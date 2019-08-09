Jersey Shore Report for Friday, August 9, 2019

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Friday morning

Air Temperature 82° - 87° Winds From the West

8 - 13 mph (Gust 18 mph)

7 - 11 knots (Gust 16 knots) Waves 1 - 3 feet Rip Current Risk Moderate Ocean Temperature 65° - 79°

(Normal 72° - 82°) Sunrise/Sunset 6:09am - 8:06pm UV Index 8 (Very High)

Live from the Shore

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK

Sandy Hook Bay Low

Fri 9:49a High

Fri 3:57p Low

Fri 10:39p High

Sat 4:20a LONG BRANCH

Atlantic Ocean Low

Fri 9:13a High

Fri 3:31p Low

Fri 10:03p High

Sat 3:54a MANASQUAN INLET

Atlantic Ocean Low

Fri 9:25a High

Fri 3:45p Low

Fri 10:15p High

Sat 4:08a SEASIDE HEIGHTS

Atlantic Ocean Low

Fri 9:17a High

Fri 3:27p Low

Fri 10:07p High

Sat 3:50a SEASIDE PARK

Barnegat Bay High

Fri 7:00a Low

Fri 1:54p High

Fri 7:37p Low

Sat 2:44a BARNEGAT INLET

Barnegat Bay Low

Fri 9:45a High

Fri 3:55p Low

Fri 10:35p High

Sat 4:22a MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE

Manahawkin Bay High

Fri 6:07a Low

Fri 1:28p High

Fri 6:44p Low

Sat 2:18a LITTLE EGG INLET

Great Bay Low

Fri 10:04a High

Fri 4:35p Low

Fri 10:58p High

Sat 4:59a ATLANTIC CITY

Atlantic Ocean Low

Fri 9:19a High

Fri 3:52p Low

Fri 10:14p High

Sat 4:15a OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE

Townsends Inlet Low

Fri 9:33a High

Fri 4:18p Low

Fri 10:32p High

Sat 4:32a WILDWOOD CREST

Atlantic Ocean Low

Fri 9:21a High

Fri 4:06p Low

Fri 10:27p High

Sat 4:32a CAPE MAY

Delaware Bay Low

Fri 10:18a High

Fri 4:53p Low

Fri 11:16p High

Sat 5:18a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

MODERATE RISK OF RIP CURRENTS. Individuals planning to enter the surf should check with local beach patrols first. Be sure to swim within sight of a life guard, and never swim alone or at night.

TODAY: NW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming SW this afternoon. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 8 seconds. A slight chance of showers and tstms late.

TONIGHT: NW winds around 10 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas around 3 ft. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 7 seconds.

SAT: W winds around 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft early in the morning, then 2 ft or less, then around 3 ft early in the afternoon. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 7 seconds.

SAT NIGHT: NW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas around 3 ft. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 9 seconds.

SUN: N winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming W in the afternoon. Seas around 3 ft in the morning, then 2 ft or less.

SUN NIGHT: SW winds around 10 kt. Seas 2 ft or less.

MON: W winds around 10 kt, becoming SW with gusts up to 20 kt in the afternoon. Seas 2 ft or less, then around 3 ft in the afternoon.

MON NIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft.

TUE: SW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft. A chance of showers and tstms.

TUE NIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, becoming W around 5 kt after midnight. Seas 3 to 5 ft. A chance of tstms in the evening. A chance of showers. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).