⚡Police said one person died in the lightning strike

⚡The circumstances of the hit are still under investigation

JACKSON — One person has died after over a dozen people were struck by lightning at an archery club early Wednesday evening.

Jackson Police Chief Matthew Kunz told New Jersey 101.5 that 14 people were struck around 7:10 p.m at the Black Knight Bowbenders archery club on Perrineville Road in Jackson. A 61-year-old man died from his injuries while CPR was administered to another person struck, according to police.

The other individuals struck, who were between the ages of 7 to 61, suffered injuries ranging from burns to non-specific complaints of not feeling well, according to Kunz. One person was initially unconscious.

Map shows location of Black Knight Bowhunters in Jackson Map shows location of Black Knight Bowhunters in Jackson (Google Maps/Canva) loading...

NJ 101.5 Chief Meteorologist Dan Zarrow said that multiple people were likely injured because lightning can hit the ground or a tree, and that electricity can then spread out in all directions.

"It's also possible a bolt splintered some debris, causing some injuries," Zarrow said. "Multiple people could have been touching metal when lightning struck. Or they could have all been inside a structure that got hit. There are lots of possibilities."

This is a breaking story. Check back for additional details.

