Jersey Shore Report for Friday, August 16, 2019
Current conditions and forecast as of Friday morning
|Air Temperature
|75° - 81°
|Winds
|From the East
8 - 14 mph (Gust 17 mph)
7 - 12 knots (Gust 15 knots)
|Waves
|1 - 3 feet
|Rip Current Risk
|Moderate
|Ocean Temperature
|66° - 77°
(Normal 73° - 79°)
|Sunrise/Sunset
|6:16am - 7:57pm
|UV Index
|6 (High)
Tide Times
|SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay
|High
Fri 9:13a
|Low
Fri 3:22p
|High
Fri 9:25p
|Low
Sat 3:50a
|LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Fri 8:47a
|Low
Fri 2:46p
|High
Fri 8:59p
|Low
Sat 3:14a
|MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Fri 9:01a
|Low
Fri 2:58p
|High
Fri 9:13p
|Low
Sat 3:26a
|SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Fri 8:43a
|Low
Fri 2:50p
|High
Fri 8:55p
|Low
Sat 3:18a
|SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay
|Low
Fri 7:19a
|High
Fri 12:53p
|Low
Fri 7:27p
|High
Sat 1:05a
|BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay
|High
Fri 9:03a
|Low
Fri 3:13p
|High
Fri 9:16p
|Low
Sat 3:47a
|MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay
|Low
Fri 6:53a
|High
Fri 12:00p
|Low
Fri 7:01p
|High
Sat 12:12a
|LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay
|High
Fri 9:47a
|Low
Fri 3:36p
|High
Fri 9:57p
|Low
Sat 4:19a
|ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Fri 8:51a
|Low
Fri 2:49p
|High
Fri 9:04p
|Low
Sat 3:27a
|OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet
|High
Fri 9:17a
|Low
Fri 3:08p
|High
Fri 9:37p
|Low
Sat 3:50a
|WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Fri 8:57a
|Low
Fri 2:50p
|High
Fri 9:12p
|Low
Sat 3:30a
|CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay
|High
Fri 9:55a
|Low
Fri 3:50p
|High
Fri 10:11p
|Low
Sat 4:25a
Marine Forecast
From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly
MODERATE RISK OF RIP CURRENTS. Individuals planning to enter the surf should check with local beach patrols first. Be sure to swim within sight of a life guard, and never alone or at night. Always have a flotation device with you in the water.
TODAY: E winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 7 seconds. Patchy fog early this morning. A slight chance of showers and tstms late. Vsby 1 to 3 NM early this morning.
TONIGHT: SE winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 7 seconds. Patchy fog after midnight with vsby 1 to 3 NM.
SAT: SE winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 7 seconds. Patchy fog early in the morning with vsby 1 to 3 NM.
SAT NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 7 seconds. Patchy fog after midnight with vsby 1 to 3 NM.
SUN: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming S 10 to 15 kt in the afternoon. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Patchy fog in the morning with vsby 1 to 3 NM.
SUN NIGHT: S winds 10 to 15 kt, diminishing to 5 to 10 kt after midnight. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Patchy fog after midnight with vsby 1 to 3 NM.
MON: S winds 5 to 10 kt, increasing to 10 to 15 kt in the afternoon. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Patchy fog in the morning with vsby 1 to 3 NM.
MON NIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, diminishing to 5 to 10 kt after midnight. Seas 3 to 4 ft.
TUE: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming S 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt in the afternoon. Seas around 3 ft.
TUE NIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of showers and tstms. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.
Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).