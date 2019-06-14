Jersey Shore Report for Friday, June 14, 2019
At the Shore
Current conditions and forecast as of Friday morning
|Air Temperature
|64° - 71°
|Winds
|From the West
14 - 22 mph (Gust 35 mph)
12 - 19 knots (Gust 30 knots)
|Waves
|2 - 5 feet
|Rip Current Risk
|Moderate
|Ocean Temperature
|64° - 69°
(Normal 62° - 74°)
|Sunrise/Sunset
|5:35am - 8:31pm
|UV Index
|7 (High)
Live from the Shore
Ocean City 2nd Street Beach Cam powered by NJBeachCams.com
Tide Times
|SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay
|High
Fri 6:02a
|Low
Fri 12:21p
|High
Fri 6:35p
|Low
Sat 1:03a
|LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Fri 5:36a
|Low
Fri 11:45a
|High
Fri 6:09p
|Low
Sat 12:27a
|MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Fri 5:50a
|Low
Fri 11:57a
|High
Fri 6:23p
|Low
Sat 12:39a
|SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Fri 5:32a
|Low
Fri 11:49a
|High
Fri 6:05p
|Low
Sat 12:31a
|SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay
|High
Fri 9:42a
|Low
Fri 4:26p
|High
Fri 10:15p
|Low
Sat 5:08a
|BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay
|High
Fri 5:56a
|Low
Fri 12:16p
|High
Fri 6:26p
|Low
Sat 1:03a
|MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay
|High
Fri 8:49a
|Low
Fri 4:00p
|High
Fri 9:22p
|Low
Sat 4:42a
|LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay
|High
Fri 6:40a
|Low
Fri 12:40p
|High
Fri 7:10p
|Low
Sat 1:30a
|ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Fri 5:47a
|Low
Fri 11:53a
|High
Fri 6:20p
|Low
Sat 12:39a
|OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet
|High
Fri 6:11a
|Low
Fri 12:11p
|High
Fri 6:44p
|Low
Sat 1:00a
|WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Fri 5:59a
|Low
Fri 11:58a
|High
Fri 6:30p
|Low
Sat 12:52a
|CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay
|High
Fri 6:55a
|Low
Fri 12:53p
|High
Fri 7:25p
|Low
Sat 1:44a
Marine Forecast
From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly
MODERATE RISK OF RIP CURRENTS. Individuals planning to enter the surf should check with local beach patrols first. Be sure to swim within sight of a life guard, and never swim alone or at night.
SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS AFTERNOON
TODAY: W winds 10 to 15 kt, increasing to 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 30 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 8 seconds.
TONIGHT: W winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, diminishing to 5 to 10 kt late. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 8 seconds.
SAT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming S 20 to 25 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 7 seconds.
SAT NIGHT: SW winds 20 to 25 kt, diminishing to 15 to 20 kt after midnight. Gusts up to 30 kt. Seas 4 to 6 ft. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 6 seconds.
SUN: SW winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 4 to 6 ft. A chance of showers in the afternoon.
SUN NIGHT: SW winds 15 to 20 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft. A chance of showers.
MON: SW winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of showers.
MON NIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Showers likely with a chance of tstms.
TUE: SW winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Showers likely, mainly in the morning.
TUE NIGHT: W winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft. A chance of showers. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.
Plan Your Trip
Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).