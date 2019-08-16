Jersey Shore Report for Friday, August 16, 2019

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Friday morning

Air Temperature 75° - 81° Winds From the East

8 - 14 mph (Gust 17 mph)

7 - 12 knots (Gust 15 knots) Waves 1 - 3 feet Rip Current Risk Moderate Ocean Temperature 66° - 77°

(Normal 73° - 79°) Sunrise/Sunset 6:16am - 7:57pm UV Index 6 (High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK

Sandy Hook Bay High

Fri 9:13a Low

Fri 3:22p High

Fri 9:25p Low

Sat 3:50a LONG BRANCH

Atlantic Ocean High

Fri 8:47a Low

Fri 2:46p High

Fri 8:59p Low

Sat 3:14a MANASQUAN INLET

Atlantic Ocean High

Fri 9:01a Low

Fri 2:58p High

Fri 9:13p Low

Sat 3:26a SEASIDE HEIGHTS

Atlantic Ocean High

Fri 8:43a Low

Fri 2:50p High

Fri 8:55p Low

Sat 3:18a SEASIDE PARK

Barnegat Bay Low

Fri 7:19a High

Fri 12:53p Low

Fri 7:27p High

Sat 1:05a BARNEGAT INLET

Barnegat Bay High

Fri 9:03a Low

Fri 3:13p High

Fri 9:16p Low

Sat 3:47a MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE

Manahawkin Bay Low

Fri 6:53a High

Fri 12:00p Low

Fri 7:01p High

Sat 12:12a LITTLE EGG INLET

Great Bay High

Fri 9:47a Low

Fri 3:36p High

Fri 9:57p Low

Sat 4:19a ATLANTIC CITY

Atlantic Ocean High

Fri 8:51a Low

Fri 2:49p High

Fri 9:04p Low

Sat 3:27a OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE

Townsends Inlet High

Fri 9:17a Low

Fri 3:08p High

Fri 9:37p Low

Sat 3:50a WILDWOOD CREST

Atlantic Ocean High

Fri 8:57a Low

Fri 2:50p High

Fri 9:12p Low

Sat 3:30a CAPE MAY

Delaware Bay High

Fri 9:55a Low

Fri 3:50p High

Fri 10:11p Low

Sat 4:25a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

MODERATE RISK OF RIP CURRENTS. Individuals planning to enter the surf should check with local beach patrols first. Be sure to swim within sight of a life guard, and never alone or at night. Always have a flotation device with you in the water.

TODAY: E winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 7 seconds. Patchy fog early this morning. A slight chance of showers and tstms late. Vsby 1 to 3 NM early this morning.

TONIGHT: SE winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 7 seconds. Patchy fog after midnight with vsby 1 to 3 NM.

SAT: SE winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 7 seconds. Patchy fog early in the morning with vsby 1 to 3 NM.

SAT NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 7 seconds. Patchy fog after midnight with vsby 1 to 3 NM.

SUN: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming S 10 to 15 kt in the afternoon. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Patchy fog in the morning with vsby 1 to 3 NM.

SUN NIGHT: S winds 10 to 15 kt, diminishing to 5 to 10 kt after midnight. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Patchy fog after midnight with vsby 1 to 3 NM.

MON: S winds 5 to 10 kt, increasing to 10 to 15 kt in the afternoon. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Patchy fog in the morning with vsby 1 to 3 NM.

MON NIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, diminishing to 5 to 10 kt after midnight. Seas 3 to 4 ft.

TUE: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming S 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt in the afternoon. Seas around 3 ft.

TUE NIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of showers and tstms. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).