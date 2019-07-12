Jersey Shore Report for Friday, July 12, 2019
At the Shore
Current conditions and forecast as of Friday morning
|Air Temperature
|82° - 92°
|Winds
|From the West
9 - 13 mph (Gust 18 mph)
8 - 11 knots (Gust 16 knots)
|Waves
|1 - 3 feet
|Rip Current Risk
|Low
|Ocean Temperature
|73° - 78°
(Normal 69° - 82°)
|Sunrise/Sunset
|5:45am - 8:31pm
|UV Index
|9 (Very High)
Tide Times
|SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay
|Low
Fri 11:08a
|High
Fri 5:19p
|Low
Fri 11:53p
|High
Sat 5:42a
|LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Fri 10:32a
|High
Fri 4:53p
|Low
Fri 11:17p
|High
Sat 5:16a
|MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Fri 10:44a
|High
Fri 5:07p
|Low
Fri 11:29p
|High
Sat 5:30a
|SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Fri 10:36a
|High
Fri 4:49p
|Low
Fri 11:21p
|High
Sat 5:12a
|SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay
|High
Fri 8:21a
|Low
Fri 3:13p
|High
Fri 8:59p
|Low
Sat 3:58a
|BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay
|Low
Fri 11:02a
|High
Fri 5:14p
|Low
Fri 11:50p
|High
Sat 5:37a
|MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay
|High
Fri 7:28a
|Low
Fri 2:47p
|High
Fri 8:06p
|Low
Sat 3:32a
|LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay
|High
Fri 5:21a
|Low
Fri 11:23a
|High
Fri 5:56p
|Low
Sat 12:17a
|ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Fri 10:39a
|High
Fri 5:10p
|Low
Fri 11:31p
|High
Sat 5:30a
|OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet
|Low
Fri 10:54a
|High
Fri 5:35p
|Low
Fri 11:49p
|High
Sat 5:49a
|WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Fri 10:43a
|High
Fri 5:24p
|Low
Fri 11:45p
|High
Sat 5:44a
|CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay
|High
Fri 5:37a
|Low
Fri 11:38a
|High
Fri 6:14p
|Low
Sat 12:34a
Marine Forecast
From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly
TODAY: SW winds around 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 6 seconds. A chance of showers early. A chance of sprinkles.
TONIGHT: NW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 6 seconds. A chance of sprinkles early in the evening.
SAT: NW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming SW in the afternoon. Seas around 3 ft early in the morning, then 2 ft or less. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 8 seconds.
SAT NIGHT: W winds around 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft until early morning, then 2 ft or less. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 8 seconds.
SUN: W winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 ft or less.
SUN NIGHT: NW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming N after midnight. Seas around 3 ft.
MON: N winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming SE in the afternoon. Seas 2 ft or less.
MON NIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming SW after midnight. Seas 2 ft or less.
TUE: W winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming S 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt in the afternoon. Seas 2 ft or less, then around 3 ft in the afternoon.
TUE NIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas around 3 ft.
Plan Your Trip
Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).