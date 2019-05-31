Jersey Shore Report for Friday, May 31, 2019
At the Shore
Current conditions and forecast as of Friday morning
|Air Temperature
|71° - 82°
|Winds
|From the South
7 - 13 mph (Gust 17 mph)
6 - 11 knots (Gust 15 knots)
|Waves
|1 - 2 feet
|Rip Current Risk
|Low
|Ocean Temperature
|59° - 69°
(Normal 58° - 68°)
|Sunrise/Sunset
|5:38am - 8:23pm
|UV Index
|8 (Very High)
Tide Times
|SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay
|High
Fri 6:16a
|Low
Fri 12:24p
|High
Fri 6:37p
|Low
Sat 1:11a
|LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Fri 5:50a
|Low
Fri 11:48a
|High
Fri 6:11p
|Low
Sat 12:35a
|MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Fri 6:04a
|Low
Fri 12:00p
|High
Fri 6:25p
|Low
Sat 12:47a
|SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Fri 5:46a
|Low
Fri 11:52a
|High
Fri 6:07p
|Low
Sat 12:39a
|SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay
|High
Fri 9:56a
|Low
Fri 4:29p
|High
Fri 10:17p
|Low
Sat 5:16a
|BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay
|High
Fri 6:05a
|Low
Fri 12:15p
|High
Fri 6:30p
|Low
Sat 1:06a
|MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay
|High
Fri 9:03a
|Low
Fri 4:03p
|High
Fri 9:24p
|Low
Sat 4:50a
|LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay
|High
Fri 6:52a
|Low
Fri 12:51p
|High
Fri 7:22p
|Low
Sat 1:39a
|ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Fri 5:54a
|Low
Fri 11:52a
|High
Fri 6:20p
|Low
Sat 12:40a
|OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet
|High
Fri 6:17a
|Low
Fri 12:15p
|High
Fri 6:44p
|Low
Sat 1:02a
|WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Fri 5:58a
|Low
Fri 12:02p
|High
Fri 6:25p
|Low
Sat 12:45a
|CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay
|High
Fri 6:58a
|Low
Fri 12:53p
|High
Fri 7:22p
|Low
Sat 1:39a
Marine Forecast
From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly
TODAY: W winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming S this afternoon. Seas around 3 ft early this morning, then 2 ft or less, then around 3 ft late. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 7 seconds. Areas of fog early this morning with vsby 1 to 3 NM.
TONIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming SE late. Seas around 3 ft until early morning, then 2 ft or less. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 7 seconds. Patchy fog late with vsby 1 to 3 NM.
SAT: SE winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 ft or less. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 7 seconds. Patchy fog early in the morning with vsby 1 to 3 NM.
SAT NIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 ft or less. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 7 seconds. A chance of showers and tstms until early morning.
SUN: S winds 5 to 10 kt, increasing to 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt in the afternoon. Seas 2 ft or less, then around 3 ft in the afternoon. A chance of showers and tstms.
SUN NIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt, becoming W after midnight. Gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Showers likely with a chance of tstms.
MON: NW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft.
MON NIGHT: NW winds 15 to 20 kt, diminishing to 10 to 15 kt after midnight. Gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft.
TUE: W winds 10 to 15 kt. Gusts up to 20 kt in the morning. Seas 2 ft or less, then around 3 ft in the afternoon.
TUE NIGHT: W winds around 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.
Plan Your Trip
Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).