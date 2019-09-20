Jersey Shore Report for Friday, September 20, 2019

Seaside Heights (Bud McCormick)

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Friday morning

Air Temperature74° - 81°
WindsFrom the West
9 - 14 mph (Gust 18 mph)
8 - 12 knots (Gust 16 knots)
Waves2 - 6 feet
Rip Current RiskHigh
Ocean Temperature70° - 72°
(Normal 67° - 72°)
Sunrise/Sunset6:48am - 7:03pm
UV Index6 (High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay		Low
Fri 5:57a		High
Fri 12:18p		Low
Fri 6:54p		High
Sat 1:01a
LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Fri 5:21a		High
Fri 11:52a		Low
Fri 6:18p		High
Sat 12:35a
MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Fri 5:33a		High
Fri 12:06p		Low
Fri 6:30p		High
Sat 12:49a
SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Fri 5:25a		High
Fri 11:48a		Low
Fri 6:22p		High
Sat 12:31a
SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay		Low
Fri 10:02a		High
Fri 3:58p		Low
Fri 10:59p		High
Sat 4:41a
BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay		Low
Fri 5:59a		High
Fri 12:17p		Low
Fri 7:06p		High
Sat 12:52a
MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay		Low
Fri 9:36a		High
Fri 3:05p		Low
Fri 10:33p		High
Sat 3:48a
LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay		Low
Fri 6:38a		High
Fri 1:18p		Low
Fri 7:46p		High
Sat 1:43a
ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Fri 5:38a		High
Fri 11:57a		Low
Fri 6:35p		High
Sat 12:23a
OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet		Low
Fri 6:03a		High
Fri 12:36p		Low
Fri 7:02p		High
Sat 12:56a
WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Fri 5:51a		High
Fri 12:10p		Low
Fri 6:42p		High
Sat 12:34a
CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay		Low
Fri 6:49a		High
Fri 1:17p		Low
Fri 7:36p		High
Sat 1:44a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT THROUGH SATURDAY MORNING

HIGH RISK OF RIP CURRENTS. Dangerous and potentially life threatening conditions exist for all people entering the surf. People visiting the beaches should stay out of the high surf.

TODAY: W winds increasing to 10 to 15 kt. Seas 4 to 6 ft. Swell mainly from the E with a dominant period of 13 seconds.

TONIGHT: W winds 10 to 15 kt. Gusts up to 20 kt until early morning. Seas 4 to 6 ft. Swell mainly from the E with a dominant period of 13 seconds.

SAT: W winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming SW in the afternoon. Seas 3 to 5 ft. Swell mainly from the E with a dominant period of 12 seconds.

SAT NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft until early morning, then 2 ft or less. Swell mainly from the E with a dominant period of 11 seconds.

SUN: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming S 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt in the afternoon. Seas 2 ft or less, then around 3 ft in the afternoon.

SUN NIGHT: SW winds around 15 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft.

MON: SW winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft.

MON NIGHT: W winds 10 to 15 kt. Gusts up to 25 kt in the evening. Seas 3 to 5 ft. A chance of showers.

TUE: NW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft.

TUE NIGHT: NW winds around 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft.

