Jersey Shore Report for Friday, June 25, 2021

Seaside Park (OCSN)

Advisories

MODERATE RISK OF RIP CURRENTS. Individuals planning to enter the surf should check with local beach patrols first. Be sure to swim within sight of a life guard, and never swim alone or at night.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Friday morning

Air Temperature72° - 80°
WindsFrom the South
9 - 16 mph (Gust 23 mph)
7 - 14 knots (Gust 20 knots)
Waves2 - 4 feet
Rip Current RiskModerate
Ocean Temperature64° - 75°
(Normal 63° - 69°)
Sunrise/Sunset5:27am - 8:30pm
UV Index8 (Very High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay		High
Fri 8:56a		Low
Fri 3:08p		High
Fri 9:17p		Low
Sat 3:56a
LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean		High
Fri 8:30a		Low
Fri 2:32p		High
Fri 8:51p		Low
Sat 3:20a
MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean		High
Fri 8:44a		Low
Fri 2:44p		High
Fri 9:05p		Low
Sat 3:32a
SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean		High
Fri 8:26a		Low
Fri 2:36p		High
Fri 8:47p		Low
Sat 3:24a
SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay		Low
Fri 7:10a		High
Fri 12:36p		Low
Fri 7:13p		High
Sat 12:57a
BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay		High
Fri 8:48a		Low
Fri 3:01p		High
Fri 9:09p		Low
Sat 3:56a
MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay		Low
Fri 6:44a		High
Fri 11:43a		Low
Fri 6:47p		High
Sat 12:04a
LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay		High
Fri 9:33a		Low
Fri 3:22p		High
Fri 9:55p		Low
Sat 4:23a
ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean		High
Fri 8:34a		Low
Fri 2:30p		High
Fri 8:57p		Low
Sat 3:29a
OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet		High
Fri 9:06a		Low
Fri 2:52p		High
Fri 9:35p		Low
Sat 3:55a
WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean		High
Fri 8:41a		Low
Fri 2:34p		High
Fri 9:06p		Low
Sat 3:36a
CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay		High
Fri 9:42a		Low
Fri 3:31p		High
Fri 10:05p		Low
Sat 4:31a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

TODAY...N winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming SE early this afternoon, then becoming S 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt late. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Patchy drizzle this morning with vsby 1 to 3 NM. Swell mainly from the E with a dominant period of 6 seconds.

TONIGHT...S winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas around 3 ft. Swell mainly from the E with a dominant period of 6 seconds, becoming mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 6 seconds after midnight.

SAT...S winds 10 to 15 kt, increasing to 15 to 20 kt late. Gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 6 seconds.

SAT NIGHT...S winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Patchy fog after midnight with vsby 1 to 3 NM. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 7 seconds.

SUN...S winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Patchy fog in the morning with vsby 1 to 3 NM.

SUN NIGHT...S winds 15 to 20 kt, becoming SW 10 to 15 kt after midnight. Gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft.

MON...S winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft.

MON NIGHT...SW winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft.

TUE...SW winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft.

TUE NIGHT...SW winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft.

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

