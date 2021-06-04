Jersey Shore Report for Friday, June 4, 2021

Advisories

MODERATE RISK OF RIP CURRENTS. Individuals planning to enter the surf should check with local beach patrols first. Be sure to swim within sight of a life guard, and never swim alone or at night.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Friday morning

Air Temperature 67° - 78° Winds From the Southwest

9 - 16 mph (Gust 20 mph)

8 - 14 knots (Gust 17 knots) Waves 2 - 4 feet Rip Current Risk Moderate Ocean Temperature 59° - 68°

(Normal 60° - 67°) Sunrise/Sunset 5:27am - 8:22pm UV Index 7 (High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK

Sandy Hook Bay Low

Fri 10:31a High

Fri 4:39p Low

Fri 11:09p High

Sat 4:53a LONG BRANCH

Atlantic Ocean Low

Fri 9:55a High

Fri 4:13p Low

Fri 10:33p High

Sat 4:27a MANASQUAN INLET

Atlantic Ocean Low

Fri 10:07a High

Fri 4:27p Low

Fri 10:45p High

Sat 4:41a SEASIDE HEIGHTS

Atlantic Ocean Low

Fri 9:59a High

Fri 4:09p Low

Fri 10:37p High

Sat 4:23a SEASIDE PARK

Barnegat Bay High

Fri 7:39a Low

Fri 2:36p High

Fri 8:19p Low

Sat 3:14a BARNEGAT INLET

Barnegat Bay Low

Fri 10:29a High

Fri 4:42p Low

Fri 11:02p High

Sat 4:53a MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE

Manahawkin Bay High

Fri 6:46a Low

Fri 2:10p High

Fri 7:26p Low

Sat 2:48a LITTLE EGG INLET

Great Bay Low

Fri 10:51a High

Fri 5:16p Low

Fri 11:23p High

Sat 5:25a ATLANTIC CITY

Atlantic Ocean Low

Fri 10:09a High

Fri 4:35p Low

Fri 10:44p High

Sat 4:44a OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE

Townsends Inlet Low

Fri 10:23a High

Fri 4:48p Low

Fri 10:58p High

Sat 5:03a WILDWOOD CREST

Atlantic Ocean Low

Fri 10:19a High

Fri 4:53p Low

Fri 10:52p High

Sat 5:02a CAPE MAY

Delaware Bay Low

Fri 11:09a High

Fri 5:36p Low

Fri 11:46p High

Sat 5:50a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

TODAY...S winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft. A chance of showers with a slight chance of tstms this morning, then a chance of tstms this afternoon. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 6 seconds.

TONIGHT...SW winds 10 to 15 kt, diminishing to 5 to 10 kt in the late evening and overnight. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of showers early in the evening. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 7 seconds.

SAT...SW winds 5 to 10 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, increasing to 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt in the afternoon. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 7 seconds.

SAT NIGHT...SW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 7 seconds.

SUN...SW winds 10 to 15 kt. Gusts up to 20 kt in the afternoon. Seas around 3 ft.

SUN NIGHT...SW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas around 3 ft.

MON...SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming S 10 to 15 kt in the afternoon. Seas around 3 ft.

MON NIGHT...SW winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas around 3 ft.

TUE...SW winds around 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft.

TUE NIGHT...SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.

