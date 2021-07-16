Jersey Shore Report for Friday, July 16, 2021
Advisories
--None at this time.
At the Shore
Current conditions and forecast as of Friday morning
|Air Temperature
|77° - 91°
|Winds
|From the Southwest
9 - 16 mph (Gust 20 mph)
7 - 14 knots (Gust 17 knots)
|Waves
|1 - 3 feet
|Rip Current Risk
|Low
|Ocean Temperature
|71° - 83°
(Normal 70° - 74°)
|Sunrise/Sunset
|5:39am - 8:25pm
|UV Index
|9 (Very High)
Tide Times
|SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay
|Low
Fri 7:07a
|High
Fri 1:31p
|Low
Fri 7:39p
|High
Sat 1:35a
|LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Fri 6:31a
|High
Fri 1:05p
|Low
Fri 7:03p
|High
Sat 1:09a
|MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Fri 6:43a
|High
Fri 1:19p
|Low
Fri 7:15p
|High
Sat 1:23a
|SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Fri 6:35a
|High
Fri 1:01p
|Low
Fri 7:07p
|High
Sat 1:05a
|SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay
|Low
Fri 11:12a
|High
Fri 5:11p
|Low
Fri 11:44p
|High
Sat 5:15a
|BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay
|Low
Fri 7:14a
|High
Fri 1:21p
|Low
Fri 7:37p
|High
Sat 1:27a
|MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay
|Low
Fri 10:46a
|High
Fri 4:18p
|Low
Fri 11:18p
|High
Sat 4:22a
|LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay
|Low
Fri 7:47a
|High
Fri 2:11p
|Low
Fri 8:10p
|High
Sat 2:17a
|ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Fri 6:46a
|High
Fri 1:02p
|Low
Fri 7:10p
|High
Sat 1:07a
|OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet
|Low
Fri 7:12a
|High
Fri 1:32p
|Low
Fri 7:36p
|High
Sat 1:42a
|WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Fri 6:56a
|High
Fri 1:08p
|Low
Fri 7:19p
|High
Sat 1:22a
|CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay
|Low
Fri 7:47a
|High
Fri 2:09p
|Low
Fri 8:12p
|High
Sat 2:25a
Marine Forecast
From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly
TODAY...SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming S 10 to 15 kt this afternoon. Seas 2 ft or less, then around 3 ft this afternoon. A slight chance of tstms late. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 9 seconds.
TONIGHT...SW winds 10 to 15 kt. Gusts up to 20 kt in the evening. Seas around 3 ft. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 8 seconds.
SAT...S winds 5 to 10 kt, increasing to 10 to 15 kt in the afternoon. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of tstms early in the afternoon. A chance of showers and tstms late. Vsby 1 to 3 NM in the afternoon. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of
8 seconds.
SAT NIGHT...S winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Showers and tstms likely in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. A chance of tstms after midnight. Vsby 1 to 3 NM until early morning. Swell mainly from the SE with a
dominant period of 7 seconds.
SUN...S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of tstms. Vsby 1 to 3 NM in the afternoon.
SUN NIGHT...SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft. Tstms likely. Vsby 1 to 3 NM in the evening.
MON...W winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming S in the afternoon. Seas 2 ft or less. A chance of tstms. Light swell in the morning.
MON NIGHT...SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming W after midnight. Seas 2 ft or less. A chance of tstms.
TUE...W winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming S in the afternoon. Seas 2 ft or less. A chance of showers in the afternoon.
TUE NIGHT...SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 ft or less. A chance of showers in the evening.
Plan Your Trip
Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).