Jersey Shore Report for Friday, August 2, 2019
At the Shore
Current conditions and forecast as of Friday morning
|Air Temperature
|80° - 84°
|Winds
|From the South
5 - 10 mph (Gust 14 mph)
5 - 9 knots (Gust 12 knots)
|Waves
|1 - 2 feet
|Rip Current Risk
|Moderate
|Ocean Temperature
|60° - 81°
(Normal 72° - 82°)
|Sunrise/Sunset
|6:03am - 8:14pm
|UV Index
|8 (Very High)
Live from the Shore
Tide Times
|SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay
|High
Fri 9:31a
|Low
Fri 3:43p
|High
Fri 9:45p
|Low
Sat 4:25a
|LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Fri 9:05a
|Low
Fri 3:07p
|High
Fri 9:19p
|Low
Sat 3:49a
|MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Fri 9:19a
|Low
Fri 3:19p
|High
Fri 9:33p
|Low
Sat 4:01a
|SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Fri 9:01a
|Low
Fri 3:11p
|High
Fri 9:15p
|Low
Sat 3:53a
|SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay
|Low
Fri 7:42a
|High
Fri 1:11p
|Low
Fri 7:48p
|High
Sat 1:25a
|BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay
|High
Fri 9:23a
|Low
Fri 3:35p
|High
Fri 9:38p
|Low
Sat 4:25a
|MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay
|Low
Fri 7:16a
|High
Fri 12:18p
|Low
Fri 7:22p
|High
Sat 12:32a
|LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay
|High
Fri 10:08a
|Low
Fri 3:59p
|High
Fri 10:27p
|Low
Sat 4:51a
|ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Fri 9:06a
|Low
Fri 3:04p
|High
Fri 9:24p
|Low
Sat 3:53a
|OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet
|High
Fri 9:43a
|Low
Fri 3:31p
|High
Fri 10:06p
|Low
Sat 4:20a
|WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Fri 9:11a
|Low
Fri 3:11p
|High
Fri 9:35p
|Low
Sat 3:58a
|CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay
|High
Fri 10:13a
|Low
Fri 4:07p
|High
Fri 10:35p
|Low
Sat 4:54a
Marine Forecast
From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly
MODERATE RISK OF RIP CURRENTS - Individuals planning to enter the surf should check with local beach patrols first. Be sure to swim within sight of a life guard, and never alone or at night. Always have a flotation device with you in the water.
TODAY: SE winds around 5 kt, increasing to 5 to 10 kt late. Seas 2 ft or less. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 10 seconds.
TONIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 ft or less. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 11 seconds. A chance of showers and tstms after midnight.
SAT: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 ft or less, then around 3 ft late. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 11 seconds. A chance of showers and tstms early in the morning. A chance of showers and tstms in the afternoon.
SAT NIGHT: W winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 11 seconds in the evening. A chance of showers and tstms early in the evening.
SUN: W winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming S in the afternoon. Seas around 3 ft in the morning, then 2 ft or less.
SUN NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming NW after midnight. Seas 2 ft or less, then around 3 ft after midnight.
MON: NE winds around 10 kt, becoming E in the afternoon. Seas 3 to 4 ft.
MON NIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft.
TUE: S winds around 5 kt, increasing to 5 to 10 kt in the afternoon. Seas 3 to 4 ft.
TUE NIGHT: S winds around 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.
Plan Your Trip
Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).