Jersey City cop found guilty of pulling over man and stealing his cash

JERSEY CITY — He was the cop and the mugger. And now he'll be a convict who must serve a mandatory two years behind bars.

A Hudson County jury on Thursday returned a guilty verdict against 28-year-old Denzel Suitt, a city police officer accused of robbing a man while wearing his uniform.

Prosecutors say the on-duty Suitt stopped the victim during a traffic stop on Bayside Terrace on March 25, 2018, and took $600 from the man's wallet. Suitt was indicted and arrested last February.

Suitt was convicted of third-degree official misconduct an fourth-degree theft by unlawful taking.

He is scheduled to be sentenced April 24 before Superior Court Judge John Young sitting in Jersey City.

The case is similar to a string of arrests of Paterson police officers who have pleaded guilty or been charged with robbing people they stopped or arrested. In January, authorities arrested an eight cop.

