Jersey Shore Report for Friday, May 28, 2021

Photo credit: Harvey Cedars Police Department via Facebook

Advisories

--A Coastal Flood Advisory has been posted for the entire Jersey Shore. One of the highest astronomical tides of the year will combine with an on-shore breeze to cause minor to moderate flooding of tidal waterways during high tide Friday night, Saturday morning, and Saturday night.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Friday morning

Air Temperature62° - 67°
WindsFrom the East
18 - 29 mph (Gust 36 mph)
16 - 25 knots (Gust 31 knots)
Waves3 - 7 feet
Rip Current RiskModerate
Ocean Temperature59° - 69°
(Normal 58° - 62°)
Sunrise/Sunset5:30am - 8:17pm
UV Index9 (Very High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay		 High
Fri 10:06a		Low
Fri 4:15p		High
Fri 10:27p		Low
Sat 5:03a
LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean		 High
Fri 9:40a		Low
Fri 3:39p		High
Fri 10:01p		Low
Sat 4:27a
MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean		 High
Fri 9:54a		Low
Fri 3:51p		High
Fri 10:15p		Low
Sat 4:39a
SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean		 High
Fri 9:36a		Low
Fri 3:43p		High
Fri 9:57p		Low
Sat 4:31a
SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay		Low
Fri 8:17a		High
Fri 1:46p		Low
Fri 8:20p		High
Sat 2:07a		 
BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay		 High
Fri 9:57a		Low
Fri 4:08p		High
Fri 10:17p		Low
Sat 5:04a
MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay		Low
Fri 7:51a		High
Fri 12:53p		Low
Fri 7:54p		High
Sat 1:14a		 
LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay		 High
Fri 10:43a		Low
Fri 4:31p		High
Fri 11:03p		Low
Sat 5:32a
ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean		 High
Fri 9:42a		Low
Fri 3:39p		High
Fri 10:04p		Low
Sat 4:38a
OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet		 High
Fri 10:16a		Low
Fri 4:01p		High
Fri 10:44p		Low
Sat 5:05a
WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean		 High
Fri 9:50a		Low
Fri 3:41p		High
Fri 10:13p		Low
Sat 4:44a
CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay		 High
Fri 10:50a		Low
Fri 4:41p		High
Fri 11:13p		Low
Sat 5:39a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM EDT THIS EVENING

THIS AFTERNOON: NW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming W late. Seas 4 to 5 ft. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 8 seconds.

TONIGHT: W winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming NW 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt late. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 7 seconds.

TUE: NW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, diminishing to 5 to 10 kt late in the morning, then becoming W early in the afternoon, increasing to 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt late. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 7 seconds.

TUE NIGHT: NW winds 10 to 15 kt, increasing to 15 to 20 kt late. Gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 7 seconds, becoming mainly from the NW with a dominant period of 6 seconds after midnight.

WED: NW winds 15 to 20 kt, diminishing to 10 to 15 kt in the afternoon. Gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft.

WED NIGHT: NW winds around 10 kt. Seas 2 ft or less.

THU: NW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming SW in the afternoon. Seas 2 ft or less.

THU NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 ft or less.

FRI: W winds around 5 kt, becoming S in the afternoon. Seas 2 ft or less.

FRI NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming W after midnight. Seas 2 ft or less.

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

