Jersey Shore Report for Friday, July 10, 2020
Some beaches, boardwalks and facilities may be closed under local or state orders due to the novel coronavirus pandemic. Check with your destination's local authorities before traveling.
Advisories
- Tropical Storm Warning in effect
- High Risk of Rip Currents. Dangerous and potentially life threatening conditions exist for all people entering the surf.
At the Shore
Current conditions and forecast as of Friday morning
|Air Temperature
|74° - 79°
|Winds
|From the East
32 - 38 mph (Gust 52 mph)
30 - 35 knots (Gust 45 knots)
|Waves
|2 - 5 feet
|Rip Current Risk
|High
|Ocean Temperature
|70° - 77°
(Normal 69° - 82°)
|Sunrise/Sunset
|5:40am - 8:05pm
|UV Index
|7 (Moderate)
Tide Times
|SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay
|Low
Fri 6:20a
|High
Fri 12:44p
|Low
Fri 6:35p
|High
Sat 12:52a
|LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Fri 5:44a
|High
Fri 12:18p
|Low
Fri 5:59p
|High
Sat 12:26a
|MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Fri 5:56a
|High
Fri 12:32p
|Low
Fri 6:11p
|High
Sat 12:40a
|SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Fri 5:48a
|High
Fri 12:14p
|Low
Fri 6:03p
|High
Sat 12:22a
|SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay
|Low
Fri 10:25a
|High
Fri 4:24p
|Low
Fri 10:40p
|High
Sat 4:32a
|BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay
|Low
Fri 6:28a
|High
Fri 12:33p
|Low
Fri 6:38p
|High
Sat 12:41a
|MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay
|Low
Fri 9:59a
|High
Fri 3:31p
|Low
Fri 10:14p
|High
Sat 3:39a
|LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay
|Low
Fri 6:55a
|High
Fri 1:11p
|Low
Fri 7:01p
|High
Sat 1:15a
|ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Fri 6:07a
|High
Fri 12:13p
|Low
Fri 6:13p
|High
Sat 12:20a
|OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet
|Low
Fri 6:27a
|High
Fri 12:32p
|Low
Fri 6:29p
|High
Sat 12:45a
|WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Fri 6:11a
|High
Fri 12:17p
|Low
Fri 6:10p
|High
Sat 12:26a
|CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay
|Low
Fri 7:03a
|High
Fri 1:12p
|Low
Fri 7:12p
|High
Sat 1:26a
Marine Forecast
From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly
TODAY: Tropical storm conditions expected. E winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 25 kt, increasing to 30 to 35 kt with gusts up to 45 kt this afternoon. Seas around 6 ft, building to 8 ft this afternoon. Showers with a chance of tstms. Seas around 6 ft dominant period 8 seconds, building to 8 ft dominant period 8 seconds this afternoon.
TONIGHT: Tropical storm conditions expected. SE winds 35 to 45 kt, becoming SW 35 to 40 kt after midnight. Seas 8 to 9 ft. A chance of tstms early in the evening. Showers in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Seas 8 to 9 ft dominant period 8 seconds.
SAT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Gusts up to 20 kt in the afternoon. Seas 5 to 6 ft. A chance of showers early in the morning. A chance of showers early in the afternoon, then a chance of tstms late. Swell mainly from the E with a dominant period of 8 seconds.
SAT NIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt. Gusts up to 20 kt in the evening. Seas 4 to 5 ft. A chance of tstms until early morning. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 7 seconds.
SUN: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 5 to 6 ft.
SUN NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 5 to 6 ft.
MON: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 5 to 6 ft. A chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of tstms in the afternoon.
MON NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 5 ft. A chance of tstms in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Light swell in the evening.
TUE: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 4 ft. A chance of tstms in the afternoon.
TUE NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of tstms in the evening. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.
Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).