Jersey Shore Report for Friday, June 14, 2019

Asbury Park boardwalk (Jocelyn Velazquez, Townsquare Media NJ)

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Friday morning

Air Temperature 64° - 71°
Winds From the West
14 - 22 mph (Gust 35 mph)
12 - 19 knots (Gust 30 knots)
Waves 2 - 5 feet
Rip Current Risk Moderate
Ocean Temperature 64° - 69°
(Normal 62° - 74°)
Sunrise/Sunset 5:35am - 8:31pm
UV Index 7 (High)

Live from the Shore

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay		 High
Fri 6:02a		 Low
Fri 12:21p		 High
Fri 6:35p		 Low
Sat 1:03a
LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean		 High
Fri 5:36a		 Low
Fri 11:45a		 High
Fri 6:09p		 Low
Sat 12:27a
MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean		 High
Fri 5:50a		 Low
Fri 11:57a		 High
Fri 6:23p		 Low
Sat 12:39a
SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean		 High
Fri 5:32a		 Low
Fri 11:49a		 High
Fri 6:05p		 Low
Sat 12:31a
SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay		 High
Fri 9:42a		 Low
Fri 4:26p		 High
Fri 10:15p		 Low
Sat 5:08a
BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay		 High
Fri 5:56a		 Low
Fri 12:16p		 High
Fri 6:26p		 Low
Sat 1:03a
MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay		 High
Fri 8:49a		 Low
Fri 4:00p		 High
Fri 9:22p		 Low
Sat 4:42a
LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay		 High
Fri 6:40a		 Low
Fri 12:40p		 High
Fri 7:10p		 Low
Sat 1:30a
ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean		 High
Fri 5:47a		 Low
Fri 11:53a		 High
Fri 6:20p		 Low
Sat 12:39a
OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet		 High
Fri 6:11a		 Low
Fri 12:11p		 High
Fri 6:44p		 Low
Sat 1:00a
WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean		 High
Fri 5:59a		 Low
Fri 11:58a		 High
Fri 6:30p		 Low
Sat 12:52a
CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay		 High
Fri 6:55a		 Low
Fri 12:53p		 High
Fri 7:25p		 Low
Sat 1:44a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

MODERATE RISK OF RIP CURRENTS. Individuals planning to enter the surf should check with local beach patrols first. Be sure to swim within sight of a life guard, and never swim alone or at night.

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS AFTERNOON

TODAY: W winds 10 to 15 kt, increasing to 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 30 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 8 seconds.

TONIGHT: W winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, diminishing to 5 to 10 kt late. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 8 seconds.

SAT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming S 20 to 25 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 7 seconds.

SAT NIGHT: SW winds 20 to 25 kt, diminishing to 15 to 20 kt after midnight. Gusts up to 30 kt. Seas 4 to 6 ft. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 6 seconds.

SUN: SW winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 4 to 6 ft. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

SUN NIGHT: SW winds 15 to 20 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft. A chance of showers.

MON: SW winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of showers.

MON NIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Showers likely with a chance of tstms.

TUE: SW winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Showers likely, mainly in the morning.

TUE NIGHT: W winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft. A chance of showers. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

