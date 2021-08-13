Jersey Shore Report for Friday, August 13, 2021

Advisories

EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT FRIDAY. Extreme heat and humidity will significantly increase the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities.Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Friday morning

Air Temperature 83° - 95° Winds From the Southwest

8 - 17 mph (Gust 22 mph)

7 - 15 knots (Gust 19 knots) Waves 2 - 3 feet Rip Current Risk Low Ocean Temperature 72° - 79°

(Normal 72° - 74°) Sunrise/Sunset 6:05am - 7:57pm UV Index 8 (Very High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK

Sandy Hook Bay Low

Fri 5:54a High

Fri 12:13p Low

Fri 6:22p High

Sat 12:23a LONG BRANCH

Atlantic Ocean Low

Fri 5:18a High

Fri 11:47a Low

Fri 5:46p High

Fri 11:57p MANASQUAN INLET

Atlantic Ocean Low

Fri 5:30a High

Fri 12:01p Low

Fri 5:58p High

Sat 12:11a SEASIDE HEIGHTS

Atlantic Ocean Low

Fri 5:22a High

Fri 11:43a Low

Fri 5:50p High

Fri 11:53p SEASIDE PARK

Barnegat Bay Low

Fri 9:59a High

Fri 3:53p Low

Fri 10:27p High

Sat 4:03a BARNEGAT INLET

Barnegat Bay Low

Fri 5:58a High

Fri 12:04p Low

Fri 6:23p High

Sat 12:16a MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE

Manahawkin Bay Low

Fri 9:33a High

Fri 3:00p Low

Fri 10:01p High

Sat 3:10a LITTLE EGG INLET

Great Bay Low

Fri 6:29a High

Fri 12:53p Low

Fri 6:55p High

Sat 1:04a ATLANTIC CITY

Atlantic Ocean Low

Fri 5:29a High

Fri 11:43a Low

Fri 5:55p High

Fri 11:52p OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE

Townsends Inlet Low

Fri 5:56a High

Fri 12:19p Low

Fri 6:22p High

Sat 12:31a WILDWOOD CREST

Atlantic Ocean Low

Fri 5:35a High

Fri 11:49a Low

Fri 6:01p High

Sat 12:06a CAPE MAY

Delaware Bay Low

Fri 6:30a High

Fri 12:52p Low

Fri 6:57p High

Sat 1:10a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

TODAY...SW winds around 5 kt, becoming S 10 to 15 kt this afternoon. Seas around 3 ft. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 5 seconds.

TONIGHT...SW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, becoming W 5 to 10 kt after midnight. Seas around 3 ft. A chance of tstms until early morning. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 6 seconds.

SAT...W winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft. A chance of showers in the morning. A chance of tstms in the afternoon. Showers likely late. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 5 seconds.

SAT NIGHT...NW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming N 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt after midnight. Seas around 3 ft. A chance of tstms early in the evening, then a chance of showers in the late evening and overnight. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 8 seconds.

SUN...N winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, becoming E 5 to 10 kt in the afternoon. Seas around 3 ft. A chance of showers in the morning.

SUN NIGHT...SE winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming E after midnight. Seas 2 ft or less.

MON...E winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 ft or less.

MON NIGHT...SE winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 ft or less.

TUE...SE winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 ft or less.

TUE NIGHT...S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 ft or less. A chance of showers after midnight.

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).