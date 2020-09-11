Jersey Shore Report for Friday, September 11, 2020

Some beaches, boardwalks and facilities may be closed under local or state orders due to the novel coronavirus pandemic. Check with your destination's local authorities before traveling.

Advisories

. Ondividuals planning to enter the surf should check with local beach patrols first. Be sure to swim within sight of a life guard, and never swim alone or at night. Small Craft Advisory in effect from noon edt today through saturday afternoon

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Friday morning

Air Temperature 75° - 77° Winds From the Northeast

13 - 22 mph (Gust 21 mph)

11 - 19 knots (Gust 18 knots) Waves 2 - 6 feet Rip Current Risk Moderate Ocean Temperature 76° - 78°

(Normal 72° - 73°) Sunrise/Sunset 6:18am - 7:38pm UV Index 6 (High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK

Sandy Hook Bay Low

Fri 8:46a High

Fri 2:56p Low

Fri 10:10p High

Sat 3:47a LONG BRANCH

Atlantic Ocean Low

Fri 8:10a High

Fri 2:30p Low

Fri 9:34p High

Sat 3:21a MANASQUAN INLET

Atlantic Ocean Low

Fri 8:22a High

Fri 2:44p Low

Fri 9:46p High

Sat 3:35a SEASIDE HEIGHTS

Atlantic Ocean Low

Fri 8:14a High

Fri 2:26p Low

Fri 9:38p High

Sat 3:17a SEASIDE PARK

Barnegat Bay High

Fri 6:26a Low

Fri 12:51p High

Fri 6:36p Low

Sat 2:15a BARNEGAT INLET

Barnegat Bay Low

Fri 8:41a High

Fri 2:56p Low

Fri 10:01p High

Sat 3:46a MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE

Manahawkin Bay High

Fri 5:33a Low

Fri 12:25p High

Fri 5:43p Low

Sat 1:49a LITTLE EGG INLET

Great Bay Low

Fri 9:17a High

Fri 3:58p Low

Fri 10:36p High

Sat 4:31a ATLANTIC CITY

Atlantic Ocean Low

Fri 8:11a High

Fri 2:50p Low

Fri 9:35p High

Sat 3:30a OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE

Townsends Inlet Low

Fri 8:29a High

Fri 3:22p Low

Fri 9:55p High

Sat 3:47a WILDWOOD CREST

Atlantic Ocean Low

Fri 8:27a High

Fri 2:59p Low

Fri 9:35p High

Sat 3:32a CAPE MAY

Delaware Bay Low

Fri 9:22a High

Fri 3:56p Low

Fri 10:26p High

Sat 4:29a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

FRI: N winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, increasing to 15 to 20 kt in the late morning and early afternoon, then becoming NE 10 to 15 kt late. Seas 3 to 5 ft. A chance of showers early in the morning. Patchy fog early in the morning. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 8 seconds.

FRI NIGHT: NE winds 10 to 15 kt. Gusts up to 20 kt late. Seas 4 to 6 ft. Swell mainly from the E with a dominant period of 8 seconds.

SAT: E winds 15 to 20 kt. Seas 5 to 7 ft. Swell mainly from the E with a dominant period of 8 seconds.

SAT NIGHT: E winds 10 to 15 kt. Gusts up to 20 kt in the evening. Seas 4 to 6 ft.

SUN: SE winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 4 to 5 ft. A chance of tstms in the afternoon.

SUN NIGHT: S winds around 10 kt, becoming W after midnight. Seas 4 to 5 ft. A chance of tstms.

MON: N winds around 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of showers in the morning.

MON NIGHT: N winds 10 to 15 kt, increasing to 15 to 20 kt after midnight. Seas 4 to 6 ft.

TUE: NE winds 15 to 20 kt, diminishing to 10 to 15 kt in the afternoon. Seas 5 to 7 ft.

TUE NIGHT: NE winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 5 to 7 ft. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).