Jersey Shore Report for Friday, August 9, 2019
At the Shore
Current conditions and forecast as of Friday morning
|Air Temperature
|82° - 87°
|Winds
|From the West
8 - 13 mph (Gust 18 mph)
7 - 11 knots (Gust 16 knots)
|Waves
|1 - 3 feet
|Rip Current Risk
|Moderate
|Ocean Temperature
|65° - 79°
(Normal 72° - 82°)
|Sunrise/Sunset
|6:09am - 8:06pm
|UV Index
|8 (Very High)
Live from the Shore
Ocean City 11th Street Beach Cam powered by NJBeachCams.com
Tide Times
|SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay
|Low
Fri 9:49a
|High
Fri 3:57p
|Low
Fri 10:39p
|High
Sat 4:20a
|LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Fri 9:13a
|High
Fri 3:31p
|Low
Fri 10:03p
|High
Sat 3:54a
|MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Fri 9:25a
|High
Fri 3:45p
|Low
Fri 10:15p
|High
Sat 4:08a
|SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Fri 9:17a
|High
Fri 3:27p
|Low
Fri 10:07p
|High
Sat 3:50a
|SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay
|High
Fri 7:00a
|Low
Fri 1:54p
|High
Fri 7:37p
|Low
Sat 2:44a
|BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay
|Low
Fri 9:45a
|High
Fri 3:55p
|Low
Fri 10:35p
|High
Sat 4:22a
|MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay
|High
Fri 6:07a
|Low
Fri 1:28p
|High
Fri 6:44p
|Low
Sat 2:18a
|LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay
|Low
Fri 10:04a
|High
Fri 4:35p
|Low
Fri 10:58p
|High
Sat 4:59a
|ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Fri 9:19a
|High
Fri 3:52p
|Low
Fri 10:14p
|High
Sat 4:15a
|OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet
|Low
Fri 9:33a
|High
Fri 4:18p
|Low
Fri 10:32p
|High
Sat 4:32a
|WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Fri 9:21a
|High
Fri 4:06p
|Low
Fri 10:27p
|High
Sat 4:32a
|CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay
|Low
Fri 10:18a
|High
Fri 4:53p
|Low
Fri 11:16p
|High
Sat 5:18a
Marine Forecast
From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly
MODERATE RISK OF RIP CURRENTS. Individuals planning to enter the surf should check with local beach patrols first. Be sure to swim within sight of a life guard, and never swim alone or at night.
TODAY: NW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming SW this afternoon. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 8 seconds. A slight chance of showers and tstms late.
TONIGHT: NW winds around 10 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas around 3 ft. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 7 seconds.
SAT: W winds around 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft early in the morning, then 2 ft or less, then around 3 ft early in the afternoon. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 7 seconds.
SAT NIGHT: NW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas around 3 ft. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 9 seconds.
SUN: N winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming W in the afternoon. Seas around 3 ft in the morning, then 2 ft or less.
SUN NIGHT: SW winds around 10 kt. Seas 2 ft or less.
MON: W winds around 10 kt, becoming SW with gusts up to 20 kt in the afternoon. Seas 2 ft or less, then around 3 ft in the afternoon.
MON NIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft.
TUE: SW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft. A chance of showers and tstms.
TUE NIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, becoming W around 5 kt after midnight. Seas 3 to 5 ft. A chance of tstms in the evening. A chance of showers. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.
Plan Your Trip
Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).