Jersey Shore Report for Friday, August 2, 2019

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Friday morning

Air Temperature 80° - 84° Winds From the South

5 - 10 mph (Gust 14 mph)

5 - 9 knots (Gust 12 knots) Waves 1 - 2 feet Rip Current Risk Moderate Ocean Temperature 60° - 81°

(Normal 72° - 82°) Sunrise/Sunset 6:03am - 8:14pm UV Index 8 (Very High)

Live from the Shore

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK

Sandy Hook Bay High

Fri 9:31a Low

Fri 3:43p High

Fri 9:45p Low

Sat 4:25a LONG BRANCH

Atlantic Ocean High

Fri 9:05a Low

Fri 3:07p High

Fri 9:19p Low

Sat 3:49a MANASQUAN INLET

Atlantic Ocean High

Fri 9:19a Low

Fri 3:19p High

Fri 9:33p Low

Sat 4:01a SEASIDE HEIGHTS

Atlantic Ocean High

Fri 9:01a Low

Fri 3:11p High

Fri 9:15p Low

Sat 3:53a SEASIDE PARK

Barnegat Bay Low

Fri 7:42a High

Fri 1:11p Low

Fri 7:48p High

Sat 1:25a BARNEGAT INLET

Barnegat Bay High

Fri 9:23a Low

Fri 3:35p High

Fri 9:38p Low

Sat 4:25a MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE

Manahawkin Bay Low

Fri 7:16a High

Fri 12:18p Low

Fri 7:22p High

Sat 12:32a LITTLE EGG INLET

Great Bay High

Fri 10:08a Low

Fri 3:59p High

Fri 10:27p Low

Sat 4:51a ATLANTIC CITY

Atlantic Ocean High

Fri 9:06a Low

Fri 3:04p High

Fri 9:24p Low

Sat 3:53a OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE

Townsends Inlet High

Fri 9:43a Low

Fri 3:31p High

Fri 10:06p Low

Sat 4:20a WILDWOOD CREST

Atlantic Ocean High

Fri 9:11a Low

Fri 3:11p High

Fri 9:35p Low

Sat 3:58a CAPE MAY

Delaware Bay High

Fri 10:13a Low

Fri 4:07p High

Fri 10:35p Low

Sat 4:54a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

MODERATE RISK OF RIP CURRENTS - Individuals planning to enter the surf should check with local beach patrols first. Be sure to swim within sight of a life guard, and never alone or at night. Always have a flotation device with you in the water.

TODAY: SE winds around 5 kt, increasing to 5 to 10 kt late. Seas 2 ft or less. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 10 seconds.

TONIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 ft or less. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 11 seconds. A chance of showers and tstms after midnight.

SAT: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 ft or less, then around 3 ft late. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 11 seconds. A chance of showers and tstms early in the morning. A chance of showers and tstms in the afternoon.

SAT NIGHT: W winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 11 seconds in the evening. A chance of showers and tstms early in the evening.

SUN: W winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming S in the afternoon. Seas around 3 ft in the morning, then 2 ft or less.

SUN NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming NW after midnight. Seas 2 ft or less, then around 3 ft after midnight.

MON: NE winds around 10 kt, becoming E in the afternoon. Seas 3 to 4 ft.

MON NIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft.

TUE: S winds around 5 kt, increasing to 5 to 10 kt in the afternoon. Seas 3 to 4 ft.

TUE NIGHT: S winds around 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).