Jersey Shore Report for Friday, June 18, 2021
Advisories
Small Craft Advisory in effect from 4 p.m. this afternoon through Saturday morning
At the Shore
Current conditions and forecast as of Friday morning
|Air Temperature
|72° - 83°
|Winds
|From the South
12 - 22 mph (Gust 30 mph)
10 - 19 knots (Gust 26 knots)
|Waves
|1 - 5 feet
|Rip Current Risk
|Low
|Ocean Temperature
|68° - 74°
(Normal 63° - 69°)
|Sunrise/Sunset
|5:25am - 8:29pm
|UV Index
|7 (High)
Tide Times
|SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay
|Low
Fri 8:40a
|High
Fri 2:49p
|Low
Fri 9:13p
|High
Sat 2:54a
|LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Fri 8:04a
|High
Fri 2:23p
|Low
Fri 8:37p
|High
Sat 2:28a
|MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Fri 8:16a
|High
Fri 2:37p
|Low
Fri 8:49p
|High
Sat 2:42a
|SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Fri 8:08a
|High
Fri 2:19p
|Low
Fri 8:41p
|High
Sat 2:24a
|SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay
|High
Fri 5:36a
|Low
Fri 12:45p
|High
Fri 6:29p
|Low
Sat 1:18a
|BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay
|Low
Fri 8:38a
|High
Fri 2:43p
|Low
Fri 9:02p
|High
Sat 2:48a
|MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay
|Low
Fri 12:19p
|High
Fri 5:36p
|Low
Sat 12:52a
|High
Sat 5:41a
|LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay
|Low
Fri 9:11a
|High
Fri 3:33p
|Low
Fri 9:33p
|High
Sat 3:40a
|ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Fri 8:10a
|High
Fri 2:30p
|Low
Fri 8:34p
|High
Sat 2:34a
|OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet
|Low
Fri 8:33a
|High
Fri 2:54p
|Low
Fri 8:57p
|High
Sat 3:08a
|WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Fri 8:20a
|High
Fri 2:35p
|Low
Fri 8:43p
|High
Sat 2:49a
|CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay
|Low
Fri 9:08a
|High
Fri 3:32p
|Low
Fri 9:35p
|High
Sat 3:48a
Marine Forecast
From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly
Small Craft Advisory in effect from 4 p.m. this afternoon through Saturday morning
TODAY...SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming S 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 7 seconds.
TONIGHT...S winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 4 to 5 ft. A chance of showers after midnight. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 5 seconds.
SAT...SW winds 10 to 15 kt. Gusts up to 20 kt in the morning. Seas 3 to 5 ft. A chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of tstms in the afternoon. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 6 seconds.
SAT NIGHT...SW winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of tstms until early morning. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 6 seconds.
SUN...W winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming S 10 to 15 kt in the afternoon. Seas 3 to 4 ft.
SUN NIGHT...SW winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft.
MON...S winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of showers in the afternoon.
MON NIGHT...S winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft. A chance of showers.
TUE...SW winds 5 to 10 kt, increasing to 10 to 15 kt in the afternoon. Seas 3 to 5 ft. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely with a chance of tstms in the afternoon.
TUE NIGHT...NW winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft. Showers likely with a chance of tstms in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight.
Plan Your Trip
Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).