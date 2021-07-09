Jersey Shore Report for Friday, July 9, 2021

Red flag in the sand in Asbury Park (Gino D, Townsquare Media NJ)

Advisories

MODERATE RISK OF RIP CURRENTS. Individuals planning to enter the surf should check with local beach patrols first. Be sure to swim within sight of a life guard, and never swim alone or at night.

TROPICAL STORM WARNING IN EFFECT

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Friday morning

Air Temperature80° - 89°
WindsFrom the Southwest
12 - 30 mph (Gust 41 mph)
10 - 26 knots (Gust 36 knots)
Waves3 - 7 feet
Rip Current RiskHigh
Ocean Temperature63° - 81°
(Normal 67° - 74°)
Sunrise/Sunset5:34am - 8:28pm
UV Index8 (Very High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay		High
Fri 8:18a		Low
Fri 2:12p		High
Fri 8:22p		Low
Sat 3:08a
LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean		High
Fri 7:52a		Low
Fri 1:36p		High
Fri 7:56p		Low
Sat 2:32a
MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean		High
Fri 8:06a		Low
Fri 1:48p		High
Fri 8:10p		Low
Sat 2:44a
SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean		High
Fri 7:48a		Low
Fri 1:40p		High
Fri 7:52p		Low
Sat 2:36a
SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay		Low
Fri 6:30a		High
Fri 11:58a		Low
Fri 6:17p		High
Sat 12:02a
BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay		High
Fri 8:10a		Low
Fri 2:04p		High
Fri 8:14p		Low
Sat 3:06a
MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay		Low
Fri 6:04a		High
Fri 11:05a		Low
Fri 5:51p		High
Fri 11:09p
LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay		High
Fri 8:53a		Low
Fri 2:33p		High
Fri 9:06p		Low
Sat 3:39a
ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean		High
Fri 7:55a		Low
Fri 1:36p		High
Fri 8:06p		Low
Sat 2:42a
OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet		High
Fri 8:21a		Low
Fri 2:00p		High
Fri 8:42p		Low
Sat 3:08a
WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean		High
Fri 7:54a		Low
Fri 1:45p		High
Fri 8:13p		Low
Sat 2:44a
CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay		High
Fri 8:59a		Low
Fri 2:41p		High
Fri 9:13p		Low
Sat 3:40a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

TODAY...Tropical storm conditions possible. NW winds 20 to 25 kt with gusts up to 35 kt, becoming SW 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt this afternoon. Seas 5 to 8 ft. Showers this morning, then
a chance of showers with a slight chance of tstms this afternoon. Vsby 1 to 3 NM early this morning. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 8 seconds.

TONIGHT...SW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 25 kt, becoming W 5 to 10 kt after midnight. Seas 3 to 5 ft. A chance of showers in the evening. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 7 seconds.

SAT...N winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 7 seconds.

SAT NIGHT...SW winds around 5 kt. Seas around 3 ft. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 7 seconds.

SUN...SE winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

SUN NIGHT...S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft. A chance of showers.

MON...S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of tstms in the afternoon.

MON NIGHT...S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft. A chance of tstms.

TUE...SE winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

TUE NIGHT...S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft. A chance of showers in the evening.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

Filed Under: Dan Zarrow's Shore Report
Categories: New Jersey News
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top