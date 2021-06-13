Rockaway, NJ ‘Proud Boy’ told mom he led U.S. Capitol mob, feds say

A Morris County man was arrested five months after taking part in the violent insurrection at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, telling his mom afterward that he "led the storm," according to federal prosecutors.

Shawn Price, 26, has been a self-described member of the far-right group, Proud Boys, through a chapter in North Jersey, according to the criminal complaint filed last week.

He is a resident of Rockaway, while federal agents also have linked him through cell phone records to a previous address in West Orange.

Price exchanged messages with his mother on Jan. 6, prosecutors said, asking for advice on how to rinse his eyes after getting pepper-sprayed. She suggested trying baby shampoo, noting that milk would not help unless it was "actual pepper spray not tear gas."

Price helped push other individuals forward into a line of law enforcement officers who were trying to protect the Capitol building, according to federal prosecutors.

He also wrote to his mom just before 3 p.m. that day that "I know there is a militia of 3000 men on the way in to take over the captiol its going to get crazy were gathering everyone now," according to the complaint.

Price was the 18th New Jersey resident to face federal charges for having a role in the violent mob that overtook the Capitol building, which ended with several deaths including that of Capitol Police Officer Brian Sicknick.

Sicknick's mother, Gladys Sicknick, of South River, last month had met with Republican U.S. senators, pressing for a 9/11 style commission into the events of the insurrection.

“Not having a January 6 Commission to look into exactly what occurred is a slap in the face to all the officers who did their jobs that day,” Gladys Sicknick previously said in a statement, before the commission failed to gain enough support.

Price faced the following federal charges:

knowingly entering or remaining in any restricted building or grounds without lawful authority

knowingly engaging in disorderly or disruptive conduct in any restricted building or grounds

violent entry and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds

obstruction of law enforcement during civil disorder

obstruction of justice/congress

obstruct, influence or impede any official proceeding or attempt to do so, or to aid, abet, counsel, command, or induce or procure the commission of that offense.

Proud Boys are designated as a hate group by the Southern Poverty Law Center, which says the group is known for "anti-Muslim and misogynistic rhetoric."

