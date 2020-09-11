Jersey Shore Report for Friday, September 11, 2020

Island Beach State Park (NJ DEP)

Advisories

  • Moderate Risk of Rip Currents. Ondividuals planning to enter the surf should check with local beach patrols first. Be sure to swim within sight of a life guard, and never swim alone or at night.
  • Small Craft Advisory in effect from noon edt today through saturday afternoon

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Friday morning

Air Temperature75° - 77°
WindsFrom the Northeast
13 - 22 mph (Gust 21 mph)
11 - 19 knots (Gust 18 knots)
Waves2 - 6 feet
Rip Current RiskModerate
Ocean Temperature76° - 78°
(Normal 72° - 73°)
Sunrise/Sunset6:18am - 7:38pm
UV Index6 (High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay		Low
Fri 8:46a		High
Fri 2:56p		Low
Fri 10:10p		High
Sat 3:47a
LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Fri 8:10a		High
Fri 2:30p		Low
Fri 9:34p		High
Sat 3:21a
MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Fri 8:22a		High
Fri 2:44p		Low
Fri 9:46p		High
Sat 3:35a
SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Fri 8:14a		High
Fri 2:26p		Low
Fri 9:38p		High
Sat 3:17a
SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay		High
Fri 6:26a		Low
Fri 12:51p		High
Fri 6:36p		Low
Sat 2:15a
BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay		Low
Fri 8:41a		High
Fri 2:56p		Low
Fri 10:01p		High
Sat 3:46a
MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay		High
Fri 5:33a		Low
Fri 12:25p		High
Fri 5:43p		Low
Sat 1:49a
LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay		Low
Fri 9:17a		High
Fri 3:58p		Low
Fri 10:36p		High
Sat 4:31a
ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Fri 8:11a		High
Fri 2:50p		Low
Fri 9:35p		High
Sat 3:30a
OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet		Low
Fri 8:29a		High
Fri 3:22p		Low
Fri 9:55p		High
Sat 3:47a
WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Fri 8:27a		High
Fri 2:59p		Low
Fri 9:35p		High
Sat 3:32a
CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay		Low
Fri 9:22a		High
Fri 3:56p		Low
Fri 10:26p		High
Sat 4:29a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

FRI: N winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, increasing to 15 to 20 kt in the late morning and early afternoon, then becoming NE 10 to 15 kt late. Seas 3 to 5 ft. A chance of showers early in the morning. Patchy fog early in the morning. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 8 seconds.

FRI NIGHT: NE winds 10 to 15 kt. Gusts up to 20 kt late. Seas 4 to 6 ft. Swell mainly from the E with a dominant period of 8 seconds.

SAT: E winds 15 to 20 kt. Seas 5 to 7 ft. Swell mainly from the E with a dominant period of 8 seconds.

SAT NIGHT: E winds 10 to 15 kt. Gusts up to 20 kt in the evening. Seas 4 to 6 ft.

SUN: SE winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 4 to 5 ft. A chance of tstms in the afternoon.

SUN NIGHT: S winds around 10 kt, becoming W after midnight. Seas 4 to 5 ft. A chance of tstms.

MON: N winds around 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of showers in the morning.

MON NIGHT: N winds 10 to 15 kt, increasing to 15 to 20 kt after midnight. Seas 4 to 6 ft.

TUE: NE winds 15 to 20 kt, diminishing to 10 to 15 kt in the afternoon. Seas 5 to 7 ft.

TUE NIGHT: NE winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 5 to 7 ft. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

