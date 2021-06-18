Jersey Shore Report for Friday, June 18, 2021

Advisories

Small Craft Advisory in effect from 4 p.m. this afternoon through Saturday morning

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Friday morning

Air Temperature 72° - 83° Winds From the South

12 - 22 mph (Gust 30 mph)

10 - 19 knots (Gust 26 knots) Waves 1 - 5 feet Rip Current Risk Low Ocean Temperature 68° - 74°

(Normal 63° - 69°) Sunrise/Sunset 5:25am - 8:29pm UV Index 7 (High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK

Sandy Hook Bay Low

Fri 8:40a High

Fri 2:49p Low

Fri 9:13p High

Sat 2:54a LONG BRANCH

Atlantic Ocean Low

Fri 8:04a High

Fri 2:23p Low

Fri 8:37p High

Sat 2:28a MANASQUAN INLET

Atlantic Ocean Low

Fri 8:16a High

Fri 2:37p Low

Fri 8:49p High

Sat 2:42a SEASIDE HEIGHTS

Atlantic Ocean Low

Fri 8:08a High

Fri 2:19p Low

Fri 8:41p High

Sat 2:24a SEASIDE PARK

Barnegat Bay High

Fri 5:36a Low

Fri 12:45p High

Fri 6:29p Low

Sat 1:18a BARNEGAT INLET

Barnegat Bay Low

Fri 8:38a High

Fri 2:43p Low

Fri 9:02p High

Sat 2:48a MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE

Manahawkin Bay Low

Fri 12:19p High

Fri 5:36p Low

Sat 12:52a High

Sat 5:41a LITTLE EGG INLET

Great Bay Low

Fri 9:11a High

Fri 3:33p Low

Fri 9:33p High

Sat 3:40a ATLANTIC CITY

Atlantic Ocean Low

Fri 8:10a High

Fri 2:30p Low

Fri 8:34p High

Sat 2:34a OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE

Townsends Inlet Low

Fri 8:33a High

Fri 2:54p Low

Fri 8:57p High

Sat 3:08a WILDWOOD CREST

Atlantic Ocean Low

Fri 8:20a High

Fri 2:35p Low

Fri 8:43p High

Sat 2:49a CAPE MAY

Delaware Bay Low

Fri 9:08a High

Fri 3:32p Low

Fri 9:35p High

Sat 3:48a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

Small Craft Advisory in effect from 4 p.m. this afternoon through Saturday morning

TODAY...SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming S 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 7 seconds.

TONIGHT...S winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 4 to 5 ft. A chance of showers after midnight. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 5 seconds.

SAT...SW winds 10 to 15 kt. Gusts up to 20 kt in the morning. Seas 3 to 5 ft. A chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of tstms in the afternoon. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 6 seconds.

SAT NIGHT...SW winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of tstms until early morning. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 6 seconds.

SUN...W winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming S 10 to 15 kt in the afternoon. Seas 3 to 4 ft.

SUN NIGHT...SW winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft.

MON...S winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

MON NIGHT...S winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft. A chance of showers.

TUE...SW winds 5 to 10 kt, increasing to 10 to 15 kt in the afternoon. Seas 3 to 5 ft. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely with a chance of tstms in the afternoon.

TUE NIGHT...NW winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft. Showers likely with a chance of tstms in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).