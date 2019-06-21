Jersey Shore Report for Friday, June 21, 2019

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Friday morning

Air Temperature 74° - 78°
Winds From the Northwest
13 - 20 mph (Gust 26 mph)
11 - 17 knots (Gust 23 knots)
Waves 1 - 4 feet
Rip Current Risk Moderate
Ocean Temperature 60° - 76°
(Normal 64° - 77°)
Sunrise/Sunset 5:35am - 8:33pm
UV Index 7 (High)

Live from the Shore

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay		 Low
Fri 5:28a		 High
Fri 11:41a		 Low
Fri 5:29p		 High
Fri 11:48p
LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean		 High
Fri 11:15a		 Low
Fri 4:53p		 High
Fri 11:22p		 Low
Sat 5:31a
MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean		 Low
Fri 5:04a		 High
Fri 11:29a		 Low
Fri 5:05p		 High
Fri 11:36p
SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean		 High
Fri 11:11a		 Low
Fri 4:57p		 High
Fri 11:18p		 Low
Sat 5:35a
SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay		 Low
Fri 9:33a		 High
Fri 3:21p		 Low
Fri 9:34p		 High
Sat 3:28a
BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay		 Low
Fri 5:30a		 High
Fri 11:27a		 Low
Fri 5:24p		 High
Fri 11:36p
MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay		 Low
Fri 9:07a		 High
Fri 2:28p		 Low
Fri 9:08p		 High
Sat 2:35a
LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay		 Low
Fri 6:00a		 High
Fri 12:09p		 Low
Fri 5:51p		 High
Sat 12:15a
ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean		 Low
Fri 5:12a		 High
Fri 11:09a		 Low
Fri 5:02p		 High
Fri 11:18p
OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet		 Low
Fri 5:33a		 High
Fri 11:32a		 Low
Fri 5:15p		 High
Fri 11:48p
WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean		 Low
Fri 5:12a		 High
Fri 11:13a		 Low
Fri 4:58p		 High
Fri 11:25p
CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay		 Low
Fri 6:08a		 High
Fri 12:11p		 Low
Fri 6:02p		 High
Sat 12:25a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

MODERATE RISK OF RIP CURRENTS. Individuals planning to enter the surf should check with local beach patrols first. Be sure to swim within sight of a lifeguard, and never alone or at night. Always have a flotation device with you in the water.

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS AFTERNOON

TODAY: W winds 10 to 15 kt, becoming NW late this morning and afternoon. Gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 8 seconds. A chance of showers this morning, then a slight chance of showers early this afternoon.

TONIGHT: NW winds 10 to 15 kt, increasing to 15 to 20 kt late. Gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 7 seconds.

SAT: NW winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt, diminishing to 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt in the afternoon. Seas around 3 ft in the morning, then 2 ft or less. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 8 seconds.

SAT NIGHT: NW winds around 10 kt. Gusts up to 20 kt after midnight. Seas 2 ft or less. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 8 seconds.

SUN: NW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming SW in the afternoon. Seas 2 ft or less.

SUN NIGHT: W winds 5 to 10 kt. Gusts up to 20 kt in the evening. Seas 2 ft or less.

MON: W winds around 5 kt, becoming S in the afternoon. Seas 2 ft or less. A chance of showers and tstms in the afternoon.

MON NIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 ft or less, then around 3 ft after midnight. A chance of showers and tstms.

TUE: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft. A chance of showers and tstms.

TUE NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft. A chance of showers and tstms. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

