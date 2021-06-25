Jersey Shore Report for Friday, June 25, 2021
Advisories
MODERATE RISK OF RIP CURRENTS. Individuals planning to enter the surf should check with local beach patrols first. Be sure to swim within sight of a life guard, and never swim alone or at night.
At the Shore
Current conditions and forecast as of Friday morning
|Air Temperature
|72° - 80°
|Winds
|From the South
9 - 16 mph (Gust 23 mph)
7 - 14 knots (Gust 20 knots)
|Waves
|2 - 4 feet
|Rip Current Risk
|Moderate
|Ocean Temperature
|64° - 75°
(Normal 63° - 69°)
|Sunrise/Sunset
|5:27am - 8:30pm
|UV Index
|8 (Very High)
Tide Times
|SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay
|High
Fri 8:56a
|Low
Fri 3:08p
|High
Fri 9:17p
|Low
Sat 3:56a
|LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Fri 8:30a
|Low
Fri 2:32p
|High
Fri 8:51p
|Low
Sat 3:20a
|MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Fri 8:44a
|Low
Fri 2:44p
|High
Fri 9:05p
|Low
Sat 3:32a
|SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Fri 8:26a
|Low
Fri 2:36p
|High
Fri 8:47p
|Low
Sat 3:24a
|SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay
|Low
Fri 7:10a
|High
Fri 12:36p
|Low
Fri 7:13p
|High
Sat 12:57a
|BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay
|High
Fri 8:48a
|Low
Fri 3:01p
|High
Fri 9:09p
|Low
Sat 3:56a
|MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay
|Low
Fri 6:44a
|High
Fri 11:43a
|Low
Fri 6:47p
|High
Sat 12:04a
|LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay
|High
Fri 9:33a
|Low
Fri 3:22p
|High
Fri 9:55p
|Low
Sat 4:23a
|ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Fri 8:34a
|Low
Fri 2:30p
|High
Fri 8:57p
|Low
Sat 3:29a
|OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet
|High
Fri 9:06a
|Low
Fri 2:52p
|High
Fri 9:35p
|Low
Sat 3:55a
|WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Fri 8:41a
|Low
Fri 2:34p
|High
Fri 9:06p
|Low
Sat 3:36a
|CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay
|High
Fri 9:42a
|Low
Fri 3:31p
|High
Fri 10:05p
|Low
Sat 4:31a
Marine Forecast
From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly
TODAY...N winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming SE early this afternoon, then becoming S 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt late. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Patchy drizzle this morning with vsby 1 to 3 NM. Swell mainly from the E with a dominant period of 6 seconds.
TONIGHT...S winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas around 3 ft. Swell mainly from the E with a dominant period of 6 seconds, becoming mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 6 seconds after midnight.
SAT...S winds 10 to 15 kt, increasing to 15 to 20 kt late. Gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 6 seconds.
SAT NIGHT...S winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Patchy fog after midnight with vsby 1 to 3 NM. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 7 seconds.
SUN...S winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Patchy fog in the morning with vsby 1 to 3 NM.
SUN NIGHT...S winds 15 to 20 kt, becoming SW 10 to 15 kt after midnight. Gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft.
MON...S winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft.
MON NIGHT...SW winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft.
TUE...SW winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft.
TUE NIGHT...SW winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft.
Plan Your Trip
Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).