Jersey Shore Report for Friday, May 31, 2019

A whale breaches off Asbury Park (Jocelyn Velazquez, Townsquare Media NJ)

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Friday morning

Air Temperature 71° - 82°
Winds From the South
7 - 13 mph (Gust 17 mph)
6 - 11 knots (Gust 15 knots)
Waves 1 - 2 feet
Rip Current Risk Low
Ocean Temperature 59° - 69°
(Normal 58° - 68°)
Sunrise/Sunset 5:38am - 8:23pm
UV Index 8 (Very High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay		 High
Fri 6:16a		 Low
Fri 12:24p		 High
Fri 6:37p		 Low
Sat 1:11a
LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean		 High
Fri 5:50a		 Low
Fri 11:48a		 High
Fri 6:11p		 Low
Sat 12:35a
MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean		 High
Fri 6:04a		 Low
Fri 12:00p		 High
Fri 6:25p		 Low
Sat 12:47a
SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean		 High
Fri 5:46a		 Low
Fri 11:52a		 High
Fri 6:07p		 Low
Sat 12:39a
SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay		 High
Fri 9:56a		 Low
Fri 4:29p		 High
Fri 10:17p		 Low
Sat 5:16a
BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay		 High
Fri 6:05a		 Low
Fri 12:15p		 High
Fri 6:30p		 Low
Sat 1:06a
MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay		 High
Fri 9:03a		 Low
Fri 4:03p		 High
Fri 9:24p		 Low
Sat 4:50a
LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay		 High
Fri 6:52a		 Low
Fri 12:51p		 High
Fri 7:22p		 Low
Sat 1:39a
ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean		 High
Fri 5:54a		 Low
Fri 11:52a		 High
Fri 6:20p		 Low
Sat 12:40a
OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet		 High
Fri 6:17a		 Low
Fri 12:15p		 High
Fri 6:44p		 Low
Sat 1:02a
WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean		 High
Fri 5:58a		 Low
Fri 12:02p		 High
Fri 6:25p		 Low
Sat 12:45a
CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay		 High
Fri 6:58a		 Low
Fri 12:53p		 High
Fri 7:22p		 Low
Sat 1:39a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

TODAY: W winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming S this afternoon. Seas around 3 ft early this morning, then 2 ft or less, then around 3 ft late. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 7 seconds. Areas of fog early this morning with vsby 1 to 3 NM.

TONIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming SE late. Seas around 3 ft until early morning, then 2 ft or less. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 7 seconds. Patchy fog late with vsby 1 to 3 NM.

SAT: SE winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 ft or less. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 7 seconds. Patchy fog early in the morning with vsby 1 to 3 NM.

SAT NIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 ft or less. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 7 seconds. A chance of showers and tstms until early morning.

SUN: S winds 5 to 10 kt, increasing to 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt in the afternoon. Seas 2 ft or less, then around 3 ft in the afternoon. A chance of showers and tstms.

SUN NIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt, becoming W after midnight. Gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Showers likely with a chance of tstms.

MON: NW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft.

MON NIGHT: NW winds 15 to 20 kt, diminishing to 10 to 15 kt after midnight. Gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft.

TUE: W winds 10 to 15 kt. Gusts up to 20 kt in the morning. Seas 2 ft or less, then around 3 ft in the afternoon.

TUE NIGHT: W winds around 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

