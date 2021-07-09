Jersey Shore Report for Friday, July 9, 2021

Advisories

MODERATE RISK OF RIP CURRENTS. Individuals planning to enter the surf should check with local beach patrols first. Be sure to swim within sight of a life guard, and never swim alone or at night.

TROPICAL STORM WARNING IN EFFECT

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Friday morning

Air Temperature 80° - 89° Winds From the Southwest

12 - 30 mph (Gust 41 mph)

10 - 26 knots (Gust 36 knots) Waves 3 - 7 feet Rip Current Risk High Ocean Temperature 63° - 81°

(Normal 67° - 74°) Sunrise/Sunset 5:34am - 8:28pm UV Index 8 (Very High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK

Sandy Hook Bay High

Fri 8:18a Low

Fri 2:12p High

Fri 8:22p Low

Sat 3:08a LONG BRANCH

Atlantic Ocean High

Fri 7:52a Low

Fri 1:36p High

Fri 7:56p Low

Sat 2:32a MANASQUAN INLET

Atlantic Ocean High

Fri 8:06a Low

Fri 1:48p High

Fri 8:10p Low

Sat 2:44a SEASIDE HEIGHTS

Atlantic Ocean High

Fri 7:48a Low

Fri 1:40p High

Fri 7:52p Low

Sat 2:36a SEASIDE PARK

Barnegat Bay Low

Fri 6:30a High

Fri 11:58a Low

Fri 6:17p High

Sat 12:02a BARNEGAT INLET

Barnegat Bay High

Fri 8:10a Low

Fri 2:04p High

Fri 8:14p Low

Sat 3:06a MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE

Manahawkin Bay Low

Fri 6:04a High

Fri 11:05a Low

Fri 5:51p High

Fri 11:09p LITTLE EGG INLET

Great Bay High

Fri 8:53a Low

Fri 2:33p High

Fri 9:06p Low

Sat 3:39a ATLANTIC CITY

Atlantic Ocean High

Fri 7:55a Low

Fri 1:36p High

Fri 8:06p Low

Sat 2:42a OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE

Townsends Inlet High

Fri 8:21a Low

Fri 2:00p High

Fri 8:42p Low

Sat 3:08a WILDWOOD CREST

Atlantic Ocean High

Fri 7:54a Low

Fri 1:45p High

Fri 8:13p Low

Sat 2:44a CAPE MAY

Delaware Bay High

Fri 8:59a Low

Fri 2:41p High

Fri 9:13p Low

Sat 3:40a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

TODAY...Tropical storm conditions possible. NW winds 20 to 25 kt with gusts up to 35 kt, becoming SW 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt this afternoon. Seas 5 to 8 ft. Showers this morning, then

a chance of showers with a slight chance of tstms this afternoon. Vsby 1 to 3 NM early this morning. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 8 seconds.

TONIGHT...SW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 25 kt, becoming W 5 to 10 kt after midnight. Seas 3 to 5 ft. A chance of showers in the evening. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 7 seconds.

SAT...N winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 7 seconds.

SAT NIGHT...SW winds around 5 kt. Seas around 3 ft. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 7 seconds.

SUN...SE winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

SUN NIGHT...S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft. A chance of showers.

MON...S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of tstms in the afternoon.

MON NIGHT...S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft. A chance of tstms.

TUE...SE winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

TUE NIGHT...S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft. A chance of showers in the evening.

