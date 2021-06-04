Jersey Shore Report for Friday, June 4, 2021

Advisories

MODERATE RISK OF RIP CURRENTS. Individuals planning to enter the surf should check with local beach patrols first. Be sure to swim within sight of a life guard, and never swim alone or at night.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Friday morning

Air Temperature67° - 78°
WindsFrom the Southwest
9 - 16 mph (Gust 20 mph)
8 - 14 knots (Gust 17 knots)
Waves2 - 4 feet
Rip Current RiskModerate
Ocean Temperature59° - 68°
(Normal 60° - 67°)
Sunrise/Sunset5:27am - 8:22pm
UV Index7 (High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay		Low
Fri 10:31a		High
Fri 4:39p		Low
Fri 11:09p		High
Sat 4:53a
LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Fri 9:55a		High
Fri 4:13p		Low
Fri 10:33p		High
Sat 4:27a
MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Fri 10:07a		High
Fri 4:27p		Low
Fri 10:45p		High
Sat 4:41a
SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Fri 9:59a		High
Fri 4:09p		Low
Fri 10:37p		High
Sat 4:23a
SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay		High
Fri 7:39a		Low
Fri 2:36p		High
Fri 8:19p		Low
Sat 3:14a
BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay		Low
Fri 10:29a		High
Fri 4:42p		Low
Fri 11:02p		High
Sat 4:53a
MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay		High
Fri 6:46a		Low
Fri 2:10p		High
Fri 7:26p		Low
Sat 2:48a
LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay		Low
Fri 10:51a		High
Fri 5:16p		Low
Fri 11:23p		High
Sat 5:25a
ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Fri 10:09a		High
Fri 4:35p		Low
Fri 10:44p		High
Sat 4:44a
OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet		Low
Fri 10:23a		High
Fri 4:48p		Low
Fri 10:58p		High
Sat 5:03a
WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Fri 10:19a		High
Fri 4:53p		Low
Fri 10:52p		High
Sat 5:02a
CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay		Low
Fri 11:09a		High
Fri 5:36p		Low
Fri 11:46p		High
Sat 5:50a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

TODAY...S winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft. A chance of showers with a slight chance of tstms this morning, then a chance of tstms this afternoon. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 6 seconds.

TONIGHT...SW winds 10 to 15 kt, diminishing to 5 to 10 kt in the late evening and overnight. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of showers early in the evening. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 7 seconds.

SAT...SW winds 5 to 10 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, increasing to 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt in the afternoon. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 7 seconds.

SAT NIGHT...SW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 7 seconds.

SUN...SW winds 10 to 15 kt. Gusts up to 20 kt in the afternoon. Seas around 3 ft.

SUN NIGHT...SW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas around 3 ft.

MON...SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming S 10 to 15 kt in the afternoon. Seas around 3 ft.

MON NIGHT...SW winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas around 3 ft.

TUE...SW winds around 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft.

TUE NIGHT...SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

