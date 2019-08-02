Jersey Shore Report for Friday, August 2, 2019

Belmar boardwalk (Bud McCormick)

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Friday morning

Air Temperature80° - 84°
WindsFrom the South
5 - 10 mph (Gust 14 mph)
5 - 9 knots (Gust 12 knots)
Waves1 - 2 feet
Rip Current RiskModerate
Ocean Temperature60° - 81°
(Normal 72° - 82°)
Sunrise/Sunset6:03am - 8:14pm
UV Index8 (Very High)

Live from the Shore

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay		High
Fri 9:31a		Low
Fri 3:43p		High
Fri 9:45p		Low
Sat 4:25a
LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean		High
Fri 9:05a		Low
Fri 3:07p		High
Fri 9:19p		Low
Sat 3:49a
MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean		High
Fri 9:19a		Low
Fri 3:19p		High
Fri 9:33p		Low
Sat 4:01a
SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean		High
Fri 9:01a		Low
Fri 3:11p		High
Fri 9:15p		Low
Sat 3:53a
SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay		Low
Fri 7:42a		High
Fri 1:11p		Low
Fri 7:48p		High
Sat 1:25a
BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay		High
Fri 9:23a		Low
Fri 3:35p		High
Fri 9:38p		Low
Sat 4:25a
MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay		Low
Fri 7:16a		High
Fri 12:18p		Low
Fri 7:22p		High
Sat 12:32a
LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay		High
Fri 10:08a		Low
Fri 3:59p		High
Fri 10:27p		Low
Sat 4:51a
ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean		High
Fri 9:06a		Low
Fri 3:04p		High
Fri 9:24p		Low
Sat 3:53a
OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet		High
Fri 9:43a		Low
Fri 3:31p		High
Fri 10:06p		Low
Sat 4:20a
WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean		High
Fri 9:11a		Low
Fri 3:11p		High
Fri 9:35p		Low
Sat 3:58a
CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay		High
Fri 10:13a		Low
Fri 4:07p		High
Fri 10:35p		Low
Sat 4:54a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

MODERATE RISK OF RIP CURRENTS - Individuals planning to enter the surf should check with local beach patrols first. Be sure to swim within sight of a life guard, and never alone or at night. Always have a flotation device with you in the water.

TODAY: SE winds around 5 kt, increasing to 5 to 10 kt late. Seas 2 ft or less. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 10 seconds.

TONIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 ft or less. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 11 seconds. A chance of showers and tstms after midnight.

SAT: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 ft or less, then around 3 ft late. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 11 seconds. A chance of showers and tstms early in the morning. A chance of showers and tstms in the afternoon.

SAT NIGHT: W winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 11 seconds in the evening. A chance of showers and tstms early in the evening.

SUN: W winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming S in the afternoon. Seas around 3 ft in the morning, then 2 ft or less.

SUN NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming NW after midnight. Seas 2 ft or less, then around 3 ft after midnight.

MON: NE winds around 10 kt, becoming E in the afternoon. Seas 3 to 4 ft.

MON NIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft.

TUE: S winds around 5 kt, increasing to 5 to 10 kt in the afternoon. Seas 3 to 4 ft.

TUE NIGHT: S winds around 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

