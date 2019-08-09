Jersey Shore Report for Friday, August 9, 2019

Asbury Park (Bud McCormick)

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Friday morning

Air Temperature82° - 87°
WindsFrom the West
8 - 13 mph (Gust 18 mph)
7 - 11 knots (Gust 16 knots)
Waves1 - 3 feet
Rip Current RiskModerate
Ocean Temperature65° - 79°
(Normal 72° - 82°)
Sunrise/Sunset6:09am - 8:06pm
UV Index8 (Very High)

Live from the Shore

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay		Low
Fri 9:49a		High
Fri 3:57p		Low
Fri 10:39p		High
Sat 4:20a
LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Fri 9:13a		High
Fri 3:31p		Low
Fri 10:03p		High
Sat 3:54a
MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Fri 9:25a		High
Fri 3:45p		Low
Fri 10:15p		High
Sat 4:08a
SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Fri 9:17a		High
Fri 3:27p		Low
Fri 10:07p		High
Sat 3:50a
SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay		High
Fri 7:00a		Low
Fri 1:54p		High
Fri 7:37p		Low
Sat 2:44a
BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay		Low
Fri 9:45a		High
Fri 3:55p		Low
Fri 10:35p		High
Sat 4:22a
MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay		High
Fri 6:07a		Low
Fri 1:28p		High
Fri 6:44p		Low
Sat 2:18a
LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay		Low
Fri 10:04a		High
Fri 4:35p		Low
Fri 10:58p		High
Sat 4:59a
ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Fri 9:19a		High
Fri 3:52p		Low
Fri 10:14p		High
Sat 4:15a
OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet		Low
Fri 9:33a		High
Fri 4:18p		Low
Fri 10:32p		High
Sat 4:32a
WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Fri 9:21a		High
Fri 4:06p		Low
Fri 10:27p		High
Sat 4:32a
CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay		Low
Fri 10:18a		High
Fri 4:53p		Low
Fri 11:16p		High
Sat 5:18a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

MODERATE RISK OF RIP CURRENTS. Individuals planning to enter the surf should check with local beach patrols first. Be sure to swim within sight of a life guard, and never swim alone or at night.

TODAY: NW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming SW this afternoon. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 8 seconds. A slight chance of showers and tstms late.

TONIGHT: NW winds around 10 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas around 3 ft. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 7 seconds.

SAT: W winds around 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft early in the morning, then 2 ft or less, then around 3 ft early in the afternoon. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 7 seconds.

SAT NIGHT: NW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas around 3 ft. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 9 seconds.

SUN: N winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming W in the afternoon. Seas around 3 ft in the morning, then 2 ft or less.

SUN NIGHT: SW winds around 10 kt. Seas 2 ft or less.

MON: W winds around 10 kt, becoming SW with gusts up to 20 kt in the afternoon. Seas 2 ft or less, then around 3 ft in the afternoon.

MON NIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft.

TUE: SW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft. A chance of showers and tstms.

TUE NIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, becoming W around 5 kt after midnight. Seas 3 to 5 ft. A chance of tstms in the evening. A chance of showers. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

