Jackson teacher sexually abused teen for months, cops say

JACKSON TOWNSHIP — A Jackson Township teacher and basketball coach has been charged with aggravated sex assault, aggravated criminal sexual contact and endangering the welfare of a child.

On Monday evening, the Ocean County Prosecutor's Office said that 53-year-old William O'Neill of Jackson was arrested on Sunday night. He has been accused of sexually abusing a teen over a several-month span.

O'Neill has been employed as a teacher and basketball coach at Jackson Memorial High School. Authorities said a victim between the ages of 13 and 16 has said the abuse began this past summer.

Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley Billhimer said his office was notified on Saturday, January 12. He said county and township detectives 'worked on the case through to the defendant’s arrest Sunday night.'

The prosecutor's office did not say whether the victim was a student.

O'Neill has been in Ocean County Jail since his arrest, ahead of a detention hearing. Anyone with information regarding this case or any potential other victims has been asked to contact the Ocean County Prosecutor's Office at 732-929-2027 or Jackson Township Police at 732-928-1111.

Sign up for the NJ1015.com Newsletter Get the best of NJ1015.com delivered to your inbox every day. Email

More from New Jersey 101.5: