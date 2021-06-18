Jersey Shore Report for Friday, June 18, 2021

Seaside Heights (OCSN)

Advisories

Small Craft Advisory in effect from 4 p.m. this afternoon through Saturday morning

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Friday morning

Air Temperature72° - 83°
WindsFrom the South
12 - 22 mph (Gust 30 mph)
10 - 19 knots (Gust 26 knots)
Waves1 - 5 feet
Rip Current RiskLow
Ocean Temperature68° - 74°
(Normal 63° - 69°)
Sunrise/Sunset5:25am - 8:29pm
UV Index7 (High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay		Low
Fri 8:40a		High
Fri 2:49p		Low
Fri 9:13p		High
Sat 2:54a
LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Fri 8:04a		High
Fri 2:23p		Low
Fri 8:37p		High
Sat 2:28a
MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Fri 8:16a		High
Fri 2:37p		Low
Fri 8:49p		High
Sat 2:42a
SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Fri 8:08a		High
Fri 2:19p		Low
Fri 8:41p		High
Sat 2:24a
SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay		High
Fri 5:36a		Low
Fri 12:45p		High
Fri 6:29p		Low
Sat 1:18a
BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay		Low
Fri 8:38a		High
Fri 2:43p		Low
Fri 9:02p		High
Sat 2:48a
MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay		Low
Fri 12:19p		High
Fri 5:36p		Low
Sat 12:52a		High
Sat 5:41a
LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay		Low
Fri 9:11a		High
Fri 3:33p		Low
Fri 9:33p		High
Sat 3:40a
ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Fri 8:10a		High
Fri 2:30p		Low
Fri 8:34p		High
Sat 2:34a
OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet		Low
Fri 8:33a		High
Fri 2:54p		Low
Fri 8:57p		High
Sat 3:08a
WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Fri 8:20a		High
Fri 2:35p		Low
Fri 8:43p		High
Sat 2:49a
CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay		Low
Fri 9:08a		High
Fri 3:32p		Low
Fri 9:35p		High
Sat 3:48a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

Small Craft Advisory in effect from 4 p.m. this afternoon through Saturday morning

TODAY...SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming S 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 7 seconds.

TONIGHT...S winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 4 to 5 ft. A chance of showers after midnight. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 5 seconds.

SAT...SW winds 10 to 15 kt. Gusts up to 20 kt in the morning. Seas 3 to 5 ft. A chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of tstms in the afternoon. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 6 seconds.

SAT NIGHT...SW winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of tstms until early morning. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 6 seconds.

SUN...W winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming S 10 to 15 kt in the afternoon. Seas 3 to 4 ft.

SUN NIGHT...SW winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft.

MON...S winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

MON NIGHT...S winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft. A chance of showers.

TUE...SW winds 5 to 10 kt, increasing to 10 to 15 kt in the afternoon. Seas 3 to 5 ft. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely with a chance of tstms in the afternoon.

TUE NIGHT...NW winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft. Showers likely with a chance of tstms in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight.

