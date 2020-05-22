Jersey Shore Report for Friday, May 22, 2020

Asbury Park (Bud McCormick)

Advisories

  • High Risk of Rip Currents. Dangerous and potentially life threatening conditions exist for all people entering the surf.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Friday morning

Air Temperature59° - 67°
WindsFrom the Southeast
6 - 12 mph (Gust 17 mph)
6 - 10 knots (Gust 15 knots)
Waves2 - 4 feet
Rip Current RiskHigh
Ocean Temperature55° - 59°
(Normal 58° - 68°)
Sunrise/Sunset5:40am - 8:05pm
UV Index7 (High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay		High
Fri 8:28a		Low
Fri 2:29p		High
Fri 8:35p		Low
Sat 3:19a
LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean		High
Fri 8:02a		Low
Fri 1:53p		High
Fri 8:09p		Low
Sat 2:43a
MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean		High
Fri 8:16a		Low
Fri 2:05p		High
Fri 8:23p		Low
Sat 2:55a
SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean		High
Fri 7:58a		Low
Fri 1:57p		High
Fri 8:05p		Low
Sat 2:47a
SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay		Low
Fri 6:42a		High
Fri 12:08p		Low
Fri 6:34p		High
Sat 12:15a
BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay		High
Fri 8:21a		Low
Fri 2:23p		High
Fri 8:30p		Low
Sat 3:15a
MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay		Low
Fri 6:16a		High
Fri 11:15a		Low
Fri 6:08p		High
Fri 11:22p
LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay		High
Fri 9:06a		Low
Fri 2:53p		High
Fri 9:22p		Low
Sat 3:47a
ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean		High
Fri 8:05a		Low
Fri 1:54p		High
Fri 8:18p		Low
Sat 2:48a
OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet		High
Fri 8:35a		Low
Fri 2:21p		High
Fri 8:53p		Low
Sat 3:12a
WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean		High
Fri 8:06a		Low
Fri 2:02p		High
Fri 8:23p		Low
Sat 2:49a
CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay		High
Fri 9:12a		Low
Fri 2:59p		High
Fri 9:26p		Low
Sat 3:48a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

FRI: SE winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 8 seconds. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Vsby 1 to 3 NM late.

FRI NIGHT: SE winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 7 seconds. Showers likely. Vsby 1 to 3 NM until early morning.

SAT: E winds around 5 kt, becoming NE in the late morning and afternoon. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 8 seconds. Showers likely. A chance of tstms in the afternoon.

SAT NIGHT: NE winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft. A chance of tstms in the evening. Showers likely.

SUN: NE winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft.

SUN NIGHT: NE winds 10 to 15 kt. Gusts up to 20 kt in the evening. Seas 3 to 5 ft.

MON: NE winds 10 to 15 kt, diminishing to 5 to 10 kt in the afternoon. Seas 3 to 5 ft.

MON NIGHT: NE winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft.

TUE: E winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft.

TUE NIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.

Plan Your Trip

