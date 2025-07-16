James Candy Co. CEO Frank Glaser is at the helm of a family passion that spans generations with a solid history traced to the Jersey Shore.

He confidently knows all things candy, except for maybe one bit of information.

Glaser is not sure of the accuracy of the fable of an oceanside stand, stocked with treats impulsively dubbed “salt water taffy” after getting sticky from sea air.

“Take it for what it is — that was passed down to me and I guess I’ve told it a billion times,” Glaser said to New Jersey 101.5.

Salt Water Taffy is a fully NJ Shore born treat (Photo courtesy: Frank Glaser) Salt Water Taffy is a fully NJ Shore born treat (Photo courtesy: Frank Glaser) loading...

The James Candy Co. first opened in 1880 in Atlantic City.

Five years later, Fralinger’s Original Salt Water Taffy joined the scene.

Glaser proudly says his own family candy-making roots span similar generations.

His great-grandfather came to the United States from Germany in 1865 and started a candy company, Dairy Maid, in Philadelphia.

NJ Shore born treat Salt Water Taffy (Credit: Jamescandy.com) NJ Shore born treat Salt Water Taffy (Credit: Jamescandy.com) loading...

Glaser’s father and three uncles then bought the James Candy Company the same year that he was born — 1947.

He said he essentially has sugar “in his blood,” having grown up in the business in Atlantic City.

As of 2025, James Candy has stores in Cape May, Ocean City and Atlantic City.

Along with brisk website business, they sell “hundreds of thousands of pounds a year,” Glaser said.

Read More: Why filmmakers are choosing New Jersey for their projects

NJ Shore born treat Salt Water Taffy (Credit: Jamescandy.com) NJ Shore born treat Salt Water Taffy (Credit: Jamescandy.com) loading...

A new chapter in NJ salt water taffy came in the 1990s.

Following decades as adamant competitors, James Candy bought the Fralinger’s Original brand.

They now coexist with separate, traditional recipes.

Glaser said all told, his company makes about 40 different flavors of taffy.

That includes classic standards like chocolate, vanilla and strawberry, and peanut butter chews under the Fralinger's name.

He said about 15 years ago, he added some new flavors like blueberry and peanut butter and jelly, which have also become customer favorites.

Salt Water Taffy is a fully NJ Shore born treat (Photo courtesy: Frank Glaser) Salt Water Taffy is a fully NJ Shore born treat (Photo courtesy: Frank Glaser) loading...

A strong point of James Candy's popularity is not changing things that work.

As for the taffy making process, they cook everything in steam jacketed kettles. Using a steam boiler at high pressure, the candy is cooked to less of a degree than the old, open fire cooking with copper kettles.

Glaser said the vacuum chambers each batch of taffy goes through are still made out of copper.

He said he believes the key to the enduring popularity of salt water taffy is that it still is a fun candy to eat.

And, the expert points out, it makes a great souvenir to remind you of fun at the Jersey Shore.

Summer Vacation in the '70s and '80s: These Nostalgic Photos Say It All Take a trip back to summer in the ’70s and ’80s — when Ring Pops ruled, bikes meant freedom, and Press Your Luck kicked off the day. These photos hit all the nostalgic notes. Gallery Credit: Stephen Lenz

Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom

LOOK: States sending the most people to New Jersey Stacker compiled a list of states where the most people are moving to New Jersey using data from the Census Bureau. Gallery Credit: Stacker