Jersey Shore Report for Friday, July 10, 2020

Some beaches, boardwalks and facilities may be closed under local or state orders due to the novel coronavirus pandemic. Check with your destination's local authorities before traveling.

Advisories

Tropical Storm Warning in effect

in effect High Risk of Rip Currents. Dangerous and potentially life threatening conditions exist for all people entering the surf.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Friday morning

Air Temperature 74° - 79° Winds From the East

32 - 38 mph (Gust 52 mph)

30 - 35 knots (Gust 45 knots) Waves 2 - 5 feet Rip Current Risk High Ocean Temperature 70° - 77°

(Normal 69° - 82°) Sunrise/Sunset 5:40am - 8:05pm UV Index 7 (Moderate)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK

Sandy Hook Bay Low

Fri 6:20a High

Fri 12:44p Low

Fri 6:35p High

Sat 12:52a LONG BRANCH

Atlantic Ocean Low

Fri 5:44a High

Fri 12:18p Low

Fri 5:59p High

Sat 12:26a MANASQUAN INLET

Atlantic Ocean Low

Fri 5:56a High

Fri 12:32p Low

Fri 6:11p High

Sat 12:40a SEASIDE HEIGHTS

Atlantic Ocean Low

Fri 5:48a High

Fri 12:14p Low

Fri 6:03p High

Sat 12:22a SEASIDE PARK

Barnegat Bay Low

Fri 10:25a High

Fri 4:24p Low

Fri 10:40p High

Sat 4:32a BARNEGAT INLET

Barnegat Bay Low

Fri 6:28a High

Fri 12:33p Low

Fri 6:38p High

Sat 12:41a MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE

Manahawkin Bay Low

Fri 9:59a High

Fri 3:31p Low

Fri 10:14p High

Sat 3:39a LITTLE EGG INLET

Great Bay Low

Fri 6:55a High

Fri 1:11p Low

Fri 7:01p High

Sat 1:15a ATLANTIC CITY

Atlantic Ocean Low

Fri 6:07a High

Fri 12:13p Low

Fri 6:13p High

Sat 12:20a OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE

Townsends Inlet Low

Fri 6:27a High

Fri 12:32p Low

Fri 6:29p High

Sat 12:45a WILDWOOD CREST

Atlantic Ocean Low

Fri 6:11a High

Fri 12:17p Low

Fri 6:10p High

Sat 12:26a CAPE MAY

Delaware Bay Low

Fri 7:03a High

Fri 1:12p Low

Fri 7:12p High

Sat 1:26a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

TODAY: Tropical storm conditions expected. E winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 25 kt, increasing to 30 to 35 kt with gusts up to 45 kt this afternoon. Seas around 6 ft, building to 8 ft this afternoon. Showers with a chance of tstms. Seas around 6 ft dominant period 8 seconds, building to 8 ft dominant period 8 seconds this afternoon.

TONIGHT: Tropical storm conditions expected. SE winds 35 to 45 kt, becoming SW 35 to 40 kt after midnight. Seas 8 to 9 ft. A chance of tstms early in the evening. Showers in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Seas 8 to 9 ft dominant period 8 seconds.

SAT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Gusts up to 20 kt in the afternoon. Seas 5 to 6 ft. A chance of showers early in the morning. A chance of showers early in the afternoon, then a chance of tstms late. Swell mainly from the E with a dominant period of 8 seconds.

SAT NIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt. Gusts up to 20 kt in the evening. Seas 4 to 5 ft. A chance of tstms until early morning. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 7 seconds.

SUN: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 5 to 6 ft.

SUN NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 5 to 6 ft.

MON: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 5 to 6 ft. A chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of tstms in the afternoon.

MON NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 5 ft. A chance of tstms in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Light swell in the evening.

TUE: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 4 ft. A chance of tstms in the afternoon.

TUE NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of tstms in the evening. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).