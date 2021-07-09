Jersey Shore Report for Friday, July 9, 2021
Advisories
MODERATE RISK OF RIP CURRENTS. Individuals planning to enter the surf should check with local beach patrols first. Be sure to swim within sight of a life guard, and never swim alone or at night.
TROPICAL STORM WARNING IN EFFECT
At the Shore
Current conditions and forecast as of Friday morning
|Air Temperature
|80° - 89°
|Winds
|From the Southwest
12 - 30 mph (Gust 41 mph)
10 - 26 knots (Gust 36 knots)
|Waves
|3 - 7 feet
|Rip Current Risk
|High
|Ocean Temperature
|63° - 81°
(Normal 67° - 74°)
|Sunrise/Sunset
|5:34am - 8:28pm
|UV Index
|8 (Very High)
Tide Times
|SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay
|High
Fri 8:18a
|Low
Fri 2:12p
|High
Fri 8:22p
|Low
Sat 3:08a
|LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Fri 7:52a
|Low
Fri 1:36p
|High
Fri 7:56p
|Low
Sat 2:32a
|MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Fri 8:06a
|Low
Fri 1:48p
|High
Fri 8:10p
|Low
Sat 2:44a
|SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Fri 7:48a
|Low
Fri 1:40p
|High
Fri 7:52p
|Low
Sat 2:36a
|SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay
|Low
Fri 6:30a
|High
Fri 11:58a
|Low
Fri 6:17p
|High
Sat 12:02a
|BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay
|High
Fri 8:10a
|Low
Fri 2:04p
|High
Fri 8:14p
|Low
Sat 3:06a
|MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay
|Low
Fri 6:04a
|High
Fri 11:05a
|Low
Fri 5:51p
|High
Fri 11:09p
|LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay
|High
Fri 8:53a
|Low
Fri 2:33p
|High
Fri 9:06p
|Low
Sat 3:39a
|ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Fri 7:55a
|Low
Fri 1:36p
|High
Fri 8:06p
|Low
Sat 2:42a
|OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet
|High
Fri 8:21a
|Low
Fri 2:00p
|High
Fri 8:42p
|Low
Sat 3:08a
|WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Fri 7:54a
|Low
Fri 1:45p
|High
Fri 8:13p
|Low
Sat 2:44a
|CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay
|High
Fri 8:59a
|Low
Fri 2:41p
|High
Fri 9:13p
|Low
Sat 3:40a
Marine Forecast
From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly
TODAY...Tropical storm conditions possible. NW winds 20 to 25 kt with gusts up to 35 kt, becoming SW 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt this afternoon. Seas 5 to 8 ft. Showers this morning, then
a chance of showers with a slight chance of tstms this afternoon. Vsby 1 to 3 NM early this morning. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 8 seconds.
TONIGHT...SW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 25 kt, becoming W 5 to 10 kt after midnight. Seas 3 to 5 ft. A chance of showers in the evening. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 7 seconds.
SAT...N winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 7 seconds.
SAT NIGHT...SW winds around 5 kt. Seas around 3 ft. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 7 seconds.
SUN...SE winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft. A chance of showers in the afternoon.
SUN NIGHT...S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft. A chance of showers.
MON...S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of tstms in the afternoon.
MON NIGHT...S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft. A chance of tstms.
TUE...SE winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft. A chance of showers in the afternoon.
TUE NIGHT...S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft. A chance of showers in the evening.
Plan Your Trip
Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).