Jersey City, NJ man accused of gunning down 30-year-old woman

JERSEY CITY — A 26-year-old man accused of shooting a 30-year-old woman to death on a city street last week has been arrested, Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez announced.

Mark Stewart, of Jersey City, has been charged with first-degree aggravated manslaughter, second-degree possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose and second-degree unlawful possession of a weapon in the death of Felicia Stewart.

Despite having the same last name, they are not related, Suarez said.

Very early on Tuesday, the 30-year-old woman was gunned down on Grant Avenue off of Martin Luther King Drive.

Jersey City Mayor Steven Fulop mourned the mother of four, as reported by The Jersey Journal, hours after her death.

“She was attending a vigil for a young man that was a victim of gun violence over the weekend when someone fired into the group of people at the vigil. She is our 13th victim of gun violence this year which is also the 13th victim too many,” Fulp said on his official Facebook page.

The Regional Medical Examiner determined Felicia Stewart’s cause of death to be a gunshot wound to the abdomen and manner of death to be homicide.

Mark Stewart was being held in Hudson County jail as of Sunday, pending a court appearance.

NJ towns and their nicknames

Inside Amazon: A Detailed History of America's Biggest Online Retailer Stacker compiled a list of key moments in Amazon's history and its current business from a variety of sources. Here's a look at the events that turned an online bookstore into a global conglomerate and a self-made entrepreneur into the world's second-richest man.