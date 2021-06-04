Jersey Shore Report for Friday, June 4, 2021
Advisories
MODERATE RISK OF RIP CURRENTS. Individuals planning to enter the surf should check with local beach patrols first. Be sure to swim within sight of a life guard, and never swim alone or at night.
At the Shore
Current conditions and forecast as of Friday morning
|Air Temperature
|67° - 78°
|Winds
|From the Southwest
9 - 16 mph (Gust 20 mph)
8 - 14 knots (Gust 17 knots)
|Waves
|2 - 4 feet
|Rip Current Risk
|Moderate
|Ocean Temperature
|59° - 68°
(Normal 60° - 67°)
|Sunrise/Sunset
|5:27am - 8:22pm
|UV Index
|7 (High)
Tide Times
|SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay
|Low
Fri 10:31a
|High
Fri 4:39p
|Low
Fri 11:09p
|High
Sat 4:53a
|LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Fri 9:55a
|High
Fri 4:13p
|Low
Fri 10:33p
|High
Sat 4:27a
|MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Fri 10:07a
|High
Fri 4:27p
|Low
Fri 10:45p
|High
Sat 4:41a
|SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Fri 9:59a
|High
Fri 4:09p
|Low
Fri 10:37p
|High
Sat 4:23a
|SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay
|High
Fri 7:39a
|Low
Fri 2:36p
|High
Fri 8:19p
|Low
Sat 3:14a
|BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay
|Low
Fri 10:29a
|High
Fri 4:42p
|Low
Fri 11:02p
|High
Sat 4:53a
|MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay
|High
Fri 6:46a
|Low
Fri 2:10p
|High
Fri 7:26p
|Low
Sat 2:48a
|LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay
|Low
Fri 10:51a
|High
Fri 5:16p
|Low
Fri 11:23p
|High
Sat 5:25a
|ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Fri 10:09a
|High
Fri 4:35p
|Low
Fri 10:44p
|High
Sat 4:44a
|OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet
|Low
Fri 10:23a
|High
Fri 4:48p
|Low
Fri 10:58p
|High
Sat 5:03a
|WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Fri 10:19a
|High
Fri 4:53p
|Low
Fri 10:52p
|High
Sat 5:02a
|CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay
|Low
Fri 11:09a
|High
Fri 5:36p
|Low
Fri 11:46p
|High
Sat 5:50a
Marine Forecast
From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly
TODAY...S winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft. A chance of showers with a slight chance of tstms this morning, then a chance of tstms this afternoon. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 6 seconds.
TONIGHT...SW winds 10 to 15 kt, diminishing to 5 to 10 kt in the late evening and overnight. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of showers early in the evening. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 7 seconds.
SAT...SW winds 5 to 10 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, increasing to 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt in the afternoon. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 7 seconds.
SAT NIGHT...SW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 7 seconds.
SUN...SW winds 10 to 15 kt. Gusts up to 20 kt in the afternoon. Seas around 3 ft.
SUN NIGHT...SW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas around 3 ft.
MON...SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming S 10 to 15 kt in the afternoon. Seas around 3 ft.
MON NIGHT...SW winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas around 3 ft.
TUE...SW winds around 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft.
TUE NIGHT...SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.
Plan Your Trip
Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).