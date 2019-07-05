Jersey Shore Report for Friday, July 5, 2019
At the Shore
Current conditions and forecast as of Friday morning
|Air Temperature
|80° - 87°
|Winds
|From the Southeast
9 - 15 mph (Gust 21 mph)
8 - 13 knots (Gust 18 knots)
|Waves
|1 - 2 feet
|Rip Current Risk
|Low
|Ocean Temperature
|68° - 77°
(Normal 69° - 82°)
|Sunrise/Sunset
|5:41am - 8:33pm
|UV Index
|9 (Very High)
Live from the Shore
Tide Times
|SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay
|High
Fri 10:44a
|Low
Fri 4:48p
|High
Fri 10:55p
|Low
Sat 5:34a
|LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Fri 10:18a
|Low
Fri 4:12p
|High
Fri 10:29p
|Low
Sat 4:58a
|MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Fri 10:32a
|Low
Fri 4:24p
|High
Fri 10:43p
|Low
Sat 5:10a
|SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Fri 10:14a
|Low
Fri 4:16p
|High
Fri 10:25p
|Low
Sat 5:02a
|SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay
|Low
Fri 8:51a
|High
Fri 2:24p
|Low
Fri 8:53p
|High
Sat 2:35a
|BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay
|High
Fri 10:34a
|Low
Fri 4:40p
|High
Fri 10:47p
|Low
Sat 5:38a
|MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay
|Low
Fri 8:25a
|High
Fri 1:31p
|Low
Fri 8:27p
|High
Sat 1:42a
|LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay
|Low
Fri 5:15a
|High
Fri 11:21a
|Low
Fri 5:07p
|High
Fri 11:37p
|ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Fri 10:17a
|Low
Fri 4:11p
|High
Fri 10:31p
|Low
Sat 5:07a
|OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet
|High
Fri 10:55a
|Low
Fri 4:38p
|High
Fri 11:15p
|Low
Sat 5:34a
|WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Fri 10:21a
|Low
Fri 4:15p
|High
Fri 10:42p
|Low
Sat 5:10a
|CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay
|Low
Fri 5:15a
|High
Fri 11:24a
|Low
Fri 5:15p
|High
Fri 11:43p
Marine Forecast
From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly
TODAY: SE winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 ft or less. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 7 seconds. Patchy fog early this morning. A slight chance of showers and tstms this afternoon. Vsby 1 to 3 NM early this morning.
TONIGHT: S winds 10 to 15 kt. Gusts up to 20 kt until early morning. Seas 2 ft or less, then around 3 ft after midnight. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 6 seconds.
SAT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt. Gusts up to 20 kt in the afternoon. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 9 seconds. A chance of showers in the late morning and early afternoon. Tstms likely in the afternoon. Showers likely late.
SAT NIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, becoming W 5 to 10 kt after midnight. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 10 seconds. Showers and tstms likely in the evening, then a chance of tstms after midnight. A chance of showers after midnight.
SUN: N winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming NE 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt in the afternoon. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Scattered showers and tstms.
SUN NIGHT: E winds around 10 kt. Gusts up to 20 kt in the evening. Seas 3 to 4 ft.
MON: E winds around 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft.
MON NIGHT: SE winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming S after midnight. Seas 3 to 4 ft.
TUE: NW winds around 5 kt, becoming SE in the afternoon. Seas around 3 ft.
TUE NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming W after midnight. Seas around 3 ft. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.
Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).