20 kt until early morning. Seas 4 to 6 ft. Swell mainly from the E with a dominant period of 13 seconds.

SAT: W winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming SW in the afternoon. Seas 3 to 5 ft. Swell mainly from the E with a dominant period of 12 seconds.

SAT NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft until early morning, then 2 ft or less. Swell mainly from the E with a dominant period of 11 seconds.

SUN: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming S 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt in the afternoon. Seas 2 ft or less, then around 3 ft in the afternoon.

SUN NIGHT: SW winds around 15 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft.

MON: SW winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft.

MON NIGHT: W winds 10 to 15 kt. Gusts up to 25 kt in the evening. Seas 3 to 5 ft. A chance of showers.

TUE: NW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft.

TUE NIGHT: NW winds around 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).