Jackson police: Missing NJ teens found with stolen pickup truck

JACKSON — Township police found two male teenagers missing from a group home sitting in a stolen pickup truck on Tuesday afternoon.

A 15-year-old from Jackson and a 13-year-old from Holmdel were taken into custody and the vehicle was impounded, according to Jackson police.

Officers on patrol before noon were checking an undeveloped cul-de-sac, off of Clearstream Road, when they saw a gray 2007 Ford F150 pickup with a red tailgate.

The truck matched the description from a reported suspicious incident on Monday, roughly four miles away on North Boston Road.

Further investigation found that the Ford had been reported stolen out of Asbury Park.

Both teens initially gave false names after being approached by police, who then confirmed that the duo had been reported missing out of a group home in another county.

They were each charged on a juvenile complaint with hindering apprehension and receiving stolen property — the younger teen was later turned over to a family member.

The 15-year-old was taken to the Ocean County Juvenile Detention Center on an outstanding warrant for violation of probation.

Erin Vogt is a reporter and anchor for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach her at erin.vogt@townsquaremedia.com

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.

2021 NJ property taxes: See how your town compares Find your municipality in this alphabetical list to see how its average property tax bill for 2021 compares to others. You can also see how much the average bill changed from 2020. For an interactive map version, click here. And for the full analysis by New Jersey 101.5, read this story.

LOOK: Food history from the year you were born From product innovations to major recalls, Stacker researched what happened in food history every year since 1921, according to news and government sources.

New Jersey's smallest towns by population New Jersey's least populated municipalities, according to the 2020 Census. This list excludes Pine Valley, which would have been the third-smallest with 21 residents but voted to merge into Pine Hill at the start of 2022.

These are the best hiking spots in New Jersey A trip to New Jersey doesn't have to be all about the beach. Our state has some incredible trails, waterfalls, and lakes to enjoy.

From the Pine Barrens to the Appalachian Trail to the hidden gems of New Jersey, you have plenty of options for a great hike. Hiking is such a great way to spend time outdoors and enjoy nature, plus it's a great workout.

Before you go out on the trails and explore some of our listeners' suggestions, I have some tips on hiking etiquette from the American Hiking Society.

If you are going downhill and run into an uphill hiker, step to the side and give the uphill hiker space. A hiker going uphill has the right of way unless they stop to catch their breath.

Always stay on the trail, you may see side paths, unless they are marked as an official trail, steer clear of them. By going off-trail you may cause damage to the ecosystems around the trail, the plants, and wildlife that live there.

You also do not want to disturb the wildlife you encounter, just keep your distance from the wildlife and continue hiking.

Bicyclists should yield to hikers and horses. Hikers should also yield to horses, but I’m not sure how many horses you will encounter on the trails in New Jersey. If you are thinking of bringing your dog on your hike, they should be leashed, and make sure to clean up all pet waste.

Lastly, be mindful of the weather, if the trail is too muddy, it's probably best to save your hike for another day.

I asked our listeners for their suggestions of the best hiking spots in New Jersey, check out their suggestions: