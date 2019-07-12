Jersey Shore Report for Friday, July 12, 2019

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Friday morning

Air Temperature 82° - 92° Winds From the West

9 - 13 mph (Gust 18 mph)

8 - 11 knots (Gust 16 knots) Waves 1 - 3 feet Rip Current Risk Low Ocean Temperature 73° - 78°

(Normal 69° - 82°) Sunrise/Sunset 5:45am - 8:31pm UV Index 9 (Very High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK

Sandy Hook Bay Low

Fri 11:08a High

Fri 5:19p Low

Fri 11:53p High

Sat 5:42a LONG BRANCH

Atlantic Ocean Low

Fri 10:32a High

Fri 4:53p Low

Fri 11:17p High

Sat 5:16a MANASQUAN INLET

Atlantic Ocean Low

Fri 10:44a High

Fri 5:07p Low

Fri 11:29p High

Sat 5:30a SEASIDE HEIGHTS

Atlantic Ocean Low

Fri 10:36a High

Fri 4:49p Low

Fri 11:21p High

Sat 5:12a SEASIDE PARK

Barnegat Bay High

Fri 8:21a Low

Fri 3:13p High

Fri 8:59p Low

Sat 3:58a BARNEGAT INLET

Barnegat Bay Low

Fri 11:02a High

Fri 5:14p Low

Fri 11:50p High

Sat 5:37a MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE

Manahawkin Bay High

Fri 7:28a Low

Fri 2:47p High

Fri 8:06p Low

Sat 3:32a LITTLE EGG INLET

Great Bay High

Fri 5:21a Low

Fri 11:23a High

Fri 5:56p Low

Sat 12:17a ATLANTIC CITY

Atlantic Ocean Low

Fri 10:39a High

Fri 5:10p Low

Fri 11:31p High

Sat 5:30a OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE

Townsends Inlet Low

Fri 10:54a High

Fri 5:35p Low

Fri 11:49p High

Sat 5:49a WILDWOOD CREST

Atlantic Ocean Low

Fri 10:43a High

Fri 5:24p Low

Fri 11:45p High

Sat 5:44a CAPE MAY

Delaware Bay High

Fri 5:37a Low

Fri 11:38a High

Fri 6:14p Low

Sat 12:34a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

TODAY: SW winds around 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 6 seconds. A chance of showers early. A chance of sprinkles.

TONIGHT: NW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 6 seconds. A chance of sprinkles early in the evening.

SAT: NW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming SW in the afternoon. Seas around 3 ft early in the morning, then 2 ft or less. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 8 seconds.

SAT NIGHT: W winds around 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft until early morning, then 2 ft or less. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 8 seconds.

SUN: W winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 ft or less.

SUN NIGHT: NW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming N after midnight. Seas around 3 ft.

MON: N winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming SE in the afternoon. Seas 2 ft or less.

MON NIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming SW after midnight. Seas 2 ft or less.

TUE: W winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming S 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt in the afternoon. Seas 2 ft or less, then around 3 ft in the afternoon.

TUE NIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas around 3 ft.

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).