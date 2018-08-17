Jersey Shore Report for Friday, August 17, 2018

Bradley Beach boardwalk (Bud McCormick)

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Friday morning

Air Temperature 83° - 90°
Winds From the South
9 - 20 mph (Gust 29 mph)
8 - 17 knots (Gust 25 knots)
Waves 1 - 3 feet
Rip Current Risk Low
Ocean Temperature 74° - 82°
(Normal 73° - 79°)
Sunrise/Sunset 6:17am - 7:56pm
UV Index 8 (Very High)

Maps

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay		 Low
Fri 7:16a		 High
Fri 1:38p		 Low
Fri 7:56p		 High
Sat 1:55a
LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean		 Low
Fri 6:40a		 High
Fri 1:12p		 Low
Fri 7:20p		 High
Sat 1:29a
MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean		 Low
Fri 6:52a		 High
Fri 1:26p		 Low
Fri 7:32p		 High
Sat 1:43a
SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean		 Low
Fri 6:44a		 High
Fri 1:08p		 Low
Fri 7:24p		 High
Sat 1:25a
SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay		 Low
Fri 11:21a		 High
Fri 5:18p		 Low
Sat 12:01a		 High
Sat 5:35a
BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay		 Low
Fri 7:24a		 High
Fri 1:31p		 Low
Fri 7:59p		 High
Sat 1:50a
MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay		 Low
Fri 10:55a		 High
Fri 4:25p		 Low
Fri 11:35p		 High
Sat 4:42a
LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay		 Low
Fri 7:45a		 High
Fri 2:10p		 Low
Fri 8:23p		 High
Sat 2:27a
ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean		 Low
Fri 6:56a		 High
Fri 1:18p		 Low
Fri 7:34p		 High
Sat 1:34a
OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet		 Low
Fri 7:13a		 High
Fri 1:40p		 Low
Fri 7:53p		 High
Sat 1:51a
WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean		 Low
Fri 6:58a		 High
Fri 1:22p		 Low
Fri 7:39p		 High
Sat 1:41a
CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay		 Low
Fri 7:56a		 High
Fri 2:19p		 Low
Fri 8:35p		 High
Sat 2:39a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

TODAY: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming S 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt this afternoon. Seas 2 ft or less, then around 3 ft late. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 9 seconds. A slight chance of showers and tstms late.

TONIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt, diminishing to 5 to 10 kt late. Gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 8 seconds. Showers and tstms likely, mainly in the evening.

SAT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, increasing to 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt late. Seas around 3 ft. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 6 seconds. A chance of showers and tstms in the afternoon.

SAT NIGHT: W winds around 10 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, becoming N with gusts up to 20 kt in the late evening and overnight. Seas around 3 ft. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 6 seconds. A chance of tstms. Showers likely until early morning, then a chance of showers late.

SUN: NE winds 10 to 15 kt, increasing to 15 to 20 kt in the afternoon. Gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft. A chance of showers and tstms.

SUN NIGHT: NE winds around 15 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 4 to 5 ft. A chance of showers and tstms.

MON: NE winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft. A chance of showers and tstms in the morning.

MON NIGHT: E winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 4 ft.

TUE: SE winds 5 to 10 kt, increasing to 10 to 15 kt in the afternoon. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of showers and tstms in the afternoon.

TUE NIGHT: S winds 15 to 20 kt. Seas around 3 ft. A chance of showers and tstms. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

