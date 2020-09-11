Jersey Shore Report for Friday, September 11, 2020
Some beaches, boardwalks and facilities may be closed under local or state orders due to the novel coronavirus pandemic. Check with your destination's local authorities before traveling.
Advisories
- Moderate Risk of Rip Currents. Ondividuals planning to enter the surf should check with local beach patrols first. Be sure to swim within sight of a life guard, and never swim alone or at night.
- Small Craft Advisory in effect from noon edt today through saturday afternoon
At the Shore
Current conditions and forecast as of Friday morning
|Air Temperature
|75° - 77°
|Winds
|From the Northeast
13 - 22 mph (Gust 21 mph)
11 - 19 knots (Gust 18 knots)
|Waves
|2 - 6 feet
|Rip Current Risk
|Moderate
|Ocean Temperature
|76° - 78°
(Normal 72° - 73°)
|Sunrise/Sunset
|6:18am - 7:38pm
|UV Index
|6 (High)
Tide Times
|SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay
|Low
Fri 8:46a
|High
Fri 2:56p
|Low
Fri 10:10p
|High
Sat 3:47a
|LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Fri 8:10a
|High
Fri 2:30p
|Low
Fri 9:34p
|High
Sat 3:21a
|MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Fri 8:22a
|High
Fri 2:44p
|Low
Fri 9:46p
|High
Sat 3:35a
|SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Fri 8:14a
|High
Fri 2:26p
|Low
Fri 9:38p
|High
Sat 3:17a
|SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay
|High
Fri 6:26a
|Low
Fri 12:51p
|High
Fri 6:36p
|Low
Sat 2:15a
|BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay
|Low
Fri 8:41a
|High
Fri 2:56p
|Low
Fri 10:01p
|High
Sat 3:46a
|MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay
|High
Fri 5:33a
|Low
Fri 12:25p
|High
Fri 5:43p
|Low
Sat 1:49a
|LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay
|Low
Fri 9:17a
|High
Fri 3:58p
|Low
Fri 10:36p
|High
Sat 4:31a
|ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Fri 8:11a
|High
Fri 2:50p
|Low
Fri 9:35p
|High
Sat 3:30a
|OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet
|Low
Fri 8:29a
|High
Fri 3:22p
|Low
Fri 9:55p
|High
Sat 3:47a
|WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Fri 8:27a
|High
Fri 2:59p
|Low
Fri 9:35p
|High
Sat 3:32a
|CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay
|Low
Fri 9:22a
|High
Fri 3:56p
|Low
Fri 10:26p
|High
Sat 4:29a
Marine Forecast
From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly
FRI: N winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, increasing to 15 to 20 kt in the late morning and early afternoon, then becoming NE 10 to 15 kt late. Seas 3 to 5 ft. A chance of showers early in the morning. Patchy fog early in the morning. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 8 seconds.
FRI NIGHT: NE winds 10 to 15 kt. Gusts up to 20 kt late. Seas 4 to 6 ft. Swell mainly from the E with a dominant period of 8 seconds.
SAT: E winds 15 to 20 kt. Seas 5 to 7 ft. Swell mainly from the E with a dominant period of 8 seconds.
SAT NIGHT: E winds 10 to 15 kt. Gusts up to 20 kt in the evening. Seas 4 to 6 ft.
SUN: SE winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 4 to 5 ft. A chance of tstms in the afternoon.
SUN NIGHT: S winds around 10 kt, becoming W after midnight. Seas 4 to 5 ft. A chance of tstms.
MON: N winds around 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of showers in the morning.
MON NIGHT: N winds 10 to 15 kt, increasing to 15 to 20 kt after midnight. Seas 4 to 6 ft.
TUE: NE winds 15 to 20 kt, diminishing to 10 to 15 kt in the afternoon. Seas 5 to 7 ft.
TUE NIGHT: NE winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 5 to 7 ft. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.
Plan Your Trip
Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).