Jersey Shore Report for Friday, July 16, 2021

--None at this time.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Friday morning

Air Temperature 77° - 91° Winds From the Southwest

9 - 16 mph (Gust 20 mph)

7 - 14 knots (Gust 17 knots) Waves 1 - 3 feet Rip Current Risk Low Ocean Temperature 71° - 83°

(Normal 70° - 74°) Sunrise/Sunset 5:39am - 8:25pm UV Index 9 (Very High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK

Sandy Hook Bay Low

Fri 7:07a High

Fri 1:31p Low

Fri 7:39p High

Sat 1:35a LONG BRANCH

Atlantic Ocean Low

Fri 6:31a High

Fri 1:05p Low

Fri 7:03p High

Sat 1:09a MANASQUAN INLET

Atlantic Ocean Low

Fri 6:43a High

Fri 1:19p Low

Fri 7:15p High

Sat 1:23a SEASIDE HEIGHTS

Atlantic Ocean Low

Fri 6:35a High

Fri 1:01p Low

Fri 7:07p High

Sat 1:05a SEASIDE PARK

Barnegat Bay Low

Fri 11:12a High

Fri 5:11p Low

Fri 11:44p High

Sat 5:15a BARNEGAT INLET

Barnegat Bay Low

Fri 7:14a High

Fri 1:21p Low

Fri 7:37p High

Sat 1:27a MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE

Manahawkin Bay Low

Fri 10:46a High

Fri 4:18p Low

Fri 11:18p High

Sat 4:22a LITTLE EGG INLET

Great Bay Low

Fri 7:47a High

Fri 2:11p Low

Fri 8:10p High

Sat 2:17a ATLANTIC CITY

Atlantic Ocean Low

Fri 6:46a High

Fri 1:02p Low

Fri 7:10p High

Sat 1:07a OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE

Townsends Inlet Low

Fri 7:12a High

Fri 1:32p Low

Fri 7:36p High

Sat 1:42a WILDWOOD CREST

Atlantic Ocean Low

Fri 6:56a High

Fri 1:08p Low

Fri 7:19p High

Sat 1:22a CAPE MAY

Delaware Bay Low

Fri 7:47a High

Fri 2:09p Low

Fri 8:12p High

Sat 2:25a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

TODAY...SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming S 10 to 15 kt this afternoon. Seas 2 ft or less, then around 3 ft this afternoon. A slight chance of tstms late. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 9 seconds.

TONIGHT...SW winds 10 to 15 kt. Gusts up to 20 kt in the evening. Seas around 3 ft. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 8 seconds.

SAT...S winds 5 to 10 kt, increasing to 10 to 15 kt in the afternoon. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of tstms early in the afternoon. A chance of showers and tstms late. Vsby 1 to 3 NM in the afternoon. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of

8 seconds.

SAT NIGHT...S winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Showers and tstms likely in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. A chance of tstms after midnight. Vsby 1 to 3 NM until early morning. Swell mainly from the SE with a

dominant period of 7 seconds.

SUN...S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of tstms. Vsby 1 to 3 NM in the afternoon.

SUN NIGHT...SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft. Tstms likely. Vsby 1 to 3 NM in the evening.

MON...W winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming S in the afternoon. Seas 2 ft or less. A chance of tstms. Light swell in the morning.

MON NIGHT...SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming W after midnight. Seas 2 ft or less. A chance of tstms.

TUE...W winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming S in the afternoon. Seas 2 ft or less. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

TUE NIGHT...SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 ft or less. A chance of showers in the evening.

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).