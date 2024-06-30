Jackson, NJ man drowns swimming in Delaware River

🔴 Man's body recovered near Milford Beach

🔴 He was seen going under the water

🔴 No lifeguards were at the beach

Authorities have recovered the body of a Jackson man who drowned while swimming in the Delaware River this weekend.

The body of Jeysson Ariel Osorio-Reyes, 24, was found Saturday night, according to National Park Service spokesperson Kathleen Sandt.

Search crews including divers, volunteers, and NPS rangers found Osorio-Reyes around 7 p.m. in the Delaware River near Milford Beach in Pennsylvania, which is across the river from Montague.

Jeysson Ariel Osorio-Reyes (Family via National Park Service) Jeysson Ariel Osorio-Reyes (Family via National Park Service) loading...

Osorio-Reyes was swimming in the Delaware River around 3:15 p.m. when he went under the water 75 yards from the shoreline, according to Sandt. People at the beach saw him disappear and not come back up.

There are no lifeguards at any of the three beaches in the Delaware Water Gap National Recreation Area including Milford Beach, according to the NPS website. It warns that people should swim at their own risk.

The beach was closed on Sunday for search operations.

Deadly NJ waters

There have been several drownings in New Jersey just within the last week.

A 6-year-old boy drowned in a swimming pool at a camp in Mansfield this past Monday while lifeguards were present. There were also two separate drownings on June 22.

