Jersey Shore Report for Friday, May 22, 2020

Some beaches, boardwalks and facilities may be closed under local or state orders due to the novel coronavirus pandemic. Check with your destination's local authorities before traveling.

Advisories

High Risk of Rip Currents. Dangerous and potentially life threatening conditions exist for all people entering the surf.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Friday morning

Air Temperature 59° - 67° Winds From the Southeast

6 - 12 mph (Gust 17 mph)

6 - 10 knots (Gust 15 knots) Waves 2 - 4 feet Rip Current Risk High Ocean Temperature 55° - 59°

(Normal 58° - 68°) Sunrise/Sunset 5:40am - 8:05pm UV Index 7 (High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK

Sandy Hook Bay High

Fri 8:28a Low

Fri 2:29p High

Fri 8:35p Low

Sat 3:19a LONG BRANCH

Atlantic Ocean High

Fri 8:02a Low

Fri 1:53p High

Fri 8:09p Low

Sat 2:43a MANASQUAN INLET

Atlantic Ocean High

Fri 8:16a Low

Fri 2:05p High

Fri 8:23p Low

Sat 2:55a SEASIDE HEIGHTS

Atlantic Ocean High

Fri 7:58a Low

Fri 1:57p High

Fri 8:05p Low

Sat 2:47a SEASIDE PARK

Barnegat Bay Low

Fri 6:42a High

Fri 12:08p Low

Fri 6:34p High

Sat 12:15a BARNEGAT INLET

Barnegat Bay High

Fri 8:21a Low

Fri 2:23p High

Fri 8:30p Low

Sat 3:15a MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE

Manahawkin Bay Low

Fri 6:16a High

Fri 11:15a Low

Fri 6:08p High

Fri 11:22p LITTLE EGG INLET

Great Bay High

Fri 9:06a Low

Fri 2:53p High

Fri 9:22p Low

Sat 3:47a ATLANTIC CITY

Atlantic Ocean High

Fri 8:05a Low

Fri 1:54p High

Fri 8:18p Low

Sat 2:48a OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE

Townsends Inlet High

Fri 8:35a Low

Fri 2:21p High

Fri 8:53p Low

Sat 3:12a WILDWOOD CREST

Atlantic Ocean High

Fri 8:06a Low

Fri 2:02p High

Fri 8:23p Low

Sat 2:49a CAPE MAY

Delaware Bay High

Fri 9:12a Low

Fri 2:59p High

Fri 9:26p Low

Sat 3:48a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

FRI: SE winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 8 seconds. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Vsby 1 to 3 NM late.

FRI NIGHT: SE winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 7 seconds. Showers likely. Vsby 1 to 3 NM until early morning.

SAT: E winds around 5 kt, becoming NE in the late morning and afternoon. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 8 seconds. Showers likely. A chance of tstms in the afternoon.

SAT NIGHT: NE winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft. A chance of tstms in the evening. Showers likely.

SUN: NE winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft.

SUN NIGHT: NE winds 10 to 15 kt. Gusts up to 20 kt in the evening. Seas 3 to 5 ft.

MON: NE winds 10 to 15 kt, diminishing to 5 to 10 kt in the afternoon. Seas 3 to 5 ft.

MON NIGHT: NE winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft.

TUE: E winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft.

TUE NIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).