After Proud Boys at NJ rally, mayor slams ‘hate group’ attendance

FAIR LAWN — The mayor of the borough has condemned the attendance of the Proud Boys at a rally, saying "hate was seen in Fair Lawn."

"The Proud Boys should never feel welcomed in our community. Fair Lawn must stand up to hate groups that do not belong. We have work ahead of us and we must all come together to discourage those who want to divide us," Mayor Kurt Peluso said on Facebook, sharing a photo of the event.

The post prompted 100 shares and more than a thousand comments, some in support of Peluso's comment and others defending the presence of the group at the weekend rally.

TapInto Fair Lawn reported that about 20 members of the Proud Boys attended the event, which was billed as "pro-police" as well as in support of President Donald Trump's reelection.

Proud Boys are designated as a hate group by the Southern Poverty Law Center, which says the group is known for "anti-Muslim and misogynistic rhetoric."