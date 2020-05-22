Jersey Shore Report for Friday, May 22, 2020
Some beaches, boardwalks and facilities may be closed under local or state orders due to the novel coronavirus pandemic. Check with your destination's local authorities before traveling.
Advisories
- High Risk of Rip Currents. Dangerous and potentially life threatening conditions exist for all people entering the surf.
At the Shore
Current conditions and forecast as of Friday morning
|Air Temperature
|59° - 67°
|Winds
|From the Southeast
6 - 12 mph (Gust 17 mph)
6 - 10 knots (Gust 15 knots)
|Waves
|2 - 4 feet
|Rip Current Risk
|High
|Ocean Temperature
|55° - 59°
(Normal 58° - 68°)
|Sunrise/Sunset
|5:40am - 8:05pm
|UV Index
|7 (High)
Tide Times
|SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay
|High
Fri 8:28a
|Low
Fri 2:29p
|High
Fri 8:35p
|Low
Sat 3:19a
|LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Fri 8:02a
|Low
Fri 1:53p
|High
Fri 8:09p
|Low
Sat 2:43a
|MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Fri 8:16a
|Low
Fri 2:05p
|High
Fri 8:23p
|Low
Sat 2:55a
|SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Fri 7:58a
|Low
Fri 1:57p
|High
Fri 8:05p
|Low
Sat 2:47a
|SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay
|Low
Fri 6:42a
|High
Fri 12:08p
|Low
Fri 6:34p
|High
Sat 12:15a
|BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay
|High
Fri 8:21a
|Low
Fri 2:23p
|High
Fri 8:30p
|Low
Sat 3:15a
|MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay
|Low
Fri 6:16a
|High
Fri 11:15a
|Low
Fri 6:08p
|High
Fri 11:22p
|LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay
|High
Fri 9:06a
|Low
Fri 2:53p
|High
Fri 9:22p
|Low
Sat 3:47a
|ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Fri 8:05a
|Low
Fri 1:54p
|High
Fri 8:18p
|Low
Sat 2:48a
|OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet
|High
Fri 8:35a
|Low
Fri 2:21p
|High
Fri 8:53p
|Low
Sat 3:12a
|WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Fri 8:06a
|Low
Fri 2:02p
|High
Fri 8:23p
|Low
Sat 2:49a
|CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay
|High
Fri 9:12a
|Low
Fri 2:59p
|High
Fri 9:26p
|Low
Sat 3:48a
Marine Forecast
From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly
FRI: SE winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 8 seconds. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Vsby 1 to 3 NM late.
FRI NIGHT: SE winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 7 seconds. Showers likely. Vsby 1 to 3 NM until early morning.
SAT: E winds around 5 kt, becoming NE in the late morning and afternoon. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 8 seconds. Showers likely. A chance of tstms in the afternoon.
SAT NIGHT: NE winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft. A chance of tstms in the evening. Showers likely.
SUN: NE winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft.
SUN NIGHT: NE winds 10 to 15 kt. Gusts up to 20 kt in the evening. Seas 3 to 5 ft.
MON: NE winds 10 to 15 kt, diminishing to 5 to 10 kt in the afternoon. Seas 3 to 5 ft.
MON NIGHT: NE winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft.
TUE: E winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft.
TUE NIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.
Plan Your Trip
Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).