My friend Sheriff Darrin Russo is a strong community leader serving the people of Somerset County.

He joined us on the show this morning to talk about a two-day event happening at the Jewish Community Center in Bridgewater on Tuesday and Wednesday this week.

In response to several shootings at schools and religious locations over the past few years, the sheriff and the Bridgewater JCC & Jewish Federation will hold an event to educate community and religious leaders about what to do when faced with a crisis.

Important to think about when it comes to shootings

How can you best assist law enforcement in their efforts to address the threat?

How can you help people stay alive in the worst of circumstances?

What's the appropriate reaction when facing a direct threat?

Creation of 'soft targets' is one of the problems

As I have said for many years, the idea that we have so many reported shootings across our country is in part due to the prevalence of gun-free zones creating soft targets, which can be appealing to evil doers and mentally unstable people looking to act out against the innocent.

Another reason is our nation has failed to properly address the growing mental illness crisis, which is hidden by the same political correctness that is promoting the so-called "trans movement."

Until we get serious about addressing the issues of mental health and stop focusing on legal gun owners, we're not going to solve the problem.

Thankfully, leaders like Sheriff Russo recognize that we can't wait for a longer-term solution; we have to act today to ensure the safety of the innocents gathering in what remain soft targets.

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Bill Spadea. Any opinions expressed are Bill's own.

