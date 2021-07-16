Jersey Shore Report for Friday, July 16, 2021

Advisories

--None at this time.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Friday morning

Air Temperature77° - 91°
WindsFrom the Southwest
9 - 16 mph (Gust 20 mph)
7 - 14 knots (Gust 17 knots)
Waves1 - 3 feet
Rip Current RiskLow
Ocean Temperature71° - 83°
(Normal 70° - 74°)
Sunrise/Sunset5:39am - 8:25pm
UV Index9 (Very High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay		Low
Fri 7:07a		High
Fri 1:31p		Low
Fri 7:39p		High
Sat 1:35a
LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Fri 6:31a		High
Fri 1:05p		Low
Fri 7:03p		High
Sat 1:09a
MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Fri 6:43a		High
Fri 1:19p		Low
Fri 7:15p		High
Sat 1:23a
SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Fri 6:35a		High
Fri 1:01p		Low
Fri 7:07p		High
Sat 1:05a
SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay		Low
Fri 11:12a		High
Fri 5:11p		Low
Fri 11:44p		High
Sat 5:15a
BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay		Low
Fri 7:14a		High
Fri 1:21p		Low
Fri 7:37p		High
Sat 1:27a
MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay		Low
Fri 10:46a		High
Fri 4:18p		Low
Fri 11:18p		High
Sat 4:22a
LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay		Low
Fri 7:47a		High
Fri 2:11p		Low
Fri 8:10p		High
Sat 2:17a
ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Fri 6:46a		High
Fri 1:02p		Low
Fri 7:10p		High
Sat 1:07a
OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet		Low
Fri 7:12a		High
Fri 1:32p		Low
Fri 7:36p		High
Sat 1:42a
WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Fri 6:56a		High
Fri 1:08p		Low
Fri 7:19p		High
Sat 1:22a
CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay		Low
Fri 7:47a		High
Fri 2:09p		Low
Fri 8:12p		High
Sat 2:25a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

TODAY...SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming S 10 to 15 kt this afternoon. Seas 2 ft or less, then around 3 ft this afternoon. A slight chance of tstms late. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 9 seconds.

TONIGHT...SW winds 10 to 15 kt. Gusts up to 20 kt in the evening. Seas around 3 ft. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 8 seconds.

SAT...S winds 5 to 10 kt, increasing to 10 to 15 kt in the afternoon. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of tstms early in the afternoon. A chance of showers and tstms late. Vsby 1 to 3 NM in the afternoon. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of
8 seconds.

SAT NIGHT...S winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Showers and tstms likely in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. A chance of tstms after midnight. Vsby 1 to 3 NM until early morning. Swell mainly from the SE with a
dominant period of 7 seconds.

SUN...S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of tstms. Vsby 1 to 3 NM in the afternoon.

SUN NIGHT...SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft. Tstms likely. Vsby 1 to 3 NM in the evening.

MON...W winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming S in the afternoon. Seas 2 ft or less. A chance of tstms. Light swell in the morning.

MON NIGHT...SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming W after midnight. Seas 2 ft or less. A chance of tstms.

TUE...W winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming S in the afternoon. Seas 2 ft or less. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

TUE NIGHT...SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 ft or less. A chance of showers in the evening.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

