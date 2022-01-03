What is the Jan. 6 Day of Remembrance & Action? Events planned in NJ

Several New Jersey communities have volunteers planning to join a nationwide, grassroots campaign to mark one year since the violent insurrection at the U.S. Capitol.

They're not celebrating the day but marking it as one of the darkest moments in American history with a day of action.

Princeton, Morristown, South Orange, Jersey City and a virtual vigil in Newark so far are among events slated on Thursday for what is billed online as a Unity Day — “We the People: January 6th Day of Remembrance and Action.”

The event is promoted by several progressive and Democratic-leaning organizations.

"January 6 was a violent and deadly attack against all Americans – against our country, our democracy, and our freedom as voters to choose the leaders that represent us so that we have a government of, by, and for the people," an introduction on the website for Unity Day reads.

New Jersey Working Families, Occupy Bergen County and the Sierra Club were among partners listed on the website, along with the League of Conservation Voters and National Organization for Women.

"The attacks continue. One year later, the same faction that attacked our country on January 6th is hard at work silencing our voices by restricting our freedom to vote, attacking fair voting districts, and quietly preparing future attempts to sabotage free and fair elections and with it our democracy," the Unity Day website says.

Princeton's hour-long vigil is set for Hinds Plaza, next to Princeton Public Library, starting at 5:30 p.m.

In South Orange, participants will gather at Spiotta Park for an hour, starting at 6:30 p.m. — Morristown Town Hall will be the site of a similar vigil, at the same time.

Jersey City's vigil is at Riverview-Fisk Park, also starting at 6:30 p.m., while Newark's event will remain virtual.

The coalition of organizations also has urged the U.S. Senate and President Joe Biden to pass three proposed acts, mainly focused on voter rights: Freedom to Vote Act, the Protecting Our Democracy Act and the John Lewis Voting Rights Advancement Act.

At least 18 New Jersey residents have faced federal charges for having a role in the violent mob that overtook the Capitol building, which ended with several deaths, including that of Capitol Police Officer Brian Sicknick, who hailed from South River.

