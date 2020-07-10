Jersey Shore Report for Friday, July 10, 2020

Red warning flag on the beach in Harvey Cedars (Harvey Cedar Beach Patrol)

Some beaches, boardwalks and facilities may be closed under local or state orders due to the novel coronavirus pandemic. Check with your destination's local authorities before traveling.

Advisories

  • Tropical Storm Warning in effect
  • High Risk of Rip Currents. Dangerous and potentially life threatening conditions exist for all people entering the surf.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Friday morning

Air Temperature74° - 79°
WindsFrom the East
32 - 38 mph (Gust 52 mph)
30 - 35 knots (Gust 45 knots)
Waves2 - 5 feet
Rip Current RiskHigh
Ocean Temperature70° - 77°
(Normal 69° - 82°)
Sunrise/Sunset5:40am - 8:05pm
UV Index7 (Moderate)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay		Low
Fri 6:20a		High
Fri 12:44p		Low
Fri 6:35p		High
Sat 12:52a
LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Fri 5:44a		High
Fri 12:18p		Low
Fri 5:59p		High
Sat 12:26a
MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Fri 5:56a		High
Fri 12:32p		Low
Fri 6:11p		High
Sat 12:40a
SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Fri 5:48a		High
Fri 12:14p		Low
Fri 6:03p		High
Sat 12:22a
SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay		Low
Fri 10:25a		High
Fri 4:24p		Low
Fri 10:40p		High
Sat 4:32a
BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay		Low
Fri 6:28a		High
Fri 12:33p		Low
Fri 6:38p		High
Sat 12:41a
MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay		Low
Fri 9:59a		High
Fri 3:31p		Low
Fri 10:14p		High
Sat 3:39a
LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay		Low
Fri 6:55a		High
Fri 1:11p		Low
Fri 7:01p		High
Sat 1:15a
ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Fri 6:07a		High
Fri 12:13p		Low
Fri 6:13p		High
Sat 12:20a
OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet		Low
Fri 6:27a		High
Fri 12:32p		Low
Fri 6:29p		High
Sat 12:45a
WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Fri 6:11a		High
Fri 12:17p		Low
Fri 6:10p		High
Sat 12:26a
CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay		Low
Fri 7:03a		High
Fri 1:12p		Low
Fri 7:12p		High
Sat 1:26a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

TODAY: Tropical storm conditions expected. E winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 25 kt, increasing to 30 to 35 kt with gusts up to 45 kt this afternoon. Seas around 6 ft, building to 8 ft this afternoon. Showers with a chance of tstms. Seas around 6 ft dominant period 8 seconds, building to 8 ft dominant period 8 seconds this afternoon.

TONIGHT: Tropical storm conditions expected. SE winds 35 to 45 kt, becoming SW 35 to 40 kt after midnight. Seas 8 to 9 ft. A chance of tstms early in the evening. Showers in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Seas 8 to 9 ft dominant period 8 seconds.

SAT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Gusts up to 20 kt in the afternoon. Seas 5 to 6 ft. A chance of showers early in the morning. A chance of showers early in the afternoon, then a chance of tstms late. Swell mainly from the E with a dominant period of 8 seconds.

SAT NIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt. Gusts up to 20 kt in the evening. Seas 4 to 5 ft. A chance of tstms until early morning. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 7 seconds.

SUN: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 5 to 6 ft.

SUN NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 5 to 6 ft.

MON: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 5 to 6 ft. A chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of tstms in the afternoon.

MON NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 5 ft. A chance of tstms in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Light swell in the evening.

TUE: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 4 ft. A chance of tstms in the afternoon.

TUE NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of tstms in the evening. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

