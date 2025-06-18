JERSEY CITY — A 91-year-old city resident was beaten to death, homicide investigators said.

Jersey City police were called to a five-story apartment building at 2554 Kennedy on June 9 to check on the man.

Responding officers found the elderly victim, An Quan, of Jersey City, in “medical distress.”

Quan was taken to Jersey City Medical Center, where he died on June 14.

91-year-old man killed in beating at Jersey City apartments (Google Maps, Canva, Townsquare Media Illustration) 91-year-old man killed in beating at Jersey City apartments (Google Maps, Canva, Townsquare Media Illustration) loading...

On Monday, the Regional Medical Examiner’s Office determined he was killed in a homicide involving blunt force injuries.

As of Wednesday, no arrests had been made, Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez said.

Anyone with information was asked to contact the Office of the Hudson County Prosecutor at 201-915-1345 or to leave an anonymous tip online.

NJ 'super senior' population of 85 and older around 2%

In 2023, two 91-year-old New Jersey residents died days apart after being violently struck by other residents at separate nursing home facilities in Central Jersey.

Roughly 2% of New Jersey's residents are at least 85 years old.

In 2023, about 62,330 men and 115,887 women in New Jersey were 85 or older.

In 2022, the leading causes of death among New Jersey residents of this age were heart disease, cancer, COVID-19, Alzheimer's, and stroke.

