14 people struck by lightning in Jackson, NJ

Sign outside Black Knight Bowbenders in Jackson (Black Knight Bowbenders)

⚡Police said one person died in the lightning strike

⚡The circumstances of the hit are still under investigation

JACKSON — One person has died after over a dozen people were struck by lightning at an archery club early Wednesday evening.

Jackson Police Chief Matthew Kunz told New Jersey 101.5 that 14 people were struck around 7:10 p.m at the Black Knight Bowbenders archery club on Perrineville Road in Jackson. A 61-year-old man died from his injuries while CPR was administered to another person struck, according to police.

The other individuals struck, who were between the ages of 7 to 61, suffered injuries ranging from burns to non-specific complaints of not feeling well, according to Kunz. One person was initially unconscious.

Map shows location of Black Knight Bowhunters in Jackson (Google Maps/Canva)
NJ 101.5 Chief Meteorologist Dan Zarrow said that multiple people were likely injured because lightning can hit the ground or a tree, and that electricity can then spread out in all directions.

"It's also possible a bolt splintered some debris, causing some injuries," Zarrow said. "Multiple people could have been touching metal when lightning struck. Or they could have all been inside a structure that got hit. There are lots of possibilities."

This is a breaking story. Check back for additional details.

