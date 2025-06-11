✅ The National Park System says a NJ man got 'too close' to a bison'

✅The man suffered minor injuries in the attack

✅It is up to visitors to maintain a safe distance

A Randolph man was gored by a bison at Yellowstone National Park on Tuesday morning, according to the park.

The National Park Service says the 30-year-old man was part of a large group that approached the bison in the Upper Geyser Basin at Old Faithful and got too close. The man, whose identity was not disclosed, suffered minor injuries and was taken to a hospital for treatment.

According to the NPS, wild animals can become aggressive if their space is not respected and it is the responsibility of visitors to stay 25 yards away.

“Bison will defend their space when threatened and have injured more people in Yellowstone than any other animal. They are unpredictable and can run three times faster than humans,” the NPS said.

Map shows the location of the Upper Geyser Basin at Old Faithful at Yellowstone National Park

Other recent attacks by bison

It is the second reported attack by a bison on a human at Yellowstone in 2025. There were two incidents in 2024 and one in 2025, according to the Park Service.

Bison have injured more people in Yellowstone than any other wild animal. They can run up to 35 mph, faster than the men’s world record in the 100-meter dash. Standing up to 6 feet tall and weighing up to 2,000 pounds, they are North America’s biggest land animal.

Bison roaming free are not common in New Jersey but there are two bison farms. Readington River Buffalo Farm in Flemington and Buck Wild Bison in Port Norris.

