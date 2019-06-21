Jersey Shore Report for Friday, June 21, 2019

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Friday morning

Air Temperature 74° - 78° Winds From the Northwest

13 - 20 mph (Gust 26 mph)

11 - 17 knots (Gust 23 knots) Waves 1 - 4 feet Rip Current Risk Moderate Ocean Temperature 60° - 76°

(Normal 64° - 77°) Sunrise/Sunset 5:35am - 8:33pm UV Index 7 (High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK

Sandy Hook Bay Low

Fri 5:28a High

Fri 11:41a Low

Fri 5:29p High

Fri 11:48p LONG BRANCH

Atlantic Ocean High

Fri 11:15a Low

Fri 4:53p High

Fri 11:22p Low

Sat 5:31a MANASQUAN INLET

Atlantic Ocean Low

Fri 5:04a High

Fri 11:29a Low

Fri 5:05p High

Fri 11:36p SEASIDE HEIGHTS

Atlantic Ocean High

Fri 11:11a Low

Fri 4:57p High

Fri 11:18p Low

Sat 5:35a SEASIDE PARK

Barnegat Bay Low

Fri 9:33a High

Fri 3:21p Low

Fri 9:34p High

Sat 3:28a BARNEGAT INLET

Barnegat Bay Low

Fri 5:30a High

Fri 11:27a Low

Fri 5:24p High

Fri 11:36p MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE

Manahawkin Bay Low

Fri 9:07a High

Fri 2:28p Low

Fri 9:08p High

Sat 2:35a LITTLE EGG INLET

Great Bay Low

Fri 6:00a High

Fri 12:09p Low

Fri 5:51p High

Sat 12:15a ATLANTIC CITY

Atlantic Ocean Low

Fri 5:12a High

Fri 11:09a Low

Fri 5:02p High

Fri 11:18p OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE

Townsends Inlet Low

Fri 5:33a High

Fri 11:32a Low

Fri 5:15p High

Fri 11:48p WILDWOOD CREST

Atlantic Ocean Low

Fri 5:12a High

Fri 11:13a Low

Fri 4:58p High

Fri 11:25p CAPE MAY

Delaware Bay Low

Fri 6:08a High

Fri 12:11p Low

Fri 6:02p High

Sat 12:25a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

MODERATE RISK OF RIP CURRENTS. Individuals planning to enter the surf should check with local beach patrols first. Be sure to swim within sight of a lifeguard, and never alone or at night. Always have a flotation device with you in the water.

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS AFTERNOON

TODAY: W winds 10 to 15 kt, becoming NW late this morning and afternoon. Gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 8 seconds. A chance of showers this morning, then a slight chance of showers early this afternoon.

TONIGHT: NW winds 10 to 15 kt, increasing to 15 to 20 kt late. Gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 7 seconds.

SAT: NW winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt, diminishing to 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt in the afternoon. Seas around 3 ft in the morning, then 2 ft or less. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 8 seconds.

SAT NIGHT: NW winds around 10 kt. Gusts up to 20 kt after midnight. Seas 2 ft or less. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 8 seconds.

SUN: NW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming SW in the afternoon. Seas 2 ft or less.

SUN NIGHT: W winds 5 to 10 kt. Gusts up to 20 kt in the evening. Seas 2 ft or less.

MON: W winds around 5 kt, becoming S in the afternoon. Seas 2 ft or less. A chance of showers and tstms in the afternoon.

MON NIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 ft or less, then around 3 ft after midnight. A chance of showers and tstms.

TUE: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft. A chance of showers and tstms.

TUE NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft. A chance of showers and tstms. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).