Jersey Shore Report for Friday, June 21, 2019
At the Shore
Current conditions and forecast as of Friday morning
|Air Temperature
|74° - 78°
|Winds
|From the Northwest
13 - 20 mph (Gust 26 mph)
11 - 17 knots (Gust 23 knots)
|Waves
|1 - 4 feet
|Rip Current Risk
|Moderate
|Ocean Temperature
|60° - 76°
(Normal 64° - 77°)
|Sunrise/Sunset
|5:35am - 8:33pm
|UV Index
|7 (High)
Live from the Shore
Bay Head Beach Cam powered by NJBeachCams.com
Tide Times
|SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay
|Low
Fri 5:28a
|High
Fri 11:41a
|Low
Fri 5:29p
|High
Fri 11:48p
|LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Fri 11:15a
|Low
Fri 4:53p
|High
Fri 11:22p
|Low
Sat 5:31a
|MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Fri 5:04a
|High
Fri 11:29a
|Low
Fri 5:05p
|High
Fri 11:36p
|SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Fri 11:11a
|Low
Fri 4:57p
|High
Fri 11:18p
|Low
Sat 5:35a
|SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay
|Low
Fri 9:33a
|High
Fri 3:21p
|Low
Fri 9:34p
|High
Sat 3:28a
|BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay
|Low
Fri 5:30a
|High
Fri 11:27a
|Low
Fri 5:24p
|High
Fri 11:36p
|MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay
|Low
Fri 9:07a
|High
Fri 2:28p
|Low
Fri 9:08p
|High
Sat 2:35a
|LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay
|Low
Fri 6:00a
|High
Fri 12:09p
|Low
Fri 5:51p
|High
Sat 12:15a
|ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Fri 5:12a
|High
Fri 11:09a
|Low
Fri 5:02p
|High
Fri 11:18p
|OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet
|Low
Fri 5:33a
|High
Fri 11:32a
|Low
Fri 5:15p
|High
Fri 11:48p
|WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Fri 5:12a
|High
Fri 11:13a
|Low
Fri 4:58p
|High
Fri 11:25p
|CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay
|Low
Fri 6:08a
|High
Fri 12:11p
|Low
Fri 6:02p
|High
Sat 12:25a
Marine Forecast
From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly
MODERATE RISK OF RIP CURRENTS. Individuals planning to enter the surf should check with local beach patrols first. Be sure to swim within sight of a lifeguard, and never alone or at night. Always have a flotation device with you in the water.
SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS AFTERNOON
TODAY: W winds 10 to 15 kt, becoming NW late this morning and afternoon. Gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 8 seconds. A chance of showers this morning, then a slight chance of showers early this afternoon.
TONIGHT: NW winds 10 to 15 kt, increasing to 15 to 20 kt late. Gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 7 seconds.
SAT: NW winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt, diminishing to 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt in the afternoon. Seas around 3 ft in the morning, then 2 ft or less. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 8 seconds.
SAT NIGHT: NW winds around 10 kt. Gusts up to 20 kt after midnight. Seas 2 ft or less. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 8 seconds.
SUN: NW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming SW in the afternoon. Seas 2 ft or less.
SUN NIGHT: W winds 5 to 10 kt. Gusts up to 20 kt in the evening. Seas 2 ft or less.
MON: W winds around 5 kt, becoming S in the afternoon. Seas 2 ft or less. A chance of showers and tstms in the afternoon.
MON NIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 ft or less, then around 3 ft after midnight. A chance of showers and tstms.
TUE: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft. A chance of showers and tstms.
TUE NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft. A chance of showers and tstms. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.
Plan Your Trip
Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).