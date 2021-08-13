Jersey Shore Report for Friday, August 13, 2021

Advisories

EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT FRIDAY. Extreme heat and humidity will significantly increase the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities.Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Friday morning

Air Temperature83° - 95°
WindsFrom the Southwest
8 - 17 mph (Gust 22 mph)
7 - 15 knots (Gust 19 knots)
Waves2 - 3 feet
Rip Current RiskLow
Ocean Temperature72° - 79°
(Normal 72° - 74°)
Sunrise/Sunset6:05am - 7:57pm
UV Index8 (Very High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay		Low
Fri 5:54a		High
Fri 12:13p		Low
Fri 6:22p		High
Sat 12:23a
LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Fri 5:18a		High
Fri 11:47a		Low
Fri 5:46p		High
Fri 11:57p
MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Fri 5:30a		High
Fri 12:01p		Low
Fri 5:58p		High
Sat 12:11a
SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Fri 5:22a		High
Fri 11:43a		Low
Fri 5:50p		High
Fri 11:53p
SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay		Low
Fri 9:59a		High
Fri 3:53p		Low
Fri 10:27p		High
Sat 4:03a
BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay		Low
Fri 5:58a		High
Fri 12:04p		Low
Fri 6:23p		High
Sat 12:16a
MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay		Low
Fri 9:33a		High
Fri 3:00p		Low
Fri 10:01p		High
Sat 3:10a
LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay		Low
Fri 6:29a		High
Fri 12:53p		Low
Fri 6:55p		High
Sat 1:04a
ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Fri 5:29a		High
Fri 11:43a		Low
Fri 5:55p		High
Fri 11:52p
OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet		Low
Fri 5:56a		High
Fri 12:19p		Low
Fri 6:22p		High
Sat 12:31a
WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Fri 5:35a		High
Fri 11:49a		Low
Fri 6:01p		High
Sat 12:06a
CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay		Low
Fri 6:30a		High
Fri 12:52p		Low
Fri 6:57p		High
Sat 1:10a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

TODAY...SW winds around 5 kt, becoming S 10 to 15 kt this afternoon. Seas around 3 ft. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 5 seconds.

TONIGHT...SW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, becoming W 5 to 10 kt after midnight. Seas around 3 ft. A chance of tstms until early morning. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 6 seconds.

SAT...W winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft. A chance of showers in the morning. A chance of tstms in the afternoon. Showers likely late. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 5 seconds.

SAT NIGHT...NW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming N 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt after midnight. Seas around 3 ft. A chance of tstms early in the evening, then a chance of showers in the late evening and overnight. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 8 seconds.

SUN...N winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, becoming E 5 to 10 kt in the afternoon. Seas around 3 ft. A chance of showers in the morning.

SUN NIGHT...SE winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming E after midnight. Seas 2 ft or less.

MON...E winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 ft or less.

MON NIGHT...SE winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 ft or less.

TUE...SE winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 ft or less.

TUE NIGHT...S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 ft or less. A chance of showers after midnight.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

