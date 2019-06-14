Jersey Shore Report for Friday, June 14, 2019

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Friday morning

Air Temperature 64° - 71° Winds From the West

14 - 22 mph (Gust 35 mph)

12 - 19 knots (Gust 30 knots) Waves 2 - 5 feet Rip Current Risk Moderate Ocean Temperature 64° - 69°

(Normal 62° - 74°) Sunrise/Sunset 5:35am - 8:31pm UV Index 7 (High)

Live from the Shore

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK

Sandy Hook Bay High

Fri 6:02a Low

Fri 12:21p High

Fri 6:35p Low

Sat 1:03a LONG BRANCH

Atlantic Ocean High

Fri 5:36a Low

Fri 11:45a High

Fri 6:09p Low

Sat 12:27a MANASQUAN INLET

Atlantic Ocean High

Fri 5:50a Low

Fri 11:57a High

Fri 6:23p Low

Sat 12:39a SEASIDE HEIGHTS

Atlantic Ocean High

Fri 5:32a Low

Fri 11:49a High

Fri 6:05p Low

Sat 12:31a SEASIDE PARK

Barnegat Bay High

Fri 9:42a Low

Fri 4:26p High

Fri 10:15p Low

Sat 5:08a BARNEGAT INLET

Barnegat Bay High

Fri 5:56a Low

Fri 12:16p High

Fri 6:26p Low

Sat 1:03a MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE

Manahawkin Bay High

Fri 8:49a Low

Fri 4:00p High

Fri 9:22p Low

Sat 4:42a LITTLE EGG INLET

Great Bay High

Fri 6:40a Low

Fri 12:40p High

Fri 7:10p Low

Sat 1:30a ATLANTIC CITY

Atlantic Ocean High

Fri 5:47a Low

Fri 11:53a High

Fri 6:20p Low

Sat 12:39a OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE

Townsends Inlet High

Fri 6:11a Low

Fri 12:11p High

Fri 6:44p Low

Sat 1:00a WILDWOOD CREST

Atlantic Ocean High

Fri 5:59a Low

Fri 11:58a High

Fri 6:30p Low

Sat 12:52a CAPE MAY

Delaware Bay High

Fri 6:55a Low

Fri 12:53p High

Fri 7:25p Low

Sat 1:44a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

MODERATE RISK OF RIP CURRENTS. Individuals planning to enter the surf should check with local beach patrols first. Be sure to swim within sight of a life guard, and never swim alone or at night.

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS AFTERNOON

TODAY : W winds 10 to 15 kt, increasing to 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 30 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 8 seconds.

TONIGHT : W winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, diminishing to 5 to 10 kt late. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 8 seconds.

SAT : SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming S 20 to 25 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 7 seconds.

SAT NIGHT : SW winds 20 to 25 kt, diminishing to 15 to 20 kt after midnight. Gusts up to 30 kt. Seas 4 to 6 ft. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 6 seconds.

SUN : SW winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 4 to 6 ft. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

SUN NIGHT : SW winds 15 to 20 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft. A chance of showers.

MON : SW winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of showers.

MON NIGHT : SW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Showers likely with a chance of tstms.

TUE : SW winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Showers likely, mainly in the morning.

TUE NIGHT : W winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft. A chance of showers. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).