Jersey Shore Report for Friday, May 31, 2019

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Friday morning

Air Temperature 71° - 82° Winds From the South

7 - 13 mph (Gust 17 mph)

6 - 11 knots (Gust 15 knots) Waves 1 - 2 feet Rip Current Risk Low Ocean Temperature 59° - 69°

(Normal 58° - 68°) Sunrise/Sunset 5:38am - 8:23pm UV Index 8 (Very High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK

Sandy Hook Bay High

Fri 6:16a Low

Fri 12:24p High

Fri 6:37p Low

Sat 1:11a LONG BRANCH

Atlantic Ocean High

Fri 5:50a Low

Fri 11:48a High

Fri 6:11p Low

Sat 12:35a MANASQUAN INLET

Atlantic Ocean High

Fri 6:04a Low

Fri 12:00p High

Fri 6:25p Low

Sat 12:47a SEASIDE HEIGHTS

Atlantic Ocean High

Fri 5:46a Low

Fri 11:52a High

Fri 6:07p Low

Sat 12:39a SEASIDE PARK

Barnegat Bay High

Fri 9:56a Low

Fri 4:29p High

Fri 10:17p Low

Sat 5:16a BARNEGAT INLET

Barnegat Bay High

Fri 6:05a Low

Fri 12:15p High

Fri 6:30p Low

Sat 1:06a MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE

Manahawkin Bay High

Fri 9:03a Low

Fri 4:03p High

Fri 9:24p Low

Sat 4:50a LITTLE EGG INLET

Great Bay High

Fri 6:52a Low

Fri 12:51p High

Fri 7:22p Low

Sat 1:39a ATLANTIC CITY

Atlantic Ocean High

Fri 5:54a Low

Fri 11:52a High

Fri 6:20p Low

Sat 12:40a OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE

Townsends Inlet High

Fri 6:17a Low

Fri 12:15p High

Fri 6:44p Low

Sat 1:02a WILDWOOD CREST

Atlantic Ocean High

Fri 5:58a Low

Fri 12:02p High

Fri 6:25p Low

Sat 12:45a CAPE MAY

Delaware Bay High

Fri 6:58a Low

Fri 12:53p High

Fri 7:22p Low

Sat 1:39a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

TODAY : W winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming S this afternoon. Seas around 3 ft early this morning, then 2 ft or less, then around 3 ft late. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 7 seconds. Areas of fog early this morning with vsby 1 to 3 NM.

TONIGHT : S winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming SE late. Seas around 3 ft until early morning, then 2 ft or less. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 7 seconds. Patchy fog late with vsby 1 to 3 NM.

SAT : SE winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 ft or less. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 7 seconds. Patchy fog early in the morning with vsby 1 to 3 NM.

SAT NIGHT : S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 ft or less. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 7 seconds. A chance of showers and tstms until early morning.

SUN : S winds 5 to 10 kt, increasing to 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt in the afternoon. Seas 2 ft or less, then around 3 ft in the afternoon. A chance of showers and tstms.

SUN NIGHT : SW winds 10 to 15 kt, becoming W after midnight. Gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Showers likely with a chance of tstms.

MON : NW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft.

MON NIGHT : NW winds 15 to 20 kt, diminishing to 10 to 15 kt after midnight. Gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft.

TUE : W winds 10 to 15 kt. Gusts up to 20 kt in the morning. Seas 2 ft or less, then around 3 ft in the afternoon.

TUE NIGHT : W winds around 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).