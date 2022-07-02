Jersey Freeze will host fireworks pregame party in Freehold, NJ

Here we are, arguably the best weekend of the summer. Where will you be celebrating?

If you’re in Central Jersey, there’s only one right answer: Jersey Freeze on Route 9 in Freehold, New Jersey.

Sunday night, Jersey Freeze will provide entertainment prior to the fireworks that will go off at Freehold Raceway Mall. Located across Route 9, Jersey Freeze is the perfect location to watch the show while also enjoying additional entertainment (and ice cream!).

While the fireworks show doesn’t start until 9:15, there will be various forms of entertainment in the Jersey Freeze parking lot in the hours prior.

Not only will there be a live DJ from XE Events, but the East Freehold Fire Department will have a fire truck for any kids interested in checking it out.

Per Jersey Freeze’s Instagram, there will also be face painting and giveaways. The Fireworks pregame starts at 6 p.m., which gives you plenty of time to stuff your face with their delicious food and ice cream before the fireworks start.

Jersey Freeze is located at 120 Manalapan Ave, Freehold, NJ. Be sure to check out their delicious shakes of the month.

Yum! Happy Fourth of July!

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5's Kylie Moore. Any opinions expressed are Kylie's own. You can follow Kylie on Instagram.

