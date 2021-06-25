Jersey Shore Report for Friday, June 25, 2021

Advisories

MODERATE RISK OF RIP CURRENTS. Individuals planning to enter the surf should check with local beach patrols first. Be sure to swim within sight of a life guard, and never swim alone or at night.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Friday morning

Air Temperature 72° - 80° Winds From the South

9 - 16 mph (Gust 23 mph)

7 - 14 knots (Gust 20 knots) Waves 2 - 4 feet Rip Current Risk Moderate Ocean Temperature 64° - 75°

(Normal 63° - 69°) Sunrise/Sunset 5:27am - 8:30pm UV Index 8 (Very High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK

Sandy Hook Bay High

Fri 8:56a Low

Fri 3:08p High

Fri 9:17p Low

Sat 3:56a LONG BRANCH

Atlantic Ocean High

Fri 8:30a Low

Fri 2:32p High

Fri 8:51p Low

Sat 3:20a MANASQUAN INLET

Atlantic Ocean High

Fri 8:44a Low

Fri 2:44p High

Fri 9:05p Low

Sat 3:32a SEASIDE HEIGHTS

Atlantic Ocean High

Fri 8:26a Low

Fri 2:36p High

Fri 8:47p Low

Sat 3:24a SEASIDE PARK

Barnegat Bay Low

Fri 7:10a High

Fri 12:36p Low

Fri 7:13p High

Sat 12:57a BARNEGAT INLET

Barnegat Bay High

Fri 8:48a Low

Fri 3:01p High

Fri 9:09p Low

Sat 3:56a MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE

Manahawkin Bay Low

Fri 6:44a High

Fri 11:43a Low

Fri 6:47p High

Sat 12:04a LITTLE EGG INLET

Great Bay High

Fri 9:33a Low

Fri 3:22p High

Fri 9:55p Low

Sat 4:23a ATLANTIC CITY

Atlantic Ocean High

Fri 8:34a Low

Fri 2:30p High

Fri 8:57p Low

Sat 3:29a OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE

Townsends Inlet High

Fri 9:06a Low

Fri 2:52p High

Fri 9:35p Low

Sat 3:55a WILDWOOD CREST

Atlantic Ocean High

Fri 8:41a Low

Fri 2:34p High

Fri 9:06p Low

Sat 3:36a CAPE MAY

Delaware Bay High

Fri 9:42a Low

Fri 3:31p High

Fri 10:05p Low

Sat 4:31a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

TODAY...N winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming SE early this afternoon, then becoming S 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt late. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Patchy drizzle this morning with vsby 1 to 3 NM. Swell mainly from the E with a dominant period of 6 seconds.

TONIGHT...S winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas around 3 ft. Swell mainly from the E with a dominant period of 6 seconds, becoming mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 6 seconds after midnight.

SAT...S winds 10 to 15 kt, increasing to 15 to 20 kt late. Gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 6 seconds.

SAT NIGHT...S winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Patchy fog after midnight with vsby 1 to 3 NM. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 7 seconds.

SUN...S winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Patchy fog in the morning with vsby 1 to 3 NM.

SUN NIGHT...S winds 15 to 20 kt, becoming SW 10 to 15 kt after midnight. Gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft.

MON...S winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft.

MON NIGHT...SW winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft.

TUE...SW winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft.

TUE NIGHT...SW winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft.

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).