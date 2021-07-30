Jersey Shore Report for Friday, July 30, 2021

Bradley Beach resident: Kacie Baker surfing (Bud McCormick)

Advisories

--None at this time.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Friday morning

Air Temperature75° - 87°
WindsFrom the Northwest
14 - 21 mph (Gust 30 mph)
12 - 18 knots (Gust 26 knots)
Waves2 - 4 feet
Rip Current RiskLow
Ocean Temperature63° - 81°
(Normal 70° - 74°)
Sunrise/Sunset5:51am - 8:13pm
UV Index7 (High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay		Low
Fri 7:11a		High
Fri 1:38p		Low
Fri 7:52p		High
Sat 1:52a
LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Fri 6:35a		High
Fri 1:12p		Low
Fri 7:16p		High
Sat 1:26a
MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Fri 6:47a		High
Fri 1:26p		Low
Fri 7:28p		High
Sat 1:40a
SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Fri 6:39a		High
Fri 1:08p		Low
Fri 7:20p		High
Sat 1:22a
SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay		Low
Fri 11:16a		High
Fri 5:18p		Low
Fri 11:57p		High
Sat 5:32a
BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay		Low
Fri 7:21a		High
Fri 1:33p		Low
Fri 7:56p		High
Sat 1:46a
MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay		Low
Fri 10:50a		High
Fri 4:25p		Low
Fri 11:31p		High
Sat 4:39a
LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay		Low
Fri 7:46a		High
Fri 2:11p		Low
Fri 8:18p		High
Sat 2:19a
ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Fri 6:57a		High
Fri 1:15p		Low
Fri 7:31p		High
Sat 1:25a
OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet		Low
Fri 7:13a		High
Fri 1:29p		Low
Fri 7:45p		High
Sat 1:41a
WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Fri 7:01a		High
Fri 1:19p		Low
Fri 7:29p		High
Sat 1:29a
CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay		Low
Fri 7:55a		High
Fri 2:14p		Low
Fri 8:28p		High
Sat 2:31a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

TODAY...NW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 6 seconds, becoming mainly from the W with a dominant period of 6 seconds this afternoon.

TONIGHT...NW winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Swell mainly from the N with a dominant period of 5 seconds.

SAT...NW winds 10 to 15 kt, becoming SW 5 to 10 kt in the afternoon. Seas around 3 ft in the morning, then 2 ft or less. Swell mainly from the NE with a dominant period of 6 seconds.

SAT NIGHT...SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 ft or less. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 7 seconds.

SUN...SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming S 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt in the afternoon. Seas around 3 ft. A chance of showers.

SUN NIGHT...S winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, becoming W 5 to 10 kt after midnight. Seas around 3 ft. A chance of showers.

MON...NW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft. Light swell in the morning.

MON NIGHT...SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming W after midnight. Seas around 3 ft.

TUE...NE winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft. A chance of showers.

TUE NIGHT...NE winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft. A chance of showers in the evening.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

Filed Under: Dan Zarrow's Shore Report
Categories: New Jersey News
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top