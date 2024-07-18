Celebrated NJ township official stole recreation permit fees, cops say

💲Daniel Santaniello has served over 10 years as Brick's director of recreation

💲He asked for cash payment for permits from some groups

💲Santaniello won a prestigious award after just 2 years on the job

BRICK — An award-winning recreation director has been charged with stealing municipal fees.

Daniel Santaniello, 46, of Brick, asked private organizations that pay township facility permit fees to pay him directly in cash instead of paying the township, investigators said/

Santaniello pocketed the cash and issued fraudulent receipts to the organizations involved, prosecutors said.

Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley Billhimer did not publicly reveal how much was stolen and for how long.

Santaniello was arrested Wednesday, July 17 at his home and charged with theft and uttering a forged instrument. He was processed and served with the charges via summons pending an upcoming first appearance in Ocean County Superior Court.

Daniel Santaniello receives the 2016 Professional of the Year Award from the New Jersey Recreation and Park Association Daniel Santaniello receives the 2016 Professional of the Year Award from the New Jersey Recreation and Park Association (New Jersey Recreation and Park Association) loading...

"A sad day for Brick Township"

Mayor Lisa Crate said that Santaniello has been suspended from his position with pay.

"This is truly a sad day for Brick Township. I trust with the police department and Ocean County prosecutor's office are thoroughly investigating these charges and will uncover all of the facts related to them," Crate said. "The township takes very seriously any allegations involving the misuse of township funds and will work in close partnership with law enforcement to ensure taxpayer dollars are safeguarded from abuse."

In only his second year on the job, Santaniello earned the Professional of the Year award from the New Jersey Recreation and Parks Association.

Then-Mayor John Ducey praised Santaniello for park redesign work and his "dedication" to the township, according to Brick Shorebeat.

