Jackson, NJ cops get a citizen citation from a young resident

For 10 years I've been with you in the morning and highlighting the great work of our local, county, and state police officers.

For 10 years we've been countering the nasty narrative of the click-bait media which has put cops in a negative light for doing their job. We have policies that work against our officers and Attorney General and a governor who push anti-police narratives and have directly contributed to the dramatic drop in recruiting and respect among young people in our society.

What's worse is that with fewer police and fewer recruits, we have drugs and gangs running rampant adding to the rise in addiction among young people who no longer have to fear the consequences of their actions and a sharp rise in home invasions and car thefts.

For this Blue Friday, we're honoring two officers who received a citation from a young citizen in Jackson. Officer Schwartz and Sgt. Gravina from the Jackson Police Department were a bit shocked to receive a "citation" from a young lady named Moriah.

Citizen "citation" from a young Jackson resident to Jackson PD (Jackson Police Department) Citizen "citation" from a young Jackson resident to Jackson PD (Jackson Police Department) loading...

The citation from the young girl "cited" them for courage, public service vice, and sacrifice for others.

Citizen "citation" from a young Jackson resident to Jackson PD (Jackson Police Department) Citizen "citation" from a young Jackson resident to Jackson PD (Jackson Police Department) loading...

Thank you, Moriah, for reminding us that police officers are heading out every day to step up and protect and serve our communities, often at great risk to their own safety. Sometimes it takes a young kid to remind the adults what's important.

Good on Moriah's parents for raising a respectful, thoughtful, and courageous daughter. And a big thank you to Officer Schwartz and Sgt. Gravino and all the courageous cops serving the Jackson community and communities across the Garden State.

You can see the post from the Jackson Police Department HERE.

LOOK: States sending the most people to New Jersey Stacker compiled a list of states where the most people are moving to New Jersey using data from the Census Bureau. Gallery Credit: Stacker

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Bill Spadea. Any opinions expressed are Bill's own.

Report a correction 👈