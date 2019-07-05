Jersey Shore Report for Friday, July 5, 2019

Island Beach State Park (Vin Ebenau, Townsquare Media NJ)

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Friday morning

Air Temperature80° - 87°
WindsFrom the Southeast
9 - 15 mph (Gust 21 mph)
8 - 13 knots (Gust 18 knots)
Waves1 - 2 feet
Rip Current RiskLow
Ocean Temperature68° - 77°
(Normal 69° - 82°)
Sunrise/Sunset5:41am - 8:33pm
UV Index9 (Very High)

Live from the Shore

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay		High
Fri 10:44a		Low
Fri 4:48p		High
Fri 10:55p		Low
Sat 5:34a
LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean		High
Fri 10:18a		Low
Fri 4:12p		High
Fri 10:29p		Low
Sat 4:58a
MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean		High
Fri 10:32a		Low
Fri 4:24p		High
Fri 10:43p		Low
Sat 5:10a
SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean		High
Fri 10:14a		Low
Fri 4:16p		High
Fri 10:25p		Low
Sat 5:02a
SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay		Low
Fri 8:51a		High
Fri 2:24p		Low
Fri 8:53p		High
Sat 2:35a
BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay		High
Fri 10:34a		Low
Fri 4:40p		High
Fri 10:47p		Low
Sat 5:38a
MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay		Low
Fri 8:25a		High
Fri 1:31p		Low
Fri 8:27p		High
Sat 1:42a
LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay		Low
Fri 5:15a		High
Fri 11:21a		Low
Fri 5:07p		High
Fri 11:37p
ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean		High
Fri 10:17a		Low
Fri 4:11p		High
Fri 10:31p		Low
Sat 5:07a
OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet		High
Fri 10:55a		Low
Fri 4:38p		High
Fri 11:15p		Low
Sat 5:34a
WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean		High
Fri 10:21a		Low
Fri 4:15p		High
Fri 10:42p		Low
Sat 5:10a
CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay		Low
Fri 5:15a		High
Fri 11:24a		Low
Fri 5:15p		High
Fri 11:43p

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

TODAY: SE winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 ft or less. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 7 seconds. Patchy fog early this morning. A slight chance of showers and tstms this afternoon. Vsby 1 to 3 NM early this morning.

TONIGHT: S winds 10 to 15 kt. Gusts up to 20 kt until early morning. Seas 2 ft or less, then around 3 ft after midnight. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 6 seconds.

SAT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt. Gusts up to 20 kt in the afternoon. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 9 seconds. A chance of showers in the late morning and early afternoon. Tstms likely in the afternoon. Showers likely late.

SAT NIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, becoming W 5 to 10 kt after midnight. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 10 seconds. Showers and tstms likely in the evening, then a chance of tstms after midnight. A chance of showers after midnight.

SUN: N winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming NE 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt in the afternoon. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Scattered showers and tstms.

SUN NIGHT: E winds around 10 kt. Gusts up to 20 kt in the evening. Seas 3 to 4 ft.

MON: E winds around 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft.

MON NIGHT: SE winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming S after midnight. Seas 3 to 4 ft.

TUE: NW winds around 5 kt, becoming SE in the afternoon. Seas around 3 ft.

TUE NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming W after midnight. Seas around 3 ft. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

Filed Under: Dan Zarrow's Shore Report
Categories: New Jersey News
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top