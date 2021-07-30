Jersey Shore Report for Friday, July 30, 2021

Advisories

--None at this time.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Friday morning

Air Temperature 75° - 87° Winds From the Northwest

14 - 21 mph (Gust 30 mph)

12 - 18 knots (Gust 26 knots) Waves 2 - 4 feet Rip Current Risk Low Ocean Temperature 63° - 81°

(Normal 70° - 74°) Sunrise/Sunset 5:51am - 8:13pm UV Index 7 (High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK

Sandy Hook Bay Low

Fri 7:11a High

Fri 1:38p Low

Fri 7:52p High

Sat 1:52a LONG BRANCH

Atlantic Ocean Low

Fri 6:35a High

Fri 1:12p Low

Fri 7:16p High

Sat 1:26a MANASQUAN INLET

Atlantic Ocean Low

Fri 6:47a High

Fri 1:26p Low

Fri 7:28p High

Sat 1:40a SEASIDE HEIGHTS

Atlantic Ocean Low

Fri 6:39a High

Fri 1:08p Low

Fri 7:20p High

Sat 1:22a SEASIDE PARK

Barnegat Bay Low

Fri 11:16a High

Fri 5:18p Low

Fri 11:57p High

Sat 5:32a BARNEGAT INLET

Barnegat Bay Low

Fri 7:21a High

Fri 1:33p Low

Fri 7:56p High

Sat 1:46a MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE

Manahawkin Bay Low

Fri 10:50a High

Fri 4:25p Low

Fri 11:31p High

Sat 4:39a LITTLE EGG INLET

Great Bay Low

Fri 7:46a High

Fri 2:11p Low

Fri 8:18p High

Sat 2:19a ATLANTIC CITY

Atlantic Ocean Low

Fri 6:57a High

Fri 1:15p Low

Fri 7:31p High

Sat 1:25a OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE

Townsends Inlet Low

Fri 7:13a High

Fri 1:29p Low

Fri 7:45p High

Sat 1:41a WILDWOOD CREST

Atlantic Ocean Low

Fri 7:01a High

Fri 1:19p Low

Fri 7:29p High

Sat 1:29a CAPE MAY

Delaware Bay Low

Fri 7:55a High

Fri 2:14p Low

Fri 8:28p High

Sat 2:31a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

TODAY...NW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 6 seconds, becoming mainly from the W with a dominant period of 6 seconds this afternoon.

TONIGHT...NW winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Swell mainly from the N with a dominant period of 5 seconds.

SAT...NW winds 10 to 15 kt, becoming SW 5 to 10 kt in the afternoon. Seas around 3 ft in the morning, then 2 ft or less. Swell mainly from the NE with a dominant period of 6 seconds.

SAT NIGHT...SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 ft or less. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 7 seconds.

SUN...SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming S 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt in the afternoon. Seas around 3 ft. A chance of showers.

SUN NIGHT...S winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, becoming W 5 to 10 kt after midnight. Seas around 3 ft. A chance of showers.

MON...NW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft. Light swell in the morning.

MON NIGHT...SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming W after midnight. Seas around 3 ft.

TUE...NE winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft. A chance of showers.

TUE NIGHT...NE winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft. A chance of showers in the evening.

