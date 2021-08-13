Jersey Shore Report for Friday, August 13, 2021
Advisories
EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT FRIDAY. Extreme heat and humidity will significantly increase the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities.Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke.
At the Shore
Current conditions and forecast as of Friday morning
|Air Temperature
|83° - 95°
|Winds
|From the Southwest
8 - 17 mph (Gust 22 mph)
7 - 15 knots (Gust 19 knots)
|Waves
|2 - 3 feet
|Rip Current Risk
|Low
|Ocean Temperature
|72° - 79°
(Normal 72° - 74°)
|Sunrise/Sunset
|6:05am - 7:57pm
|UV Index
|8 (Very High)
Tide Times
|SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay
|Low
Fri 5:54a
|High
Fri 12:13p
|Low
Fri 6:22p
|High
Sat 12:23a
|LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Fri 5:18a
|High
Fri 11:47a
|Low
Fri 5:46p
|High
Fri 11:57p
|MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Fri 5:30a
|High
Fri 12:01p
|Low
Fri 5:58p
|High
Sat 12:11a
|SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Fri 5:22a
|High
Fri 11:43a
|Low
Fri 5:50p
|High
Fri 11:53p
|SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay
|Low
Fri 9:59a
|High
Fri 3:53p
|Low
Fri 10:27p
|High
Sat 4:03a
|BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay
|Low
Fri 5:58a
|High
Fri 12:04p
|Low
Fri 6:23p
|High
Sat 12:16a
|MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay
|Low
Fri 9:33a
|High
Fri 3:00p
|Low
Fri 10:01p
|High
Sat 3:10a
|LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay
|Low
Fri 6:29a
|High
Fri 12:53p
|Low
Fri 6:55p
|High
Sat 1:04a
|ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Fri 5:29a
|High
Fri 11:43a
|Low
Fri 5:55p
|High
Fri 11:52p
|OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet
|Low
Fri 5:56a
|High
Fri 12:19p
|Low
Fri 6:22p
|High
Sat 12:31a
|WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Fri 5:35a
|High
Fri 11:49a
|Low
Fri 6:01p
|High
Sat 12:06a
|CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay
|Low
Fri 6:30a
|High
Fri 12:52p
|Low
Fri 6:57p
|High
Sat 1:10a
Marine Forecast
From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly
TODAY...SW winds around 5 kt, becoming S 10 to 15 kt this afternoon. Seas around 3 ft. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 5 seconds.
TONIGHT...SW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, becoming W 5 to 10 kt after midnight. Seas around 3 ft. A chance of tstms until early morning. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 6 seconds.
SAT...W winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft. A chance of showers in the morning. A chance of tstms in the afternoon. Showers likely late. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 5 seconds.
SAT NIGHT...NW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming N 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt after midnight. Seas around 3 ft. A chance of tstms early in the evening, then a chance of showers in the late evening and overnight. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 8 seconds.
SUN...N winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, becoming E 5 to 10 kt in the afternoon. Seas around 3 ft. A chance of showers in the morning.
SUN NIGHT...SE winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming E after midnight. Seas 2 ft or less.
MON...E winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 ft or less.
MON NIGHT...SE winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 ft or less.
TUE...SE winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 ft or less.
TUE NIGHT...S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 ft or less. A chance of showers after midnight.
Plan Your Trip
Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).