Jersey Shore Report for Friday, August 16, 2019

Seaside Park (Jane Williams)

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Friday morning

Air Temperature75° - 81°
WindsFrom the East
8 - 14 mph (Gust 17 mph)
7 - 12 knots (Gust 15 knots)
Waves1 - 3 feet
Rip Current RiskModerate
Ocean Temperature66° - 77°
(Normal 73° - 79°)
Sunrise/Sunset6:16am - 7:57pm
UV Index6 (High)

Live from the Shore

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay		High
Fri 9:13a		Low
Fri 3:22p		High
Fri 9:25p		Low
Sat 3:50a
LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean		High
Fri 8:47a		Low
Fri 2:46p		High
Fri 8:59p		Low
Sat 3:14a
MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean		High
Fri 9:01a		Low
Fri 2:58p		High
Fri 9:13p		Low
Sat 3:26a
SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean		High
Fri 8:43a		Low
Fri 2:50p		High
Fri 8:55p		Low
Sat 3:18a
SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay		Low
Fri 7:19a		High
Fri 12:53p		Low
Fri 7:27p		High
Sat 1:05a
BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay		High
Fri 9:03a		Low
Fri 3:13p		High
Fri 9:16p		Low
Sat 3:47a
MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay		Low
Fri 6:53a		High
Fri 12:00p		Low
Fri 7:01p		High
Sat 12:12a
LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay		High
Fri 9:47a		Low
Fri 3:36p		High
Fri 9:57p		Low
Sat 4:19a
ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean		High
Fri 8:51a		Low
Fri 2:49p		High
Fri 9:04p		Low
Sat 3:27a
OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet		High
Fri 9:17a		Low
Fri 3:08p		High
Fri 9:37p		Low
Sat 3:50a
WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean		High
Fri 8:57a		Low
Fri 2:50p		High
Fri 9:12p		Low
Sat 3:30a
CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay		High
Fri 9:55a		Low
Fri 3:50p		High
Fri 10:11p		Low
Sat 4:25a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

MODERATE RISK OF RIP CURRENTS. Individuals planning to enter the surf should check with local beach patrols first. Be sure to swim within sight of a life guard, and never alone or at night. Always have a flotation device with you in the water.

TODAY: E winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 7 seconds. Patchy fog early this morning. A slight chance of showers and tstms late. Vsby 1 to 3 NM early this morning.

TONIGHT: SE winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 7 seconds. Patchy fog after midnight with vsby 1 to 3 NM.

SAT: SE winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 7 seconds. Patchy fog early in the morning with vsby 1 to 3 NM.

SAT NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 7 seconds. Patchy fog after midnight with vsby 1 to 3 NM.

SUN: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming S 10 to 15 kt in the afternoon. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Patchy fog in the morning with vsby 1 to 3 NM.

SUN NIGHT: S winds 10 to 15 kt, diminishing to 5 to 10 kt after midnight. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Patchy fog after midnight with vsby 1 to 3 NM.

MON: S winds 5 to 10 kt, increasing to 10 to 15 kt in the afternoon. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Patchy fog in the morning with vsby 1 to 3 NM.

MON NIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, diminishing to 5 to 10 kt after midnight. Seas 3 to 4 ft.

TUE: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming S 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt in the afternoon. Seas around 3 ft.

TUE NIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of showers and tstms. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

