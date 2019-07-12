Jersey Shore Report for Friday, July 12, 2019

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Friday morning

Air Temperature82° - 92°
WindsFrom the West
9 - 13 mph (Gust 18 mph)
8 - 11 knots (Gust 16 knots)
Waves1 - 3 feet
Rip Current RiskLow
Ocean Temperature73° - 78°
(Normal 69° - 82°)
Sunrise/Sunset5:45am - 8:31pm
UV Index9 (Very High)

Live from the Shore

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay		Low
Fri 11:08a		High
Fri 5:19p		Low
Fri 11:53p		High
Sat 5:42a
LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Fri 10:32a		High
Fri 4:53p		Low
Fri 11:17p		High
Sat 5:16a
MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Fri 10:44a		High
Fri 5:07p		Low
Fri 11:29p		High
Sat 5:30a
SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Fri 10:36a		High
Fri 4:49p		Low
Fri 11:21p		High
Sat 5:12a
SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay		High
Fri 8:21a		Low
Fri 3:13p		High
Fri 8:59p		Low
Sat 3:58a
BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay		Low
Fri 11:02a		High
Fri 5:14p		Low
Fri 11:50p		High
Sat 5:37a
MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay		High
Fri 7:28a		Low
Fri 2:47p		High
Fri 8:06p		Low
Sat 3:32a
LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay		High
Fri 5:21a		Low
Fri 11:23a		High
Fri 5:56p		Low
Sat 12:17a
ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Fri 10:39a		High
Fri 5:10p		Low
Fri 11:31p		High
Sat 5:30a
OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet		Low
Fri 10:54a		High
Fri 5:35p		Low
Fri 11:49p		High
Sat 5:49a
WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Fri 10:43a		High
Fri 5:24p		Low
Fri 11:45p		High
Sat 5:44a
CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay		High
Fri 5:37a		Low
Fri 11:38a		High
Fri 6:14p		Low
Sat 12:34a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

TODAY: SW winds around 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 6 seconds. A chance of showers early. A chance of sprinkles.

TONIGHT: NW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 6 seconds. A chance of sprinkles early in the evening.

SAT: NW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming SW in the afternoon. Seas around 3 ft early in the morning, then 2 ft or less. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 8 seconds.

SAT NIGHT: W winds around 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft until early morning, then 2 ft or less. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 8 seconds.

SUN: W winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 ft or less.

SUN NIGHT: NW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming N after midnight. Seas around 3 ft.

MON: N winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming SE in the afternoon. Seas 2 ft or less.

MON NIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming SW after midnight. Seas 2 ft or less.

TUE: W winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming S 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt in the afternoon. Seas 2 ft or less, then around 3 ft in the afternoon.

TUE NIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas around 3 ft.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

