JACKSON — An Ocean County man was arrested and charged after police said they found a number of firearms in his vehicle during a traffic stop.

According to officials, the Jackson Township Police Department Special Enforcement Unit pulled over the driver, Adam Williams, at about 4:30 p.m. on Tuesday. Police said Williams was driving with a suspended driver's license and operating an unregistered car.

But that’s not all.

During the traffic stop, police said they found several weapons in Williams’ car, including a loaded 9mm Taurus handgun between the driver’s seat and the center console in a waistband style holster. Police said the weapon was easily accessible to Williams.

Additionally, police said they found a Smith and Wesson AR-15 style rifle, which is considered by New Jersey to be an assault rifle, and a Ruger .45 ACP handgun.

Williams was also found to be in possession of several high-capacity magazines associated with the weapons, as well as an open container of alcohol and marijuana, according to police. Also found in his car, according to police, was a knife and body armor.

Driver faces slew of charges

Williams has been charged with two counts of second-degree unlawful possession of a handgun, second-degree possession of an assault firearm, third-degree unlawful possession of a rifle, third-degree unlawful use of body armor, two counts of third-degree possession of a knife/pipe for an unlawful purpose, two counts of fourth-degree unlawful possession of a knife/pipe, fourth-degree possession of hollow point ammunition, and six counts of fourth-degree possession of high-capacity magazines.

In addition, Williams was issued several traffic summonses including driving an unregistered vehicle, having a suspended driver’s license, failure to have vehicle insurance, failure to possess a vehicle registration and insurance cards, having obstructed license plates, and having an open container of cannabis and an open container of alcohol in the car.

Williams was taken to the Ocean County Jail where he will remain pending a detention hearing.

