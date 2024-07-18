Too many reusable grocery bags? What you can do with them in NJ

🔴A groundbreaking plan for unwanted reusable bags launched in NJ last year

🔴Residents can donate their unwanted bags to local food banks

🔴The initiative has proven successful over the past 12 months

Not sure what to do with all those reusable bags piled up in your house and the trunk of your car?

Good news.

In a limited rollout over the last year, the New Jersey Clean Communities Council, in partnership with other stakeholders, launched a groundbreaking plan where residents can donate their unwanted reusable bags to local food pantries and food banks.

The impact was amazing. Over the last 12 months, the NJCCC estimates that hundreds of thousands of bags have been collected, sanitized, and distributed to the needy.

One of NJCCC’s partners, Goatote, reported that its 24 drop-off sites throughout New Jersey generated 130,000 reusable bags.

Atlantic County Utilities Authority staff Rebecca Turygan (l) and Amy Menzel (r) with a volunteer at the Community FoodBank of New Jersey in Egg Harbor Township (NJCCC) Atlantic County Utilities Authority staff Rebecca Turygan (l) and Amy Menzel (r) with a volunteer at the Community FoodBank of New Jersey in Egg Harbor Township (NJCCC) loading...

Other government partners have coordinated their own reusable bag distribution projects as well, increasing the number of bags that have been cleaned and donated across New Jersey.

“Working with our partners around the state, permanent donation bins were set up at various government sponsored locations as well as one day special events. People eagerly donated their unwanted bags, which were then thoroughly cleaned and donated,” said NJCCC Executive Director JoAnn Gemenden.

A collection of reusable bags A collection of reusable bags (Dan Alexander, Townsquare Media) loading...

The NJCCC, which strongly advocated for the state’s landmark single-use grocery bag ban, has taken on the role of ensuring ongoing success and sustainability. To date, it is estimated that more than 8.4 billion single-use bags have been removed from the waste stream in New Jersey each year because of the law that went into effect on May 4, 2022.

“Just imagine the impact in New Jersey if we had hundreds of drop-off locations. We would then be able to ensure that any New Jerseyan who has extra reusable bags can easily donate them in their local community, rather than store them, or worse, throw them out,” Gemenden said.

NJCCC oversees the education and engagement efforts of the state’s bag ban through its Litter Free NJ program.

Display of reusable bags at Walmart in Howell (Dino Flammia, Townsquare Media NJ) Display of reusable bags at Walmart in Howell (Dino Flammia, Townsquare Media NJ) loading...

The reusable bag project is a first-in-the-nation initiative on such a grand scale, as New Jersey continues to lead the way in its litter-fighting initiatives, said Linda Doherty, president of NJCCC’s Board of Directors.

Every reusable bag that is dropped off is fully sanitized and safe for reuse and carrying food.

The first drop-off location opened in Secaucus last May, with more spots opening over the past 12 months at recycling centers, libraries, and other public buildings in the state.

The NJCCC and its partners have also opened drop-off locations at street fairs, paper shredding events, local concerts, and other community events.

Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom

''