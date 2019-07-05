Jersey Shore Report for Friday, July 5, 2019

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Friday morning

Air Temperature 80° - 87° Winds From the Southeast

9 - 15 mph (Gust 21 mph)

8 - 13 knots (Gust 18 knots) Waves 1 - 2 feet Rip Current Risk Low Ocean Temperature 68° - 77°

(Normal 69° - 82°) Sunrise/Sunset 5:41am - 8:33pm UV Index 9 (Very High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK

Sandy Hook Bay High

Fri 10:44a Low

Fri 4:48p High

Fri 10:55p Low

Sat 5:34a LONG BRANCH

Atlantic Ocean High

Fri 10:18a Low

Fri 4:12p High

Fri 10:29p Low

Sat 4:58a MANASQUAN INLET

Atlantic Ocean High

Fri 10:32a Low

Fri 4:24p High

Fri 10:43p Low

Sat 5:10a SEASIDE HEIGHTS

Atlantic Ocean High

Fri 10:14a Low

Fri 4:16p High

Fri 10:25p Low

Sat 5:02a SEASIDE PARK

Barnegat Bay Low

Fri 8:51a High

Fri 2:24p Low

Fri 8:53p High

Sat 2:35a BARNEGAT INLET

Barnegat Bay High

Fri 10:34a Low

Fri 4:40p High

Fri 10:47p Low

Sat 5:38a MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE

Manahawkin Bay Low

Fri 8:25a High

Fri 1:31p Low

Fri 8:27p High

Sat 1:42a LITTLE EGG INLET

Great Bay Low

Fri 5:15a High

Fri 11:21a Low

Fri 5:07p High

Fri 11:37p ATLANTIC CITY

Atlantic Ocean High

Fri 10:17a Low

Fri 4:11p High

Fri 10:31p Low

Sat 5:07a OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE

Townsends Inlet High

Fri 10:55a Low

Fri 4:38p High

Fri 11:15p Low

Sat 5:34a WILDWOOD CREST

Atlantic Ocean High

Fri 10:21a Low

Fri 4:15p High

Fri 10:42p Low

Sat 5:10a CAPE MAY

Delaware Bay Low

Fri 5:15a High

Fri 11:24a Low

Fri 5:15p High

Fri 11:43p

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

TODAY: SE winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 ft or less. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 7 seconds. Patchy fog early this morning. A slight chance of showers and tstms this afternoon. Vsby 1 to 3 NM early this morning.

TONIGHT: S winds 10 to 15 kt. Gusts up to 20 kt until early morning. Seas 2 ft or less, then around 3 ft after midnight. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 6 seconds.

SAT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt. Gusts up to 20 kt in the afternoon. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 9 seconds. A chance of showers in the late morning and early afternoon. Tstms likely in the afternoon. Showers likely late.

SAT NIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, becoming W 5 to 10 kt after midnight. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 10 seconds. Showers and tstms likely in the evening, then a chance of tstms after midnight. A chance of showers after midnight.

SUN: N winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming NE 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt in the afternoon. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Scattered showers and tstms.

SUN NIGHT: E winds around 10 kt. Gusts up to 20 kt in the evening. Seas 3 to 4 ft.

MON: E winds around 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft.

MON NIGHT: SE winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming S after midnight. Seas 3 to 4 ft.

TUE: NW winds around 5 kt, becoming SE in the afternoon. Seas around 3 ft.

TUE NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming W after midnight. Seas around 3 ft. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.

