Jersey Shore Report for Friday, July 30, 2021
Advisories
--None at this time.
At the Shore
Current conditions and forecast as of Friday morning
|Air Temperature
|75° - 87°
|Winds
|From the Northwest
14 - 21 mph (Gust 30 mph)
12 - 18 knots (Gust 26 knots)
|Waves
|2 - 4 feet
|Rip Current Risk
|Low
|Ocean Temperature
|63° - 81°
(Normal 70° - 74°)
|Sunrise/Sunset
|5:51am - 8:13pm
|UV Index
|7 (High)
Tide Times
|SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay
|Low
Fri 7:11a
|High
Fri 1:38p
|Low
Fri 7:52p
|High
Sat 1:52a
|LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Fri 6:35a
|High
Fri 1:12p
|Low
Fri 7:16p
|High
Sat 1:26a
|MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Fri 6:47a
|High
Fri 1:26p
|Low
Fri 7:28p
|High
Sat 1:40a
|SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Fri 6:39a
|High
Fri 1:08p
|Low
Fri 7:20p
|High
Sat 1:22a
|SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay
|Low
Fri 11:16a
|High
Fri 5:18p
|Low
Fri 11:57p
|High
Sat 5:32a
|BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay
|Low
Fri 7:21a
|High
Fri 1:33p
|Low
Fri 7:56p
|High
Sat 1:46a
|MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay
|Low
Fri 10:50a
|High
Fri 4:25p
|Low
Fri 11:31p
|High
Sat 4:39a
|LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay
|Low
Fri 7:46a
|High
Fri 2:11p
|Low
Fri 8:18p
|High
Sat 2:19a
|ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Fri 6:57a
|High
Fri 1:15p
|Low
Fri 7:31p
|High
Sat 1:25a
|OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet
|Low
Fri 7:13a
|High
Fri 1:29p
|Low
Fri 7:45p
|High
Sat 1:41a
|WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Fri 7:01a
|High
Fri 1:19p
|Low
Fri 7:29p
|High
Sat 1:29a
|CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay
|Low
Fri 7:55a
|High
Fri 2:14p
|Low
Fri 8:28p
|High
Sat 2:31a
Marine Forecast
From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly
TODAY...NW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 6 seconds, becoming mainly from the W with a dominant period of 6 seconds this afternoon.
TONIGHT...NW winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Swell mainly from the N with a dominant period of 5 seconds.
SAT...NW winds 10 to 15 kt, becoming SW 5 to 10 kt in the afternoon. Seas around 3 ft in the morning, then 2 ft or less. Swell mainly from the NE with a dominant period of 6 seconds.
SAT NIGHT...SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 ft or less. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 7 seconds.
SUN...SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming S 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt in the afternoon. Seas around 3 ft. A chance of showers.
SUN NIGHT...S winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, becoming W 5 to 10 kt after midnight. Seas around 3 ft. A chance of showers.
MON...NW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft. Light swell in the morning.
MON NIGHT...SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming W after midnight. Seas around 3 ft.
TUE...NE winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft. A chance of showers.
TUE NIGHT...NE winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft. A chance of showers in the evening.
Plan Your Trip
Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).